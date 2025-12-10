أثار الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، موجة جدل واسعة، بعد خطاب كان من المقرر أن يركز على إنجازات إدارته الاقتصادية، لكنه انحرف بشكل مفاجئ ليعبر عن إعجابه الشديد بمتحدثته الصحفية في البيت الأبيض، كارولين ليفيت.

الواقعة التي حدثت يوم 9 ديسمبر، خلال تجمع انتخابي في مدينة ماونت بوكونو بولاية بنسلفانيا، إذ كان ترمب يتحدث عن نجاحات سياساته الاقتصادية، بما في ذلك الرسوم الجمركية التي قال إنها جلبت «مئات المليارات من الدولارات» للولايات المتحدة، رغم الشكاوى المستمرة من ارتفاع تكاليف المعيشة.

بدأ الرئيس حديثه بالتركيز على الاقتصاد، مشيراً إلى أن كلمته المفضلة هي «التعرفة» ومتهماً إدارة الرئيس السابق جو بايدن بإثارة التضخم، لكنه سرعان ما غير المسار، مشيراً إلى حضور ليفيت (28 عاماً) في التجمع، قائلاً: «لقد أحضرنا نجمتنا الخارقة اليوم، كارولين، أليست رائعة؟ هل كارولين رائعة؟».

لم يتوقف ترمب عند هذا الحد، بل انتقل إلى مديح مظهرها.

هذه التصريحات أثارت ضحك الجمهور المؤيد، لكنها سرعان ما تحولت إلى مادة للانتقادات، إذ اعتبرها الكثيرون غير مناسبة بسبب الفرق العمري الكبير (أكثر من 50 عاماً) والتركيز على الجوانب الجسدية بدلاً من الكفاءة المهنية.

أعادت هذه الحادثة إلى الأذهان تصريحات سابقة لترمب عن ليفيت، مثل مقابلة له مع قناة نيوزماكس في أغسطس، إذ قال: «إنه الوجه، إنه العقل، إنه الشفتين... تتحركان مثل رشاش آلي، لا أعتقد أن أحداً كان لديه متحدث صحفي أفضل من كارولين».

وفي سياق آخر، أشاد بها خلال مقابلات تلفزيونية، مشيراً إلى قدرتها على «السيطرة» في المناظرات الإعلامية، خصوصاً على قناة فوكس نيوز

من جهتهم، دافع مؤيدو ترمب عن التصريحات كـ«مزاح غير ضار» يعكس إعجابه بكفاءتها كمدافعة عن سياساته، كما أن ليفيت نفسها لم تعلق مباشرة على الحادثة، لكنها معروفة بولائها الشديد لترمب، إذ وصفت في إحدى الإطلالات الإعلامية الرئيس بأنه «أفضل متحدث في البيت الأبيض».