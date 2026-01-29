أعلن برنامج الأغذية العالمي تسريح جميع موظفيه في المناطق الخاضعة لسيطرة الحوثيين في شمال اليمن بحلول نهاية شهر مارس القادم.


وأفصح مسؤول في الأمم المتحدة أن انعدام الأمن في بيئة العمل شمال اليمن أدى إلى الحدّ من قدرة برنامج الأغذية العالمي على العمل بأمان. وقال إن هذه الظروف، إضافة إلى بيئة التمويل الصعبة، دفعت البرنامج إلى تسريح 365 موظفاً، اعتباراً من 31 مارس 2026، بحسب ما نقلت عنه وكالة «فرانس برس»، اليوم (الخميس). وأفاد بأن هؤلاء المسرحين جميعهم موظفون يمنيون. ويعني ذلك عملياً توقّف عمليات البرنامج في البلد الذي يحتاج أكثر من نصف سكانه إلى مساعدات إنسانية.


وكان مجلس الأمن الدولي، أعلن الثلاثاء الماضي، إنهاء مهمة الأمم المتحدة لدعم وقف إطلاق النار في مدينة الحديدة الساحلية اليمنية. وصوت 13 عضواً من أصل 15 في المجلس لصالح إنهاء عمل البعثة المعروفة اختصارا باسم «أونمها»، بينما امتنعت روسيا والصين عن التصويت.


فيما أكدت نائبة السفير الأمريكي لدى مجلس الأمن تامي بروس «أن تعنت الحوثيين أدى إلى إفراغ المهمة من جدواها، ولذا يجب إنهاؤها».


ومن المقرر أن يتم خلال شهرين إنهاء بعثة «أونمها» التي أنشئت عام 2019 للإشراف على دعم تطبيق اتفاق الحديدة.


يذكر أنه منذ عام 2021، احتجز الحوثيون موظفي الأمم المتحدة بشكل دوري، ولا يزال بعضهم محتجزاً حتى الآن.