رفعت السلطات اليابانية، صباح (الثلاثاء) جميع تحذيرات التسونامي التي أُطلقت بعد ساعات من وقوع زلزال قوي بلغت قوته 7.5 درجة على مقياس ريختر هزّ شمال شرق البلاد ليل الإثنين، مما أدى إلى إصابة 30 شخصاً على الأقل وإجبار نحو 90 ألف مواطن على إخلاء منازلهم.

وضرب الزلزال الساحل الشمالي الشرقي لليابان عند الساعة 11:15 مساء الإثنين بالتوقيت المحلي، وبؤرته على عمق 54 كيلومتراً وعلى بُعد 80 كيلومتراً من سواحل محافظة أوموري.

اليابان ترفع تحذيرها من تسونامي بعد زلزال بقوة 7.5 درجة

تحذير من تسونامي

وحذّرت وكالة الأرصاد الجوية اليابانية من احتمال وصول تسوناميإلى ارتفاع 3 أمتار على سواحل محافظات هوكايدو وأوموري وإيواته، وتم رصد موجات تسونامي فعلية تراوح ارتفاعها بين 20 و70 سنتيمتراً في عدة موانئ.

وبحلول الساعات الأولى من صباح الثلاثاء، خفّضت الوكالة مستوى التحذير إلى «إرشاد»، ثم رفعت كافة التحذيرات والإرشادات لاحقاً، مؤكدة عدم وقوع أضرار كبيرة أو وفيات.

ووصلت شدة الزلزال في مدينة هاتشينوهي بمحافظة أوموري إلى «6 عليا» على المقياس الياباني المكون من 7 درجات، وهي درجة تجعل الوقوف من دون الزحف على الأرض شبه مستحيل.

تعليق خطوط السكة الحديد

وقالت رئيسة الوزراء ساناي تاكايتشي للصحفيين: «تلقيت حتى الآن تقارير عن إصابة 30 شخصاً وحريق واحد فقط»، فيما علّقت شركة سكك الحديد في شرق اليابان بعض خطوطها في المنطقة، فيما تأخرت رحلات أخرى في شمال البلاد، علماً بأن المنطقة نفسها كانت قد تعرضت لزلزال مدمر بقوة 9.0 درجات في مارس 2011.

وأبقت وكالة الأرصاد على إرشاد «احتمال زلزال عملاق» لمدة أسبوع واحد يشمل منطقة واسعة من جزيرة هوكايدو شمالاً حتى محافظة تشيبا شرق طوكيو.

وقال مسؤول في الوكالة خلال مؤتمر صحفي: «لا يزال هناك احتمال لحدوث هزات أرضية أقوى خلال الأيام القليلة القادمة».

ولم يسجّل أي خلل في محطات الطاقة النووية في المنطقة التي تديرها شركتا توهوكو وهوكايدو للكهرباء، فيما عادت الكهرباء إلى آلاف المنازل التي انقطعت عنها مباشرة بعد الزلزال بحلول صباح الثلاثاء.

اليابان أكثر دول العالم تعرضاً للزلازل

وتُعدّ اليابان من أكثر دول العالم تعرضاً للزلازل، إذ تقع على «حزام النار» في المحيط الهادئ، وتسجل نحو 20% من زلازل العالم التي تزيد قوتها على 6 درجات، ولا تزال ذكرى كارثة 11 مارس 2011 - التي أسفرت عن تسونامي هائل ومقتل نحو 20 ألف شخص وكارثة فوكوشيما النووية - حاضرة بقوة، وهو ما دفع الحكومة لتفعيل نظام التحذير الأسبوعي من «الزلزال العملاق» كلما وقع زلزال كبير في المنطقة نفسها.