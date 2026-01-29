أعلن برنامج الأغذية العالمي تسريح جميع موظفيه في المناطق الخاضعة لسيطرة الحوثيين في شمال اليمن بحلول نهاية شهر مارس القادم.
وأفصح مسؤول في الأمم المتحدة أن انعدام الأمن في بيئة العمل شمال اليمن أدى إلى الحدّ من قدرة برنامج الأغذية العالمي على العمل بأمان. وقال إن هذه الظروف، إضافة إلى بيئة التمويل الصعبة، دفعت البرنامج إلى تسريح 365 موظفاً، اعتباراً من 31 مارس 2026، بحسب ما نقلت عنه وكالة «فرانس برس»، اليوم (الخميس). وأفاد بأن هؤلاء المسرحين جميعهم موظفون يمنيون. ويعني ذلك عملياً توقّف عمليات البرنامج في البلد الذي يحتاج أكثر من نصف سكانه إلى مساعدات إنسانية.
وكان مجلس الأمن الدولي، أعلن الثلاثاء الماضي، إنهاء مهمة الأمم المتحدة لدعم وقف إطلاق النار في مدينة الحديدة الساحلية اليمنية. وصوت 13 عضواً من أصل 15 في المجلس لصالح إنهاء عمل البعثة المعروفة اختصارا باسم «أونمها»، بينما امتنعت روسيا والصين عن التصويت.
فيما أكدت نائبة السفير الأمريكي لدى مجلس الأمن تامي بروس «أن تعنت الحوثيين أدى إلى إفراغ المهمة من جدواها، ولذا يجب إنهاؤها».
ومن المقرر أن يتم خلال شهرين إنهاء بعثة «أونمها» التي أنشئت عام 2019 للإشراف على دعم تطبيق اتفاق الحديدة.
يذكر أنه منذ عام 2021، احتجز الحوثيون موظفي الأمم المتحدة بشكل دوري، ولا يزال بعضهم محتجزاً حتى الآن.
The World Food Programme announced the dismissal of all its employees in areas controlled by the Houthis in northern Yemen by the end of March.
A United Nations official revealed that the insecurity in the work environment in northern Yemen has limited the World Food Programme's ability to operate safely. He stated that these conditions, along with a difficult funding environment, have led the programme to dismiss 365 employees, effective March 31, 2026, according to what the French news agency reported today (Thursday). He noted that all of those dismissed are Yemeni employees. This practically means the cessation of the programme's operations in a country where more than half of the population needs humanitarian assistance.
Last Tuesday, the UN Security Council announced the end of the United Nations mission to support the ceasefire in the coastal city of Hodeidah, Yemen. Thirteen out of fifteen members of the council voted in favor of ending the mission, known as "UNMHA," while Russia and China abstained from voting.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Deputy Ambassador to the Security Council, Tammy Bruce, confirmed that "the Houthis' obstinacy has rendered the mission ineffective, and therefore it should be terminated."
The "UNMHA" mission, established in 2019 to oversee the implementation of the Hodeidah Agreement, is set to be concluded within two months.
It is noteworthy that since 2021, the Houthis have periodically detained UN employees, and some of them are still being held to this day.