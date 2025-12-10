Australia began today (Wednesday) the implementation of the world's first global ban preventing children under the age of 16 from using social media platforms, but teenagers did not wait long to challenge the new law.

A number of children and teenagers demonstrated their ingenuity in circumventing the ban, as they posted videos on TikTok mocking the restrictions, sending sarcastic messages to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese such as: "Dear Anthony, I managed to bypass your ban!".

Despite the ban coming into effect, the Australian government confirmed that some accounts will remain active in the initial days, as disabling all accounts requires a gradual process.

The ban is part of measures to protect those under 16 from digital bullying and online harassment, and it includes 10 major platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, X, Reddit, Threads, Kick, and Twitch. These companies are committed to using age verification technologies to suspend ineligible accounts, with the possibility of imposing fines of up to 32 million USD on violators.

Despite official assurances, some companies expressed concern that the ban might make children less safe, while experts believe that technical and social challenges may allow some teenagers to bypass the restrictions.

At the same time, some teenagers considered the ban as a "new game" for them to showcase their digital intelligence, opening a global discussion on the effectiveness of laws in confronting a generation that has mastered technology from a young age.