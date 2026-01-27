The artist Elham Ali confirmed the circulation of misleading information about the second season of the series "Shari' Al-A'shi" on social media, pointing out that there are no significant changes in the cast of the series.

Joining the Stars

She added in media statements: The main writers of the series are continuing to work, led by writer and Dr. Badriya Al-Bashir, who is supervising the work. Elham excited the audience by saying: Nothing has changed except that the number of contributors to the work has increased compared to the first season, as well as the stars who are guesting in the second season. She expressed her enthusiasm and happiness for the joining of these stars to the series.

Breaking the Old Work

Regarding her opinion on presenting a second season of the series after the success of its first season, she said: I used to reject the idea of presenting new seasons of my works; I am the type of artist who prefers to challenge myself with new works and surpass the success of my previous works. She jokingly said that she loves to "break the old work."

Elham added: "I am excited to meet my colleague, artist Hind Mohammed, in the second season of the series 'Shari' Al-A'shi', after our successful collaboration in the series 'Kharif Al-Qalb.'

The Character of Wadha

Referring to the developments in her character "Wadha," she said: In the first season, I presented a general image of the features of her character in the events, but in the new season, I will present other details that reveal the depth and history of the character "Wadha" and the changes that have occurred in her. She hopes to achieve popularity in her works positively and not through stirring controversy.

Promo Release

In this context, the "MBC Shahid" platform shared with the audience the first teaser promo for the series "Shari' Al-A'shi 2," giving the audience a glimpse of the features of the second season of the work. All the stars of the series appeared in the first promotional and teaser clip of the work, before gathering at the end of the promo. The platform also recently released individual posters for the stars and characters of the second season of the series, commenting on the first promo of the work: "In Shari' Al-A'shi, if dreams fade away, the past knows your way... and from here, the story begins anew."