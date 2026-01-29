في عصر أصبحت فيه السماعات جزءاً لا يتجزأ من الحياة اليومية، سواء للاستماع إلى الموسيقى أو متابعة البودكاست أو إجراء مكالمات العمل، يحذر أطباء الأنف والأذن والحنجرة من ثمن صحي خفي لهذا الاستخدام المتواصل.

ورصد مختصون تزايداً مقلقاً في حالات تلف السمع والالتهابات المزمنة بالأذن بين الشباب والمراهقين نتيجة الإفراط في استخدام سماعات الرأس وسماعات الأذن (Earbuds).

ورغم أن الاستغناء التام عن هذه الأجهزة لم يعد خياراً عملياً في عالم يعتمد بشكل كبير على التكنولوجيا، يؤكد الأطباء ضرورة فهم الحدود الآمنة لاستخدامها للحفاظ على صحة الأذن على المدى الطويل.

قلق متزايد على سمع الأجيال الصغيرة

وبحسب موقع Onlymyhealth الطبي، قالت استشاري أول جراحة الأنف والأذن والحنجرة الهندية الدكتورة مينا أجراوال: إن أنماط الاستماع تغيرت جذرياً خلال السنوات الأخيرة، ولكن ليس دائماً للأفضل، وتوضح: نلاحظ في الوقت الحالي ظهور علامات مبكرة لتلف السمع وطنين الأذن والتهابات متكررة لدى عدد متزايد من الشباب وحتى المراهقين، نتيجة الإفراط في استخدام السماعات، وعلى الرغم من أن هذه الأجهزة أصبحت جزءاً أساسياً من حياتنا اليومية، فإن طريقة استخدامها ومدة التعرض للصوت قد تؤثر سلباً على صحة الأذن على المدى البعيد.

لماذا مستوى الصوت مهم؟

ويُعد مستوى الصوت المرتفع الخطر الأكبر والأكثر مباشرة على حاسة السمع، إذ توضح الدكتورة أجراوال أن التعرض لأصوات تتجاوز 85 ديسيبل لفترات طويلة قد يؤدي إلى تلف دائم في الخلايا الدقيقة داخل الأذن المسؤولة عن السمع.

وتحذر استشاري أول جراحة الأنف والأذن والحنجرة من أن العديد من الهواتف الذكية وأجهزة تشغيل الموسيقى يمكن أن تتجاوز 100 ديسيبل عند رفع الصوت إلى الحد الأقصى، وهو مستوى غير آمن إطلاقاً. وللوقاية، توصي باتباع قاعدة بسيطة تُعرف بـ قاعدة 60 – 60، التي تعني: الاستماع عند أقل من 60% من أقصى مستوى للصوت، ولمدة لا تتجاوز 60 دقيقة متواصلة، ومع منح الأذنين فترات راحة كافية بعدها.

مدة الاستخدام الخطر الصامت

ولا يقتصر الضرر على شدة الصوت فقط، بل يمتد إلى مدة الاستخدام. فحتى المستويات الآمنة قد تتحول إلى خطر إذا لم تحصل الأذن على فترات راحة.

وتؤكد الدكتورة أجراوال أن الاستماع المتواصل لساعات، حتى بمستوى صوت متوسط، يزيد من احتمالات الإصابة بمشكلات سمعية، وتنصح بأخذ فواصل قصيرة كل 30 دقيقة، خصوصاً لمن يعتمدون على السماعات لفترات طويلة في المكالمات أو الاستماع للمحتوى الصوتي.

لماذا تُعد سماعات الأذن أكثر ضرراً؟

وتشكل سماعات الأذن الصغيرة (Earbuds) خطورة أكبر مقارنة بسماعات الرأس الخارجية، نظراً لتصميمها الذي يجعلها داخل قناة الأذن مباشرة.

وتوضح الطبيبة أن الصوت يصل إلى طبلة الأذن بشكل أسرع وبشدة أعلى، كما أن هذه السماعات تحبس الحرارة والبكتيريا داخل الأذن، ما يزيد من فرص الإصابة بالالتهابات وتراكم الشمع، كما أن مشاركة السماعات أو إهمال تنظيفها يرفع من خطر العدوى.

علامات تحذيرية لا تتجاهلها

وغالباً ما يرسل الجسم إشارات مبكرة تدل على إجهاد الأذن، ومن أبرزها: طنين الأذن، ضعف السمع، ألم بالأذن، صداع متكرر، الشعور بالضغط داخل الأذن.

وتشدد الدكتورة أجراوال على ضرورة عدم تجاهل هذه الأعراض، مؤكدة أن استمرار الطنين أو ضعف السمع يستدعي مراجعة طبيب الأنف والأذن والحنجرة فوراً.

كيف تحمي أذنيك؟

وتؤكد الدكتورة أجراوال أن حماية السمع لا تعني التوقف التام عن استخدام السماعات، وإنما اعتماد 6 عادات أكثر أماناً، وهي:

- تجنب الاستماع بأقصى مستوى للصوت.

- عدم الاستماع لفترات طويلة دون فواصل.

- تفضيل سماعات الرأس الخارجية عند الاستخدام المطول.

- تنظيف السماعات بانتظام وعدم مشاركتها مع الآخرين.

- استخدام سماعات عازلة للضوضاء لتجنب رفع الصوت.

- اختيار أجهزة مزودة بحدود أمان للصوت وتنبيهات تلقائية.

وشددت على أنه لا توجد قاعدة واحدة تناسب الجميع فيما يخص مدة استخدام السماعات بأمان، إذ يعتمد ذلك على مستوى الصوت ونوع الجهاز وعادات الاستخدام، إلا أن الاستخدام غير الآمن، حتى لفترات قصيرة، قد يؤدي إلى أضرار طويلة المدى.