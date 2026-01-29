The Economic Court of Appeals in Cairo will hold a session on April 19 to consider the appeal submitted by blogger Hadeer Abdelrazak against the ruling that sentenced her and her ex-husband Mohamed Alaa, known as "Otaka," to imprisonment and fines on charges related to publishing via the internet and the "Telegram" application, based on Article 25 of the Anti-Information Technology Crimes Law No. 175 of 2018, in addition to the charges related to the content attributed to them as stated in the referral order.

WHO PUBLISHED

Blogger's lawyer Dr. Hani Samah stated that the appeal is based on substantial reasons affecting the "basis of attribution," emphasizing that the case file lacks conclusive technical evidence linking the accused to the act of publishing or managing any channel or account, and that the pivotal question remains unanswered: "Who published? And who managed?"

The defense clarified that what was presented as "digital evidence" began with a civilian informant who uploaded the video clips to his phone and then transferred them to a storage medium and submitted it to the official authorities, without sufficient digital forensic documentation, or a "digital fingerprint" (Hash) or a forensic image matching the original (Forensic Image), which opens possibilities for addition, deletion, or modification, and undermines the "chain of custody" required in digital evidence.

The defense also insisted on a procedural flaw it described as "highly dangerous" related to the evidence, pointing out that a "third clip" was added to the same storage medium during the investigations after the evidence was seized, which compromises the integrity of the evidence and weakens its argument, leaving the defense with a mixed piece of evidence that cannot be definitively assessed at the time of submission.

SUBSTANTIAL CONFLICT

He added that the technical report does not state a "direct upload" of clips on "Telegram," but rather records a "snapshot and an external link" to content hosted outside the application that was later deleted, considering that this creates a substantial conflict between the wording of the accusation and the reality of the technical examination, in addition to a temporal discrepancy regarding the observation of external publication dated in 2024 compared to the incident record in 2025.

Samah concluded that these reasons collectively represent "serious grounds for acquittal," and establish the necessity of reevaluating the attribution and digital evidence before the Court of Appeals, while insisting that the incident, in its essence, is a leak and an invasion of privacy and a serious violation of the constitutional rights of the accused.