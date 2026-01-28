In a notable development, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov announced today (Wednesday) that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky can come to Moscow if he wishes to meet with Vladimir Putin.



Ushakov stated in a press interview: "Our president has repeatedly stated to journalists that we will invite Zelensky to Moscow if he is willing to meet with Putin," indicating that Russia will ensure Zelensky's safety should he arrive in Moscow for a meeting with the Russian president. He emphasized that Moscow does not reject communication between Putin and Zelensky, stressing the importance of proper preparation for these communications and that they should be aimed at achieving tangible results.



Meanwhile, the Kremlin denied today the validity of a study released by an American research center, which claims that Russia has suffered human losses nearing 1.2 million since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022, clarifying that such reports should not be considered reliable.



A study prepared by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), based in Washington, estimated that the combined human losses of Russia and Ukraine could reach two million by the spring of 2026, a shocking figure given the ongoing war.



The study indicated that nearly 1.2 million Russian soldiers and around 600,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed, injured, or gone missing, noting that this raises the total number of casualties in both countries to nearly 1.8 million after almost four years of war, according to the New York Times.