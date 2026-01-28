بدت شركة أمازون وكأنها كشفت خطط تسريح موظفين داخل وحدة الحوسبة السحابية قبل موعدها الرسمي، بعد أن أرسلت رسالة بريد إلكتروني وتعليمات لعقد اجتماع جماعي إلى الموظفين قبل ساعات من الإعلان المرتقب، ما أثار حالة من الارتباك داخل الشركة.

وذكرت وكالة رويترز أن أمازون كانت تعتزم بدء تسريح آلاف الموظفين من العاملين في المناصب الإدارية اعتباراً من هذا الأسبوع، إلا أن الشركة لم تُخطر الموظفين المتأثرين رسمياً حتى الآن، كما لم تؤكد علناً خطط التسريح.

رسائل بالخطأ

الرسالة، التي أُرسلت، أمس الثلاثاء، وموقعة من نائبة الرئيس الأولى لحلول الذكاء الاصطناعي التطبيقي في وحدة الحوسبة السحابية كولين أوبري، أشارت بالخطأ إلى أن الموظفين المتأثرين في الولايات المتحدة وكندا وكوستاريكا تم إبلاغهم بالفعل بفقدان وظائفهم.

وبحسب رسائل داخلية على منصة "سلاك"، قال موظفون إن الدعوة لاجتماع مقرر صباح اليوم الأربعاء تم إلغاؤها بعد وقت قصير من إرسال البريد الإلكتروني، وأشارت أمازون في الرسالة إلى عملية التسريح تحت اسم داخلي هو «مشروع الفجر» (Project Dawn).

وكتبت أوبري في الرسالة: "التغييرات من هذا النوع صعبة على الجميع، هذه القرارات معقدة ويتم اتخاذها بعناية، ونحن نعمل على تهيئة مؤسستنا ووحدة الحوسبة السحابية لتحقيق النجاح في المستقبل".

تسريح موظفين

وأفاد أشخاص مطلعون على الأمر بأن التخفيضات الوظيفية من المتوقع أن تشمل وحدات الحوسبة السحابية، والتجزئة، وPrime Video، والموارد البشرية، إلا أن النطاق الكامل لعمليات التسريح لا يزال غير واضح.

وكانت أمازون قد سرّحت نحو 14 ألف موظف في أكتوبر الماضي، في إطار خطة أوسع لخفض نحو 30 ألف وظيفة إدارية، بحسب مصادر مطلعة في ذلك الوقت.

كما أعلنت الشركة، يوم الثلاثاء، خفض وظائف في أقسام Amazon Fresh وAmazon Go، في ظل خطط لإغلاق بعض المتاجر التقليدية أو تحويلها إلى متاجر Whole Foods، دون الكشف عن عدد الموظفين المتأثرين.

إعلان مرتقب

ولا يزال حجم التخفيضات المنتظر الإعلان عنها رسمياً، يوم الأربعاء، غير محدد، وإذا نُفذت الخطة الكاملة لخفض 30 ألف وظيفة، فستمثل نسبة صغيرة من إجمالي قوة عمل أمازون البالغ عددها نحو 1.58 مليون موظف، لكنها ستعادل نحو 10% من القوى العاملة الإدارية بالشركة.

وفي منشور سابق على مدونة الشركة في أكتوبر، ربطت أمازون عمليات تسريح الموظفين بتوسعها المتزايد في استخدام تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي.

وأشارت رئيسة الموارد البشرية بيث جاليتي في ذلك المنشور إلى احتمال تنفيذ مزيد من التخفيضات مستقبلاً.

وذكرت رسالة البريد الإلكتروني التي أُرسلت بالخطأ منشوراً جديداً لجاليتي لم يظهر بعد على الموقع الرسمي لأمازون، ما زاد من حالة الغموض والقلق بين الموظفين.