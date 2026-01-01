كشف وكيل وزارة الإعلام اليمنية الدكتور نجيب غلاب لـ«عكاظ»، أن الحكومة اليمنية قررت إيقاف الرحلات بين عدن والإمارات، مؤكداً أن هذا القرار سيادي وهدفه خفض التصعيد.
وقال غلاب في تصريحات لـ«عكاظ»: «إيقاف الرحالات قرار يمني سيادي بالكامل لاعلاقة له بالتحالف، وقد أبلغت الحكومة التحالف بهذه الخطوة كونه الشريك الأساسي للحكومة».
«الانتقالي» يتمرد على الشرعية
وانتقد وكيل وزارة الإعلام اليمنية قرار وزير النقل التابع للمجلس الانتقالي بإغلاق مطار عدن بشكل كامل، متهماً الانتقالي بالسعي لتحويل قضية المطار إلى قضية إنسانية.
وقال غلاب «الانتقالي» يريد توظيف المطار، ويزعم أن سياسة الحكومة اليمنية تستهدف البعد الإنساني للجنوبيين مع أن من يقود الجنوبيين هو من يذهب بهم إلى مأساة إنسانية سواء الحضارم أو المحافظات الشرقية أو عدن، ومن خلال إيقاف المطار.
ووصف وكيل وزارة الإعلام اليمنية قرار إغلاق المطار من قبل وزير النقل الموالي لـ «الانتقالي» عبدالسلام حميد، الإيقاف بـ«التمرد الكامل» والمخالف لتوجيهات الحكومة الشرعية وللقرارات السيادية التي اتخذتها اليمن.
وقال غلاب إن هدف الحكومة من منع الطيران القادم من الإمارات (أبو ظبي أو دبي) هو صد عمليات التهريب المتعددة للمال والسلاح ومن حق الحكومة الشرعية أن تحدد كافة الوجهات التي يتحرك فيها الطيران في اليمن وما زال مطار عدن مفتوحاً أمام كل الرحلات عدا ما تحدده الحكومة.
دراسة تعليق الرحلات لوجهات جديدة
وألمح وكيل الوزارة إلى أن هناك وجهات جديدة أخرى ربما يتم إيقاف الرحالات (منها وإليها) في حال ورود معلومات تؤكد أنها تدعم فكرة التصعيد الذي يخطط له «الانتقالي» في قادم الأيام.
وأشار إلى أن المطار مفتوح، لكن إغلاقه من قبل وزير النقل التابع لـ «الانتقالي» يعد تحدياً للقرارات الحكومية ويعتبر ضمن الدعاية التي يشتغل عليها «الانتقالي» ويخطط لها زاعماً استهداف عدن من خلال إغلاق المطار، مع أن «الانتقالي» هو من أغلقه وليس «الشرعية».
وأضاف: «المجلس الانتقالي هو من أغلق مطار سيئون ويتحكم بمطار المكلا، واليوم يغلق مطار عدن، مخالفاً بذلك قرارات «الشرعية»، وهو من يسير في اتجاه صناعة الأزمات الإنسانية لتعذيب اليمنيين بشكل عام والجنوبيين والحضارم بشكل خاص.
The Yemeni Minister of Information, Dr. Najeeb Ghalab, revealed to "Okaz" that the Yemeni government has decided to suspend flights between Aden and the UAE, confirming that this decision is sovereign and aims to reduce escalation.
Ghalab stated in remarks to "Okaz": "The suspension of flights is a completely sovereign Yemeni decision unrelated to the coalition, and the government has informed the coalition of this step as it is the main partner of the government."
"The Transitional Council" rebels against legitimacy
Ghalab criticized the decision of the Minister of Transport affiliated with the Transitional Council to completely close Aden Airport, accusing the Transitional Council of seeking to turn the airport issue into a humanitarian one.
He said, "The Transitional Council" wants to exploit the airport and claims that the Yemeni government's policy targets the humanitarian aspect of Southerners, while those leading the Southerners are the ones who are taking them into a humanitarian tragedy, whether the Hadramis or the eastern provinces or Aden, and this is done through the closure of the airport.
The Yemeni Minister of Information described the closure of the airport by the Transitional Council-affiliated Minister of Transport, Abdul Salam Hamid, as "complete rebellion" and contrary to the directives of the legitimate government and the sovereign decisions made by Yemen.
Ghalab stated that the government's aim in preventing flights coming from the UAE (Abu Dhabi or Dubai) is to thwart various smuggling operations of money and weapons, and it is the right of the legitimate government to determine all the destinations for flights operating in Yemen, and Aden Airport remains open to all flights except those specified by the government.
Study of suspending flights to new destinations
Ghalab hinted that there are other new destinations that may have their flights suspended (to and from) if information confirms that they support the idea of escalation that the "Transitional Council" is planning in the coming days.
He pointed out that the airport is open, but its closure by the Transitional Council-affiliated Minister of Transport is a challenge to government decisions and is considered part of the propaganda that the "Transitional Council" is working on and planning, claiming to target Aden by closing the airport, while it is the "Transitional Council" that closed it, not the "legitimacy."
He added: "The Transitional Council is the one that closed Seiyun Airport and controls Mukalla Airport, and today it closes Aden Airport, thus violating the decisions of the 'legitimacy,' and it is the one moving towards creating humanitarian crises to torture Yemenis in general, and Southerners and Hadramis in particular.