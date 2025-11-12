The General Directorate of Civil Aviation in Kuwait has confirmed that it is closely monitoring the developments of the weather conditions in the country in direct and continuous coordination with the Meteorological Department, coinciding with the forecasts of fog formation in some areas, especially coastal regions and islands.

The Civil Aviation Administration clarified in a statement broadcast by the Kuwait News Agency last night that coordination is ongoing with all airlines operating at Kuwait International Airport to ensure the safety of travelers and workers.

It is worth noting that the Kuwaiti Meteorological Department has predicted the formation of fog in some areas of the country, particularly in coastal regions and islands, due to the country's influence from an extension of a high-pressure system from the northwest accompanied by a moderate temperature and humid air mass with light to variable northwesterly winds shifting to southeasterly on the coming Friday. It explained that as a result of the high humidity levels, the chances of dense fog formation will increase, reducing horizontal visibility to below 1000 meters in some areas.