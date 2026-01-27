أكدت الفنانة إلهام علي، تداول معلومات مغلوطه عن الجزء الثاني من مسلسل «شارع الاعشى» على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، مشيرة الى عدم وجود تغييرات كبيرة في طاقم عمل المسلسل.

انضمام النجوم

وأضافت في تصريحات إعلامية: الكتاب الأساسيون للمسلسل مستمرون في العمل وعلى رأسهم الكاتبة والدكتورة بدرية البشر، وهي المشرفة على العمل، وشوقت إلهام الجمهور قائلة: إنه لم يتغير شيء سوى أن الأيادي المساهمة في العمل زادت عن الجزء الأول، وكذلك النجوم من ضيوف الجزء الثاني، وعبرت عن حماسها وسعادتها لانضمام هؤلاء النجوم إلى المسلسل.

تكسير رأس العمل

وعن رأيها في تقديم جزء ثانٍ للمسلسل بعد نجاح جزئه الاول قالت: كنت أرفض فكرة تقديم أجزاء ومواسم جديدة من أعمالي، أنا من نوعية الفنانين الذين يفضلون تحدي أنفسهم بأعمال جديدة وتجاوز نجاح أعمالهم السابقة، وقالت مازحة إنها تحب «تكسر رأس العمل القديم».

وأضافت إلهام: «أنا متحمسة للقاء زميلتي الفنانة هند محمد في الجزء الثاني من مسلسل "شارع الأعشى"، بعد تعاوننا الناجح في مسلسل "خريف القلب".

شخصية وضحى

مشيرة إلى التطورات في شخصيتها «وضحى»، وقالت: في الجزء الأول قدمت صورة عامة عن ملامح شخصيتها في الأحداث، ولكن في الجزء الجديد ستقدم تفاصيل أخرى تكشف عمق وتاريخ شخصية «وضحى» والتغيرات التي طرأت بها، وتتمنى أن تحقق رواجاً في أعمالها بشكل إيجابي وليس من خلال إثارة الجدل.

عرض البرومو

وفي السياق، شاركت منصة «MBC شاهد» الجمهور البرومو التشويقي الأول لمسلسل «شارع الأعشى 2»، وأعطت الجمهور نبذة عن ملامح الجزء الثاني من العمل، وظهر جميع أبطال المسلسل في المقطع الترويجي والتشويقي الأول للعمل، قبل اجتماعهم في نهاية البرومو، وكذلك طرحت المنصة مؤخراً البوسترات المنفردة لأبطال وشخصيات الجزء الثاني من المسلسل، وعلقت على البرومو الأول للعمل: «⁨في شارع الأعشى لو راحت الأحلام يبقى الماضي يعرف طريقك.. ومن هنا تبدأ الحكاية من جديد».