في تطور لافت، أعلن مساعد الرئيس الروسي، يوري أوشاكوف، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي يستطيع القدوم إلى موسكو إذا كان يرغب في مقابلة فلاديمير بوتين.


وقال أوشاكوف في مقابلة صحفية: «رئيسنا صرّح مراراً أمام الصحفيين بأننا سنقوم بدعوة زيلينسكي إلى موسكو إذا كان على استعداد للقاء مع بوتين»، مبيناً أن روسيا ستضمن سلامة زيلينسكي في حال وصوله إلى موسكو للقاء الرئيس الروسي. ولفت إلى أن موسكو لا ترفض التواصل بين بوتين وزيلينسكي، مشدداً على أهمية التحضير الجيد لهذه الاتصالات، وأن تكون موجهة نحو تحقيق نتائج ملموسة.


في غضون ذلك، نفي الكرملين، اليوم، صحة دراسة أصدرها مركز أبحاث أمريكي، تفيد بأن روسيا تكبدت خسائر بشرية تقترب من 1.2 مليون منذ بدء الحرب في أوكرانيا في فبراير 2022، موضحاً أنه لا ينبغي النظر إلى مثل هذه التقارير على أنها موثوقة.


وكانت دراسة أعدها مركز الدراسات الإستراتيجية والدولية (CSIS)، ومقره واشنطن، قد قدرت معدل الخسائر البشرية الروسية والأوكرانية مجتمعة يمكن أن تصل إلى مليوني شخص بحلول ربيع عام 2026، وهو رقم صادم في ظل استمرار الحرب.


وأشارت الدراسة إلى أن ما يقرب من 1.2 مليون جندي روسي وما يقرب من 600 ألف جندي أوكراني سقطوا أو أصيبوا أو فقدوا، مبينة أن هذا يرفع إجمالي عدد الضحايا في كلا البلدين إلى ما يقرب من 1.8 مليون، بعد ما يقرب من 4 سنوات من الحرب، بحسب ما أوردته صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز».