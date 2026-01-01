وضع الفنان المصري محمد إمام حداً للجدل المتداول أخيراً بشأن قضية الفنان الأعلى أجراً في الوسط الفني، كاشفاً ملابسات ما أشيع عن توجيه تصريحاته إلى نجم بعينه، ما فتح باب التساؤلات حول ما إذا كان المقصود هو الفنان المصري أحمد العوضي.

وكتب محمد إمام، منشوراً، عبر حسابه الرسمي على منصة «فيسبوك» ذكر فيه أنه فوجئ بتفسير البعض لمنشوره على أنه موجه لشخص محدد، مؤكداً أن حديثه لم يكن مقصوداً به فرد بعينه، بل جاء في سياق عام يشمل الجميع.

نهج التعلم من والده

وأوضح إمام أنه لم يضع يوماً أي شخص موضع مقارنة أو منافسة شخصية، مشيراً إلى أن هذا النهج تعلمه من والده الفنان عادل إمام، لافتاً إلى أن وصوله إلى ما حققه لم يكن أمراً سهلاً، مشيراً إلى أن نجاحه الحالي جاء بفضل الله ثم دعم الجمهور ومحبته.

واختتم محمد إمام حديثه بتأكيده أنه يتمنى الخير لجميع زملائه، معتبراً أن المنافسة الفنية تصب في صالح الجمهور، موجهاً الشكر لكل من يسانده، ومعبراً عن امتنانه الكبير لمحبة جمهوره التي يضعها في مقدمة أولوياته بعد أسرته.
وشهدت الساحة الفنية أخيراً جدلاً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بين الفنانين محمد إمام وأحمد العوضي، بعد تداول تصريحات أثارت التساؤلات حول تصدر أحدهما قائمة الأعلى أجراً والأكثر متابعة في مصر.