U.S. President Donald Trump sparked widespread controversy after a speech that was supposed to focus on the achievements of his administration's economic policies, but unexpectedly veered off to express his admiration for his White House press secretary, Caroline Levitt.

The incident occurred on December 9 during a campaign rally in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, where Trump was discussing the successes of his economic policies, including tariffs that he claimed brought "hundreds of billions of dollars" to the United States, despite ongoing complaints about rising living costs.

The president began his remarks by focusing on the economy, noting that his favorite word is "tariff" and accusing the administration of former President Joe Biden of causing inflation, but he quickly changed course, pointing out Levitt's (28 years old) presence at the rally, saying: "We brought our superstar today, Caroline, isn’t she great? Is Caroline great?"

Trump did not stop there, but went on to praise her appearance.

These remarks elicited laughter from the supportive audience, but they quickly turned into a subject of criticism, as many considered them inappropriate due to the significant age difference (over 50 years) and the focus on physical attributes rather than professional competence.

This incident recalled previous comments Trump made about Levitt, such as an interview he had with Newsmax in August, where he said: "It's the face, it's the brain, it's the lips... they move like a machine gun, I don't think anyone has had a better press secretary than Caroline."

In another context, he praised her during television interviews, noting her ability to "dominate" in media debates, especially on Fox News.

For their part, Trump supporters defended the remarks as "harmless jokes" reflecting his admiration for her competence as an advocate for his policies, and Levitt herself did not directly comment on the incident, but she is known for her strong loyalty to Trump, having described the president in one media appearance as "the best speaker in the White House."