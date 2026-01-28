اتهم تحقيق استقصائي بريطاني، الصين بلعب دور حيوي في تسريع وتيرة إنتاج روسيا للصواريخ الباليستية العابرة للقارات والفرط صوتية (هيبيرسونيك)، وعلى رأسها صاروخ «أوريشنيك» القادر على ضرب العواصم الأوروبية في غضون دقائق.


وذكرت البيانات أن الصين أرسلت أدوات وآلات تصنيع متخصصة تُستخدم في بناء الرؤوس الحربية لصاروخ «أوريشنيك»، الذي تبلغ سرعته 8000 ميل في الساعة، وفقا لتحقيق نشرته صحيفة «ديلي تلغراف» البريطانية.


وكان الجيش الروسي قد أطلق هذا الصاروخ مطلع هذا الشهر باتجاه مدينة لفيف الأوكرانية، على بعد 40 ميلاً فقط من حدود بولندا (عضو حلف الناتو)، في رسالة تهديد واضحة للغرب.


وأفاد التحقيق، أن التقنيات الصينية المصدرة لروسيا بلغت قيمتها 10.3 مليار دولار، وشملت معدات متقدمة مكنت موسكو من توسيع إنتاجها العسكري والالتفاف على العقوبات الغربية.


وأكدت الاستخبارات الدفاعية الأوكرانية وجود ماكينة (CNC) متطورة تُعرف بـ«المخرطة الدوارة» صينية الصنع، داخل مصنع «فوتكينسك» الحكومي الروسي.


ويعد هذا المصنع المركز الرئيسي لإنتاج صواريخ «إسكندر-إم» وصواريخ «توبول-إم» العابرة للقارات، بالإضافة إلى «أوريشنيك».


وأوضحت أن أبرز الصادرات الصينية لروسيا لدعم المجهود الحربي وصلت إلى4.9 مليار دولار وتتمثل بميكروتشيبس (رقائق إلكترونية) ولوحات ذاكرة لتشغيل الأسلحة الموجهة، ومقاتلات «سوخوي» بقيمة 4.9 مليار دولار وغيرها من المعدات الأخرى بمئات الملايين من الدولارات.


وقال مايكل كوفمان، الزميل البارز في مؤسسة كارنيغي، إن «روسيا كانت ستعاني بشدة للاستمرار في هذه الحرب دون الوصول إلى السوق والاقتصاد الصيني»، مضيفاً أن الصين نجحت في سد الفجوة التي تركتها الدول الغربية في مجال أدوات التصنيع الدقيقة، مما جعل الصناعة العسكرية الروسية أكثر حصانة أمام العقوبات العالمية.


من جانبه، أوضح المحلل في مركز الأبحاث البريطاني جاري سومرفيل، أن موسكو أصبحت تعتمد بشكل كلي تقريباً على بكين لتأمين أجهزة الاختبار الدقيقة مثل «أجهزة قياس المتعدد» و«رواسم الإشارة»، لضمان كفاءة الإلكترونيات الدقيقة في الطائرات المسيرة وأنظمة الرادار.


وعلى الرغم من الأرقام الضخمة المعلنة، يؤكد الخبراء أنها تظل تقديرات متواضعة، وتلجأ بكين وموسكو إلى شبكات معقدة من الشركات الوسيطة في دول ثالثة لإعادة تصدير السلع الحساسة، مما يجعل تتبع الحجم الحقيقي للتعاون العسكري-التقني بين البلدين تحدياً متزايد الصعوبة للاستخبارات الغربية.