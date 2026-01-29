تعقد محكمة جنح مستأنف القاهرة الإقتصادية في 19 أبريل القادم، جلسة للنظر في الاستئناف المقدم من البلوغر هدير عبدالرزاق، على الحكم الصادر بمعاقبتها هي وطليقها محمد علاء الشهير بـ«أوتاكا»، بالسجن والغرامة في اتهامات تتعلق بالنشر عبر الشبكة وتطبيق «تليغرام»، استناداً الى المادة 25 من قانون مكافحة جرائم تقنية المعلومات الرقم 175 لسنة 2018، الى جانب ما ورد بأمر الإحالة من اتهامات مرتبطة بالمحتوى المنسوب إليهما.

مَنْ نشر

وقال محامي البلوغر الدكتور هاني سامح، إن الاستئناف يبنى على أسباب جوهرية تمس «أصل الإسناد»، مؤكداً بأن ملف الدعوى يفتقر الى دليل تقني قاطع يربط المتهمة بفعل النشر أو إدارة أي قناة أو حساب، وأن السؤال المحوري ظل بلا إجابة فنية حاسمة: «مَن نشر؟ ومَن أدار؟».

وأوضح الدفاع أن ما قُدِّم بوصفه «دليلاً رقمياً» بدأ من مُبلِّغ مدني حمّل المقاطع المصوّرة على هاتفه ثم نقلها الى وسيط تخزين وقدّمه الى الجهات الرسمية، بدون توثيق جنائي رقمي كافٍ، أو «بصمة رقمية» (Hash) أو صورة جنائية مطابقة للأصل (Forensic Image)، بما يفتح احتمالات الإضافة أو الحذف أو التعديل، ويهدر «سلسلة الحيازة» الواجبة في الأدلة الرقمية.

كما تمسك الدفاع بوجود مأخذ إجرائي وصفه بـ«شديد الخطورة» يتعلق بالحرز، مشيراً إلى ثبوت إضافة «مقطع ثالث» على ذات وسيط التخزين داخل التحقيقات بعد فض الحرز، بما يخلّ بسلامة الأحراز ويُضعف حجّتها، ويجعل الدفاع أمام دليل ممتزج لا يمكن الجزم بحالته وقت تقديمه.

تعارض جوهري

وأضاف، التقرير الفني لا يقرر «رفعاً مباشراً» لمقاطع على «تليغرام»، وإنما يرصد «لقطة ورابطاً خارجياً» لمحتوى مستضاف خارج التطبيق وتم حذفه لاحقاً، معتبراً أن ذلك يُنشئ تعارضاً جوهرياً بين صياغة الاتهام وحقيقة الفحص الفني، فضلاً عن اضطراب زمني يتعلق برصد نشر خارجي مؤرخ في 2024 مقابل قيد الواقعة في 2025.

واختتم سامح بأن هذه الأسباب في مجملها تمثل «ركائز جدية للبراءة»، وتؤسّس لوجوب إعادة تقييم الإسناد والدليل الرقمي أمام محكمة الاستئناف، مع التمسك بأن الواقعة، في جوهرها، تسريب واعتداء على الخصوصية وانتهاك جسيم لحقوق المتهمين الدستورية.