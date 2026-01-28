Amazon confirmed today (Wednesday) that it has carried out 16,000 layoffs of administrative employees, in a move that completes a previously announced plan to cut around 30,000 jobs since last October, while leaving the door open for the possibility of additional reductions in the coming period.

Last week, Reuters revealed that Amazon is planning a second round of job cuts as part of a broader strategy led by CEO Andy Jassy, aimed at reducing bureaucracy and shedding underperforming activities.

The company announced on Tuesday the closure of its remaining traditional Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go stores, after years of attempts, and decided to abandon the biometric payment system Amazon One, which relies on scanning the customer’s palm.



30,000 Job Cuts

Although the reduction of 30,000 jobs represents a limited percentage of Amazon's total workforce of about 1.58 million employees—most of whom work in shipping and warehouse centers—it equates to nearly 10% of the administrative workforce and is the largest layoff in the company's three-decade history, surpassing the cut of 27,000 jobs between late 2022 and early 2023.



Reducing Bureaucracy

Beth Galetti, Amazon's head of human resources, stated in a statement that this step is necessary to strengthen the company's capabilities by "reducing management levels, increasing accountability, and eliminating bureaucracy."

She added that some teams may continue to "make adjustments as needed," indicating the possibility of implementing further cuts.



Second Round of Layoffs

This is the second major round of layoffs within three months, following Amazon's reduction of about 14,000 jobs in October, which was justified at the time by the increased use of artificial intelligence and changes in the company's work culture.

Amazon also acknowledged that it had overhired during the COVID-19 pandemic when demand for e-commerce surged sharply.

Galetti confirmed that the current layoffs do not indicate a regular pattern of reduction announcements, stating: "Some may wonder if we will announce broad cuts every few months, but that is not our plan."



"Project Dawn" and Internal Confusion

Amazon accidentally sent an internal email on Tuesday to some employees of Amazon Web Services (AWS), referencing the layoff plan under the name "Project Dawn," which raised widespread concern among thousands of employees.

Employees from several units, including AWS, Alexa, Prime Video, devices, advertising, and recent delivery services, reported being affected by the cuts, according to Reuters, although the full scope of the layoffs remains unclear.



Artificial Intelligence in the Job Market

These steps reflect the rapid transformations that artificial intelligence is bringing to the job market, as AI tools are now capable of performing administrative and routine tasks, and even complex programming problems, quickly and efficiently, prompting companies to reduce their workforce.

CEO Andy Jassy stated last summer that the increasing use of AI tools would lead to the automation of more tasks and the loss of administrative jobs.



In this context, officials at the World Economic Forum in Davos noted that some jobs will disappear, but new jobs will emerge, with some acknowledging that AI may sometimes be used as an excuse for previously planned cuts.



Amazon's move comes amid a broader wave of restructuring in the technology sector, after major companies like Meta and Microsoft ramped up hiring during the pandemic, only to later begin reducing their workforce. Companies like UPS, Pinterest, and ASML have also recently announced cuts to their employee numbers.



Amazon continues to invest in robotics within its warehouses to speed up packing and delivery processes, reduce reliance on human labor, and lower operational costs.

Amazon's stock recorded a slight increase of less than 1% in pre-market trading, ahead of its quarterly results announcement scheduled for next week.