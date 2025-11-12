أكدت الإدارة العامة للطيران المدني الكويتية أنها تتابع عن كثب تطورات الحالة الجوية في البلاد بالتنسيق المباشر والمستمر مع إدارة الأرصاد الجوية وذلك تزامنًا مع التوقعات بتشكل الضباب على بعض المناطق خصوصا الساحلية والجزر.

وأوضحت إدارة الطيران المدني في بيان بثته وكالة الأنباء الكويتية الليلة الماضية، أن التنسيق قائم مع جميع شركات الطيران العاملة في مطار الكويت الدولي بما يحفظ سلامة المسافرين والعاملين.

يذكر أن إدارة الأرصاد الجوية الكويتية، توقعت أن يتشكل الضباب على بعض مناطق البلاد خصوصا الساحلية والجزر، بسبب تأثر البلاد بامتداد مرتفع جوي من جهة الشمال الغربي مصحوب بكتلة هوائية معتدلة الحرارة ورطبة مع رياح شمالية غربية خفيفة السرعة إلى متقلبة الاتجاه تتحول إلى جنوبية شرقية يوم الجمعة القادم، موضحة أنه نتيجة لارتفاع نسبة الرطوبة ستزداد فرص تشكل الضباب الكثيف لتنخفض الرؤية الأفقية إلى ما دون 1000 متر على بعض المناطق.