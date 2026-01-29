تعقد محكمة جنح مستأنف القاهرة الإقتصادية في 19 أبريل القادم، جلسة للنظر في الاستئناف المقدم من البلوغر هدير عبدالرزاق، على الحكم الصادر بمعاقبتها هي وطليقها محمد علاء الشهير بـ«أوتاكا»، بالسجن والغرامة في اتهامات تتعلق بالنشر عبر الشبكة وتطبيق «تليغرام»، استناداً الى المادة 25 من قانون مكافحة جرائم تقنية المعلومات الرقم 175 لسنة 2018، الى جانب ما ورد بأمر الإحالة من اتهامات مرتبطة بالمحتوى المنسوب إليهما.
مَنْ نشر
وقال محامي البلوغر الدكتور هاني سامح، إن الاستئناف يبنى على أسباب جوهرية تمس «أصل الإسناد»، مؤكداً بأن ملف الدعوى يفتقر الى دليل تقني قاطع يربط المتهمة بفعل النشر أو إدارة أي قناة أو حساب، وأن السؤال المحوري ظل بلا إجابة فنية حاسمة: «مَن نشر؟ ومَن أدار؟».
وأوضح الدفاع أن ما قُدِّم بوصفه «دليلاً رقمياً» بدأ من مُبلِّغ مدني حمّل المقاطع المصوّرة على هاتفه ثم نقلها الى وسيط تخزين وقدّمه الى الجهات الرسمية، بدون توثيق جنائي رقمي كافٍ، أو «بصمة رقمية» (Hash) أو صورة جنائية مطابقة للأصل (Forensic Image)، بما يفتح احتمالات الإضافة أو الحذف أو التعديل، ويهدر «سلسلة الحيازة» الواجبة في الأدلة الرقمية.
كما تمسك الدفاع بوجود مأخذ إجرائي وصفه بـ«شديد الخطورة» يتعلق بالحرز، مشيراً إلى ثبوت إضافة «مقطع ثالث» على ذات وسيط التخزين داخل التحقيقات بعد فض الحرز، بما يخلّ بسلامة الأحراز ويُضعف حجّتها، ويجعل الدفاع أمام دليل ممتزج لا يمكن الجزم بحالته وقت تقديمه.
تعارض جوهري
وأضاف، التقرير الفني لا يقرر «رفعاً مباشراً» لمقاطع على «تليغرام»، وإنما يرصد «لقطة ورابطاً خارجياً» لمحتوى مستضاف خارج التطبيق وتم حذفه لاحقاً، معتبراً أن ذلك يُنشئ تعارضاً جوهرياً بين صياغة الاتهام وحقيقة الفحص الفني، فضلاً عن اضطراب زمني يتعلق برصد نشر خارجي مؤرخ في 2024 مقابل قيد الواقعة في 2025.
واختتم سامح بأن هذه الأسباب في مجملها تمثل «ركائز جدية للبراءة»، وتؤسّس لوجوب إعادة تقييم الإسناد والدليل الرقمي أمام محكمة الاستئناف، مع التمسك بأن الواقعة، في جوهرها، تسريب واعتداء على الخصوصية وانتهاك جسيم لحقوق المتهمين الدستورية.
The Economic Court of Appeals in Cairo will hold a session on April 19 to consider the appeal submitted by blogger Hadeer Abdelrazak against the ruling that sentenced her and her ex-husband Mohamed Alaa, known as "Otaka," to imprisonment and fines on charges related to publishing via the internet and the "Telegram" application, based on Article 25 of the Anti-Information Technology Crimes Law No. 175 of 2018, in addition to the charges related to the content attributed to them as stated in the referral order.
WHO PUBLISHED
Blogger's lawyer Dr. Hani Samah stated that the appeal is based on substantial reasons affecting the "basis of attribution," emphasizing that the case file lacks conclusive technical evidence linking the accused to the act of publishing or managing any channel or account, and that the pivotal question remains unanswered: "Who published? And who managed?"
The defense clarified that what was presented as "digital evidence" began with a civilian informant who uploaded the video clips to his phone and then transferred them to a storage medium and submitted it to the official authorities, without sufficient digital forensic documentation, or a "digital fingerprint" (Hash) or a forensic image matching the original (Forensic Image), which opens possibilities for addition, deletion, or modification, and undermines the "chain of custody" required in digital evidence.
The defense also insisted on a procedural flaw it described as "highly dangerous" related to the evidence, pointing out that a "third clip" was added to the same storage medium during the investigations after the evidence was seized, which compromises the integrity of the evidence and weakens its argument, leaving the defense with a mixed piece of evidence that cannot be definitively assessed at the time of submission.
SUBSTANTIAL CONFLICT
He added that the technical report does not state a "direct upload" of clips on "Telegram," but rather records a "snapshot and an external link" to content hosted outside the application that was later deleted, considering that this creates a substantial conflict between the wording of the accusation and the reality of the technical examination, in addition to a temporal discrepancy regarding the observation of external publication dated in 2024 compared to the incident record in 2025.
Samah concluded that these reasons collectively represent "serious grounds for acquittal," and establish the necessity of reevaluating the attribution and digital evidence before the Court of Appeals, while insisting that the incident, in its essence, is a leak and an invasion of privacy and a serious violation of the constitutional rights of the accused.