The World Food Programme announced the dismissal of all its employees in areas controlled by the Houthis in northern Yemen by the end of March.



A United Nations official revealed that the insecurity in the work environment in northern Yemen has limited the World Food Programme's ability to operate safely. He stated that these conditions, along with a difficult funding environment, have led the programme to dismiss 365 employees, effective March 31, 2026, according to what the French news agency reported today (Thursday). He noted that all of those dismissed are Yemeni employees. This practically means the cessation of the programme's operations in a country where more than half of the population needs humanitarian assistance.



Last Tuesday, the UN Security Council announced the end of the United Nations mission to support the ceasefire in the coastal city of Hodeidah, Yemen. Thirteen out of fifteen members of the council voted in favor of ending the mission, known as "UNMHA," while Russia and China abstained from voting.



Meanwhile, the U.S. Deputy Ambassador to the Security Council, Tammy Bruce, confirmed that "the Houthis' obstinacy has rendered the mission ineffective, and therefore it should be terminated."



The "UNMHA" mission, established in 2019 to oversee the implementation of the Hodeidah Agreement, is set to be concluded within two months.



It is noteworthy that since 2021, the Houthis have periodically detained UN employees, and some of them are still being held to this day.