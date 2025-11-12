أكدت الإدارة العامة للطيران المدني الكويتية أنها تتابع عن كثب تطورات الحالة الجوية في البلاد بالتنسيق المباشر والمستمر مع إدارة الأرصاد الجوية وذلك تزامنًا مع التوقعات بتشكل الضباب على بعض المناطق خصوصا الساحلية والجزر.
وأوضحت إدارة الطيران المدني في بيان بثته وكالة الأنباء الكويتية الليلة الماضية، أن التنسيق قائم مع جميع شركات الطيران العاملة في مطار الكويت الدولي بما يحفظ سلامة المسافرين والعاملين.
يذكر أن إدارة الأرصاد الجوية الكويتية، توقعت أن يتشكل الضباب على بعض مناطق البلاد خصوصا الساحلية والجزر، بسبب تأثر البلاد بامتداد مرتفع جوي من جهة الشمال الغربي مصحوب بكتلة هوائية معتدلة الحرارة ورطبة مع رياح شمالية غربية خفيفة السرعة إلى متقلبة الاتجاه تتحول إلى جنوبية شرقية يوم الجمعة القادم، موضحة أنه نتيجة لارتفاع نسبة الرطوبة ستزداد فرص تشكل الضباب الكثيف لتنخفض الرؤية الأفقية إلى ما دون 1000 متر على بعض المناطق.
The General Directorate of Civil Aviation in Kuwait has confirmed that it is closely monitoring the developments of the weather conditions in the country in direct and continuous coordination with the Meteorological Department, coinciding with the forecasts of fog formation in some areas, especially coastal regions and islands.
The Civil Aviation Administration clarified in a statement broadcast by the Kuwait News Agency last night that coordination is ongoing with all airlines operating at Kuwait International Airport to ensure the safety of travelers and workers.
It is worth noting that the Kuwaiti Meteorological Department has predicted the formation of fog in some areas of the country, particularly in coastal regions and islands, due to the country's influence from an extension of a high-pressure system from the northwest accompanied by a moderate temperature and humid air mass with light to variable northwesterly winds shifting to southeasterly on the coming Friday. It explained that as a result of the high humidity levels, the chances of dense fog formation will increase, reducing horizontal visibility to below 1000 meters in some areas.