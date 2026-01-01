The Egyptian artist Mohamed Imam has put an end to the ongoing debate regarding the highest-paid artist in the artistic community, revealing the circumstances surrounding the rumors that his statements were directed at a specific star, which opened the door to questions about whether the intended target was the Egyptian artist Ahmed El Awady.

Mohamed Imam wrote a post on his official account on the "Facebook" platform, in which he mentioned that he was surprised by some people's interpretation of his post as being directed at a specific individual, emphasizing that his comments were not intended for anyone in particular, but rather came in a general context that includes everyone.

Learning Approach from His Father

Imam explained that he has never placed anyone in a position of comparison or personal competition, noting that this approach was learned from his father, the artist Adel Imam. He pointed out that reaching his current achievements was not an easy task, stating that his current success came thanks to God and the support and love of the audience.

Mohamed Imam concluded his remarks by affirming that he wishes well for all his colleagues, considering that artistic competition benefits the audience. He expressed his gratitude to everyone who supports him and conveyed his deep appreciation for the love of his audience, which he places as a top priority after his family.

Recently, the artistic scene witnessed a debate on social media between artists Mohamed Imam and Ahmed El Awady, following the circulation of statements that raised questions about one of them topping the list of the highest-paid and most followed in Egypt.