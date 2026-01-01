The Yemeni Minister of Information, Dr. Najeeb Ghalab, revealed to "Okaz" that the Yemeni government has decided to suspend flights between Aden and the UAE, confirming that this decision is sovereign and aims to reduce escalation.



Ghalab stated in remarks to "Okaz": "The suspension of flights is a completely sovereign Yemeni decision unrelated to the coalition, and the government has informed the coalition of this step as it is the main partner of the government."



"The Transitional Council" rebels against legitimacy



Ghalab criticized the decision of the Minister of Transport affiliated with the Transitional Council to completely close Aden Airport, accusing the Transitional Council of seeking to turn the airport issue into a humanitarian one.



He said, "The Transitional Council" wants to exploit the airport and claims that the Yemeni government's policy targets the humanitarian aspect of Southerners, while those leading the Southerners are the ones who are taking them into a humanitarian tragedy, whether the Hadramis or the eastern provinces or Aden, and this is done through the closure of the airport.



The Yemeni Minister of Information described the closure of the airport by the Transitional Council-affiliated Minister of Transport, Abdul Salam Hamid, as "complete rebellion" and contrary to the directives of the legitimate government and the sovereign decisions made by Yemen.



Ghalab stated that the government's aim in preventing flights coming from the UAE (Abu Dhabi or Dubai) is to thwart various smuggling operations of money and weapons, and it is the right of the legitimate government to determine all the destinations for flights operating in Yemen, and Aden Airport remains open to all flights except those specified by the government.



Study of suspending flights to new destinations



Ghalab hinted that there are other new destinations that may have their flights suspended (to and from) if information confirms that they support the idea of escalation that the "Transitional Council" is planning in the coming days.



He pointed out that the airport is open, but its closure by the Transitional Council-affiliated Minister of Transport is a challenge to government decisions and is considered part of the propaganda that the "Transitional Council" is working on and planning, claiming to target Aden by closing the airport, while it is the "Transitional Council" that closed it, not the "legitimacy."



He added: "The Transitional Council is the one that closed Seiyun Airport and controls Mukalla Airport, and today it closes Aden Airport, thus violating the decisions of the 'legitimacy,' and it is the one moving towards creating humanitarian crises to torture Yemenis in general, and Southerners and Hadramis in particular.