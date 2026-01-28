أكدت شركة أمازون، اليوم (الأربعاء)، تنفيذها 16 ألف عملية تسريح لموظفين إداريين، في خطوة تُكمل خطة أُعلن عنها سابقًا لخفض نحو 30 ألف وظيفة منذ أكتوبر الماضي، مع ترك الباب مفتوحًا أمام إمكانية إجراء تخفيضات إضافية خلال الفترة القادمة.

وكانت وكالة رويترز قد كشفت الأسبوع الماضي أن أمازون تخطط لجولة ثانية من تسريحات الوظائف، في إطار إستراتيجية أوسع يقودها الرئيس التنفيذي آندي جاسي، تهدف إلى تقليص البيروقراطية والتخلي عن الأنشطة ضعيفة الأداء.

وأعلنت الشركة، يوم الثلاثاء، إغلاق ما تبقى من متاجرها التقليدية Amazon Fresh و Amazon Go، بعد سنوات من المحاولات، كما قررت التخلي عن نظام الدفع البيومتري Amazon One، الذي يعتمد على مسح كف يد العميل.

خفض 30 ألف وظيفة

ورغم أن خفض 30 ألف وظيفة يمثل نسبة محدودة من إجمالي قوة عمل أمازون البالغة نحو 1.58 مليون موظف – معظمهم يعملون في مراكز الشحن والمستودعات – فإنه يعادل قرابة 10% من القوى العاملة الإدارية، ويُعد أكبر عملية تسريح في تاريخ الشركة الممتد لثلاثة عقود، متجاوزًا خفض 27 ألف وظيفة بين أواخر 2022 وبداية 2023.

إزالة البيروقراطية

وقالت بيث جاليتي، رئيسة الموارد البشرية في أمازون، في بيان إن هذه الخطوة ضرورية لتعزيز قوة الشركة من خلال "تقليص المستويات الإدارية، وزيادة الشعور بالمسؤولية، وإزالة البيروقراطية".

وأضافت أن بعض الفرق قد تواصل "إجراء تعديلات عند الحاجة"، في إشارة إلى احتمال تنفيذ تخفيضات إضافية.

جولة ثانية من التسريحات

وتُعد هذه الجولة الثانية الكبرى من التسريحات خلال 3 أشهر، بعدما خفضت أمازون نحو 14 ألف وظيفة في أكتوبر، مبررة ذلك حينها بتوسع استخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي وتغيرات في ثقافة العمل داخل الشركة.

كما أقرت أمازون بأنها بالغت في التوظيف خلال جائحة كوفيد-19، عندما ارتفع الطلب على التجارة الإلكترونية بشكل حاد.

وأكدت جاليتي أن عمليات التسريح الحالية لا تعني اعتماد نمط دوري لإعلانات التخفيضات، قائلة: "قد يتساءل البعض إن كنا سنعلن عن تخفيضات واسعة كل بضعة أشهر، لكن هذا ليس مخططنا".

«مشروع الفجر» والارتباك الداخلي

وكانت أمازون قد أرسلت عن طريق الخطأ رسالة بريد إلكتروني داخلية يوم الثلاثاء إلى بعض موظفي Amazon Web Services (AWS)، أشارت فيها إلى خطة التسريح تحت اسم "مشروع الفجر" (Project Dawn)، ما أثار قلقًا واسعًا بين آلاف الموظفين.

وأفاد موظفون من عدة وحدات، من بينها AWS، وAlexa، و Prime Video، والأجهزة، والإعلانات، وخدمات التوصيل الأخيرة، بأنهم تأثروا بالتخفيضات، وفق ما نقلته "رويترز"، رغم عدم اتضاح النطاق الكامل لها.

الذكاء الاصطناعي في سوق العمل

وتعكس هذه الخطوات التحولات المتسارعة التي يُحدثها الذكاء الاصطناعي في سوق العمل، إذ باتت أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي قادرة على إنجاز مهمات إدارية وروتينية، وحتى مشكلات برمجية معقدة، بسرعة وكفاءة، ما يدفع الشركات إلى تقليص أعداد الموظفين.

وكان الرئيس التنفيذي آندي جاسي قد صرّح في الصيف الماضي بأن تزايد استخدام أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي سيؤدي إلى أتمتة مزيد من المهمات وخسارة وظائف إدارية.

وفي السياق ذاته، أشار مسؤولون في المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي بدافوس إلى أن بعض الوظائف ستختفي، لكن وظائف جديدة ستنشأ، مع إقرار البعض بأن الذكاء الاصطناعي قد يُستخدم أحيانًا كذريعة لتخفيضات كانت مخططًا لها مسبقًا.

وتأتي خطوة أمازون ضمن موجة أوسع من إعادة الهيكلة في قطاع التكنولوجيا، بعد أن كثفت شركات كبرى مثل ميتا ومايكروسوفت التوظيف خلال الجائحة، قبل أن تبدأ لاحقًا تقليص العمالة. كما أعلنت شركات مثل UPSوPinterest و ASML مؤخرًا عن خفض أعداد موظفيها.

وتواصل أمازون استثماراتها في الروبوتات داخل المستودعات بهدف تسريع عمليات التعبئة والتوصيل، وتقليل الاعتماد على العمالة البشرية، وخفض التكاليف التشغيلية.

وسجل سهم أمازون ارتفاعًا طفيفًا بأقل من 1% في تداولات ما قبل افتتاح السوق، قبيل إعلان نتائجها الفصلية المقرر الأسبوع القادم.