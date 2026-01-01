Today (Thursday), January 1, the decision to mandate the transfer of domestic workers' salaries through banks and digital wallets has come into effect.

The "Human Resources" department clarified that the decision is a qualitative step aimed at ensuring the rights of support workers regarding their salaries and enhancing transparency in the contractual relationship between the employer and the worker.

The service of electronically transferring salaries through the "Musaned" platform is essential and pivotal in raising the level of reliability in wage payment processes by relying on officially approved channels such as digital wallets and participating banks, which ensures the preservation of rights and facilitates procedures for all parties, contributing to improving service quality and developing the support labor sector.

The service for paying domestic workers' salaries through the specified official channels includes several advantages for both the employer and the worker, enhances salary verification for support workers, and facilitates the employer's completion of procedures related to the worker at the end of the contractual relationship or upon their departure. It ensures that the worker receives salaries regularly, consistently, and reliably, or if they wish to transfer their salary to their family in their home country, directly through the same specified official channels with ease and security.