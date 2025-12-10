أثار الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، موجة جدل واسعة، بعد خطاب كان من المقرر أن يركز على إنجازات إدارته الاقتصادية، لكنه انحرف بشكل مفاجئ ليعبر عن إعجابه الشديد بمتحدثته الصحفية في البيت الأبيض، كارولين ليفيت.
الواقعة التي حدثت يوم 9 ديسمبر، خلال تجمع انتخابي في مدينة ماونت بوكونو بولاية بنسلفانيا، إذ كان ترمب يتحدث عن نجاحات سياساته الاقتصادية، بما في ذلك الرسوم الجمركية التي قال إنها جلبت «مئات المليارات من الدولارات» للولايات المتحدة، رغم الشكاوى المستمرة من ارتفاع تكاليف المعيشة.
بدأ الرئيس حديثه بالتركيز على الاقتصاد، مشيراً إلى أن كلمته المفضلة هي «التعرفة» ومتهماً إدارة الرئيس السابق جو بايدن بإثارة التضخم، لكنه سرعان ما غير المسار، مشيراً إلى حضور ليفيت (28 عاماً) في التجمع، قائلاً: «لقد أحضرنا نجمتنا الخارقة اليوم، كارولين، أليست رائعة؟ هل كارولين رائعة؟».
لم يتوقف ترمب عند هذا الحد، بل انتقل إلى مديح مظهرها.
هذه التصريحات أثارت ضحك الجمهور المؤيد، لكنها سرعان ما تحولت إلى مادة للانتقادات، إذ اعتبرها الكثيرون غير مناسبة بسبب الفرق العمري الكبير (أكثر من 50 عاماً) والتركيز على الجوانب الجسدية بدلاً من الكفاءة المهنية.
أعادت هذه الحادثة إلى الأذهان تصريحات سابقة لترمب عن ليفيت، مثل مقابلة له مع قناة نيوزماكس في أغسطس، إذ قال: «إنه الوجه، إنه العقل، إنه الشفتين... تتحركان مثل رشاش آلي، لا أعتقد أن أحداً كان لديه متحدث صحفي أفضل من كارولين».
وفي سياق آخر، أشاد بها خلال مقابلات تلفزيونية، مشيراً إلى قدرتها على «السيطرة» في المناظرات الإعلامية، خصوصاً على قناة فوكس نيوز
من جهتهم، دافع مؤيدو ترمب عن التصريحات كـ«مزاح غير ضار» يعكس إعجابه بكفاءتها كمدافعة عن سياساته، كما أن ليفيت نفسها لم تعلق مباشرة على الحادثة، لكنها معروفة بولائها الشديد لترمب، إذ وصفت في إحدى الإطلالات الإعلامية الرئيس بأنه «أفضل متحدث في البيت الأبيض».
U.S. President Donald Trump sparked widespread controversy after a speech that was supposed to focus on the achievements of his administration's economic policies, but unexpectedly veered off to express his admiration for his White House press secretary, Caroline Levitt.
The incident occurred on December 9 during a campaign rally in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, where Trump was discussing the successes of his economic policies, including tariffs that he claimed brought "hundreds of billions of dollars" to the United States, despite ongoing complaints about rising living costs.
The president began his remarks by focusing on the economy, noting that his favorite word is "tariff" and accusing the administration of former President Joe Biden of causing inflation, but he quickly changed course, pointing out Levitt's (28 years old) presence at the rally, saying: "We brought our superstar today, Caroline, isn’t she great? Is Caroline great?"
Trump did not stop there, but went on to praise her appearance.
These remarks elicited laughter from the supportive audience, but they quickly turned into a subject of criticism, as many considered them inappropriate due to the significant age difference (over 50 years) and the focus on physical attributes rather than professional competence.
This incident recalled previous comments Trump made about Levitt, such as an interview he had with Newsmax in August, where he said: "It's the face, it's the brain, it's the lips... they move like a machine gun, I don't think anyone has had a better press secretary than Caroline."
In another context, he praised her during television interviews, noting her ability to "dominate" in media debates, especially on Fox News.
For their part, Trump supporters defended the remarks as "harmless jokes" reflecting his admiration for her competence as an advocate for his policies, and Levitt herself did not directly comment on the incident, but she is known for her strong loyalty to Trump, having described the president in one media appearance as "the best speaker in the White House."