Amazon appeared to have revealed its plans for layoffs within its cloud computing unit ahead of the official announcement, after sending an email and instructions for a group meeting to employees just hours before the anticipated announcement, causing confusion within the company.

Reuters reported that Amazon intended to begin laying off thousands of employees in management positions starting this week, but the company has not officially notified the affected employees yet, nor has it publicly confirmed the layoff plans.

Messages Sent by Mistake

The message, which was sent yesterday, Tuesday, and signed by the Senior Vice President of Applied Artificial Intelligence Solutions in the cloud computing unit, Colleen Aubrey, mistakenly indicated that the affected employees in the United States, Canada, and Costa Rica had already been informed of their job losses.

According to internal messages on the Slack platform, employees said that the invitation for a meeting scheduled for this morning, Wednesday, was canceled shortly after the email was sent, and Amazon referred to the layoff process by an internal name, "Project Dawn."

Aubrey wrote in the message: "Changes of this nature are difficult for everyone; these decisions are complex and made carefully, and we are working to prepare our organization and the cloud computing unit for success in the future."

Employee Layoffs

Sources familiar with the matter reported that the job cuts are expected to include the cloud computing, retail, Prime Video, and human resources units, but the full scope of the layoffs remains unclear.

Amazon had laid off about 14,000 employees last October as part of a broader plan to cut around 30,000 administrative jobs, according to sources at that time.

The company also announced on Tuesday job cuts in the Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go divisions, amid plans to close some traditional stores or convert them into Whole Foods stores, without disclosing the number of affected employees.

Anticipated Announcement

The extent of the cuts expected to be officially announced on Wednesday remains unspecified, and if the full plan to cut 30,000 jobs is implemented, it would represent a small percentage of Amazon's total workforce of about 1.58 million employees, but it would equate to about 10% of the company's administrative workforce.

In a previous blog post in October, Amazon linked the employee layoffs to its increasing expansion in the use of artificial intelligence technologies.

HR Chief Beth Galetti indicated in that post the possibility of further cuts in the future.

The mistakenly sent email mentioned a new post by Galetti that has not yet appeared on Amazon's official site, increasing the sense of uncertainty and anxiety among employees.