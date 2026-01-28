A British investigative report has accused China of playing a vital role in accelerating Russia's production of intercontinental ballistic and hypersonic missiles, notably the "Oreshnik" missile capable of striking European capitals within minutes.



Data indicated that China sent specialized manufacturing tools and machines used in building the warheads for the "Oreshnik" missile, which travels at a speed of 8,000 miles per hour, according to an investigation published by the British newspaper "The Daily Telegraph."



The Russian military launched this missile earlier this month towards the Ukrainian city of Lviv, located just 40 miles from the Polish border (a NATO member), in a clear threat to the West.



The investigation reported that the value of Chinese technologies exported to Russia reached $10.3 billion, including advanced equipment that enabled Moscow to expand its military production and circumvent Western sanctions.



The Ukrainian defense intelligence confirmed the presence of an advanced CNC machine known as a "turning lathe," made in China, inside the Russian state-owned "Votkinsk" factory.



This factory is the main center for producing "Iskander-M" missiles and "Topol-M" intercontinental missiles, in addition to the "Oreshnik."



It was clarified that the most significant Chinese exports to Russia to support the war effort amounted to $4.9 billion, represented by microchips and memory boards for operating guided weapons, Sukhoi fighters worth $4.9 billion, and other equipment worth hundreds of millions of dollars.



Michael Kofman, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment, stated that "Russia would have struggled significantly to continue this war without access to the Chinese market and economy," adding that China has successfully filled the gap left by Western countries in the field of precision manufacturing tools, making Russian military industry more resilient against global sanctions.



For his part, British research center analyst Gary Somerville explained that Moscow has become almost entirely dependent on Beijing to secure precision testing devices such as "multimeters" and "signal generators," to ensure the efficiency of microelectronics in drones and radar systems.



Despite the announced huge figures, experts confirm that they remain modest estimates, and both Beijing and Moscow resort to complex networks of intermediary companies in third countries to re-export sensitive goods, making it increasingly difficult for Western intelligence to track the true scale of military-technical cooperation between the two countries.