رحيل مرّ ووداع صادم، هدى شعراوي تموت لا كما يليق بتاريخها الطويل، ولا كما اعتاد جمهورها أن يودّع نجومه، حيث وجدت في صباح ثقيل على دمشق، جسداً مسجّى داخل منزلها، مدينة كاملة توقفت عند الخبر، ووسط فني أصيب بالذهول. امرأة عاشت بين الأضواء والكاميرات انتهت وحيدة، في مشهد قاسٍ يناقض كل ما منحته للفن والناس. التحقيقات فتحت أبواب الأسئلة، والصدمة تمددت من حي باب السريجة إلى كل بيت عرف «أم زكي» وضحك معها وبكى أمام شاشته. هكذا أُغلقت الستارة الأخيرة على حياة امتدت أكثر من 7 عقود، لكن بطريقة لم يتوقعها أحد.

طفلة كسرت العرف وانطلقت

قبل هذه النهاية الموجعة بسنوات طويلة، وُلدت هدى شعراوي عام 1938 في حي الشاغور الدمشقي، في بيئة محافظة لم تكن ترى الفن طريقًا آمنًا للفتيات. لكنها اختارت طريقها مبكرًا. في سن التاسعة دخلت إذاعة دمشق، ليس كهاوية، بل كصوت يعرف ماذا يريد. واجهت رفضًا عائليًا وضغوطًا اجتماعية وصلت حد المنع القسري، لكنها لم تنكسر. لجأت إلى القنوات الرسمية وقدّمت طلبًا للظهور التلفزيوني، في خطوة جريئة آنذاك، فتحت لها أبواب الشاشة، وغيّرت مسار حياتها.

من الميكروفون إلى الكاميرا، ومن الاستوديوهات الصغيرة إلى البيوت العربية، بنت مسيرة استثنائية امتدت 72 عامًا من العمل المتواصل، حافظت خلالها على حضورها رغم تغيّر الأجيال وتحوّل شكل الدراما. لم تكن مجرد ممثلة، بل شاهدة على تحولات الفن السوري من الأبيض والأسود إلى زمن المنصات الرقمية.

ممثلة تشبه الناس

قدّمت هدى شعراوي أكثر من 50 عملًا تلفزيونيًا، إضافة إلى مشاركات سينمائية ومسرحية، وتميّزت بأدوار المرأة الشعبية القريبة من الناس: الأم، الجارة، سيدة الحارة، والوجه الدمشقي الذي يحمل ملامح البيوت القديمة. شاركت في أعمال تركت أثرًا واضحًا مثل «نساء بلا أجنحة»، «الهجرة إلى الوطن»، «لك يا شام»، «أيام شامية»، و*«عيلة خمس نجوم»* بشخصية «أم تيسير».

لكن ذروة حضورها الجماهيري جاءت مع شخصية «أم زكي» في مسلسل «باب الحارة». لم يكن الدور بطولة مطلقة، لكنه تحوّل إلى أيقونة شعبية، لأن هدى لم تمثّل الشخصية فقط، بل عاشت تفاصيلها، وأعطتها روحًا جعلتها جزءًا من الذاكرة اليومية للمشاهد العربي. كانت «أم زكي» مرآة للمرأة الدمشقية البسيطة، الساخرة أحيانًا، الصلبة أحيانًا أخرى، والإنسانية دائمًا.

كان دور «أم زكي» الذي قدّمته الفنانة الراحلة هدى شعراوي أكثر من مجرد شخصية درامية عابرة في مسلسل باب الحارة؛ لقد تحوّل إلى علامة ثقافية شعبية استقرّت في الذاكرة الجمعية العربية، ورافقت الجمهور لسنوات طويلة حتى باتت جزءًا من صورة الدراما الشامية نفسها. بهذا الدور، خرجت هدى شعراوي من إطار الممثلة المخضرمة إلى مساحة الأيقونة الجماهيرية، حيث تشكّلت لها هوية جديدة تجاوزت حدود النص والسيناريو إلى حضور يومي في الوعي الشعبي.

«أم زكي» لم تكن امرأة عادية على الشاشة، بل نموذجًا مكثفًا للمرأة الدمشقية الشعبية، بخفّة ظلها، وصرامتها حين يلزم، وذكائها الفطري في إدارة تفاصيل الحارة. الأداء الذي قدّمته شعراوي منح الشخصية حياة مستقلة؛ صارت تُستعاد في الذاكرة كما لو أنها شخصية حقيقية عاشت بين الناس، لا مجرد دور تمثيلي. ومع تكرار المواسم، ترسّخ حضور «أم زكي» حتى بات اسم هدى شعراوي مقترنًا بها في الوجدان العام، في ظاهرة نادرة لا يحققها إلا الدور الذي يلامس وجدان الجمهور بصدق.

رحلت هدى شعراوي بطريقة موجعة، لكن حضورها لم يغادر. بقيت في أرشيف الدراما، وفي أصوات المشاهدين وهم يعيدون مقاطعها، وفي ذاكرة جيل كامل تربّى على صورتها. النهاية كانت مأساوية، نعم، لكنها لا تختصر الحكاية. الحكاية الحقيقية تبدأ من طفلة تحدّت الخوف، وتمر بامرأة صنعت اسمها بجهد وصبر، وتنتهي بأسطورة شعبية اسمها «أم زكي»… لا تموت، حتى لو أُغلقت الأبواب.