وضع الفنان المصري محمد إمام حداً للجدل المتداول أخيراً بشأن قضية الفنان الأعلى أجراً في الوسط الفني، كاشفاً ملابسات ما أشيع عن توجيه تصريحاته إلى نجم بعينه، ما فتح باب التساؤلات حول ما إذا كان المقصود هو الفنان المصري أحمد العوضي.
وكتب محمد إمام، منشوراً، عبر حسابه الرسمي على منصة «فيسبوك» ذكر فيه أنه فوجئ بتفسير البعض لمنشوره على أنه موجه لشخص محدد، مؤكداً أن حديثه لم يكن مقصوداً به فرد بعينه، بل جاء في سياق عام يشمل الجميع.
نهج التعلم من والده
وأوضح إمام أنه لم يضع يوماً أي شخص موضع مقارنة أو منافسة شخصية، مشيراً إلى أن هذا النهج تعلمه من والده الفنان عادل إمام، لافتاً إلى أن وصوله إلى ما حققه لم يكن أمراً سهلاً، مشيراً إلى أن نجاحه الحالي جاء بفضل الله ثم دعم الجمهور ومحبته.
واختتم محمد إمام حديثه بتأكيده أنه يتمنى الخير لجميع زملائه، معتبراً أن المنافسة الفنية تصب في صالح الجمهور، موجهاً الشكر لكل من يسانده، ومعبراً عن امتنانه الكبير لمحبة جمهوره التي يضعها في مقدمة أولوياته بعد أسرته.
وشهدت الساحة الفنية أخيراً جدلاً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بين الفنانين محمد إمام وأحمد العوضي، بعد تداول تصريحات أثارت التساؤلات حول تصدر أحدهما قائمة الأعلى أجراً والأكثر متابعة في مصر.
The Egyptian artist Mohamed Imam has put an end to the ongoing debate regarding the highest-paid artist in the artistic community, revealing the circumstances surrounding the rumors that his statements were directed at a specific star, which opened the door to questions about whether the intended target was the Egyptian artist Ahmed El Awady.
Mohamed Imam wrote a post on his official account on the "Facebook" platform, in which he mentioned that he was surprised by some people's interpretation of his post as being directed at a specific individual, emphasizing that his comments were not intended for anyone in particular, but rather came in a general context that includes everyone.
Learning Approach from His Father
Imam explained that he has never placed anyone in a position of comparison or personal competition, noting that this approach was learned from his father, the artist Adel Imam. He pointed out that reaching his current achievements was not an easy task, stating that his current success came thanks to God and the support and love of the audience.
Mohamed Imam concluded his remarks by affirming that he wishes well for all his colleagues, considering that artistic competition benefits the audience. He expressed his gratitude to everyone who supports him and conveyed his deep appreciation for the love of his audience, which he places as a top priority after his family.
Recently, the artistic scene witnessed a debate on social media between artists Mohamed Imam and Ahmed El Awady, following the circulation of statements that raised questions about one of them topping the list of the highest-paid and most followed in Egypt.