بدأ اليوم (الخميس) 1 يناير تطبيق قرار إلزام تحويل رواتب العمالة المنزلية عبر البنوك والمحافظ الرقمية.

وأوضحت «الموارد البشرية» أن القرار يأتي في خطوة نوعية تهدف إلى ضمان حقوق العمالة المساندة في ما يتعلق برواتبهم، وتعزيز الشفافية في العلاقة التعاقدية بين صاحب العمل والعامل.

وتُعد خدمة تحويل الرواتب إلكترونياً عبر منصة «مساند» مهمة ومحورية نحو رفع مستوى الموثوقية في عمليات دفع الأجور، من خلال اعتماد القنوات الرسمية المعتمدة كالمحافظ الرقمية والبنوك المشاركة، بما يضمن حفظ الحقوق وتسهيل الإجراءات لجميع الأطراف، ويسهم في رفع جودة الخدمات وتطوير قطاع العمالة المساندة.

وتشمل خدمة دفع رواتب العمالة المنزلية عبر القنوات الرسمية المحددة عدداً من المميزات لصاحب العمل والعامل، وتُعزز إثبات الرواتب للعمالة المساندة، وتُسهل على صاحب العمل إنهاء الإجراءات الخاصة بالعامل عند انتهاء العلاقة التعاقدية أو عند سفره، وتضمن للعامل وصول الرواتب بشكل دوري ومنتظم وثابت، أو في حال رغبته بتحويل الراتب لعائلته في بلده، وذلك مباشرةً عبر القنوات الرسمية المحددة ذاتها بكل سهولة وأمان.