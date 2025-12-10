بدأت أستراليا، اليوم (الأربعاء)، تنفيذ أول حظر عالمي يمنع الأطفال دون سن الـ16 من استخدام مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، لكن المراهقين لم ينتظروا طويلاً لتحدي القانون الجديد.

فقد أظهر عدد من الأطفال والمراهقين براعتهم في الالتفاف على الحظر، حيث نشروا مقاطع فيديو على منصة تيك توك وهم يسخرون من القيود، موجهين رسائل ساخرة لرئيس الوزراء أنتوني ألبانيز مثل: «عزيزي أنتوني، لقد تمكنت من تخطي حظرك!».

ورغم دخول الحظر حيز التنفيذ، أكدت الحكومة الأسترالية أن بعض الحسابات ستظل نشطة في الأيام الأولى، إذ يتطلب تعطيل جميع الحسابات عملية تدريجية.

ويأتي الحظر ضمن خطوات حماية من هم دون سن 16 عاماً من التنمر الرقمي والتحرش عبر الإنترنت، ويشمل 10 منصات رئيسية مثل إنستغرام، وفيسبوك، وتيك توك، وسناب شات، ويوتيوب، وإكس، وريديت، وثريدز، وكيك وتويتش. وتلتزم هذه الشركات باستخدام تقنيات التحقق من العمر لتعليق الحسابات غير المؤهلة، مع إمكانية فرض غرامات تصل إلى 32 مليون دولار أمريكي على المخالفين.

ورغم التأكيدات الرسمية، أبدت بعض الشركات تخوفها من أن الحظر قد يجعل الأطفال أقل أماناً، بينما يرى الخبراء أن التحديات التقنية والاجتماعية قد تسمح لبعض المراهقين بالتحايل على القيود.

وفي الوقت نفسه، اعتبر بعض المراهقين أن الحظر يمثل «لعبة جديدة» عليهم لاستعراض ذكائهم الرقمي، ما يفتح نقاشاً عالمياً حول مدى فاعلية القوانين في مواجهة جيل يتقن التكنولوجيا منذ نعومة أظافره.