كشف وكيل وزارة الإعلام اليمنية الدكتور نجيب غلاب لـ«عكاظ»، أن الحكومة اليمنية قررت إيقاف الرحلات بين عدن والإمارات، مؤكداً أن هذا القرار سيادي وهدفه خفض التصعيد.


وقال غلاب في تصريحات لـ«عكاظ»: «إيقاف الرحالات قرار يمني سيادي بالكامل لاعلاقة له بالتحالف، وقد أبلغت الحكومة التحالف بهذه الخطوة كونه الشريك الأساسي للحكومة».


«الانتقالي» يتمرد على الشرعية


وانتقد وكيل وزارة الإعلام اليمنية قرار وزير النقل التابع للمجلس الانتقالي بإغلاق مطار عدن بشكل كامل، متهماً الانتقالي بالسعي لتحويل قضية المطار إلى قضية إنسانية.


وقال غلاب «الانتقالي» يريد توظيف المطار، ويزعم أن سياسة الحكومة اليمنية تستهدف البعد الإنساني للجنوبيين مع أن من يقود الجنوبيين هو من يذهب بهم إلى مأساة إنسانية سواء الحضارم أو المحافظات الشرقية أو عدن، ومن خلال إيقاف المطار.


ووصف وكيل وزارة الإعلام اليمنية قرار إغلاق المطار من قبل وزير النقل الموالي لـ «الانتقالي» عبدالسلام حميد، الإيقاف بـ«التمرد الكامل» والمخالف لتوجيهات الحكومة الشرعية وللقرارات السيادية التي اتخذتها اليمن.


وقال غلاب إن هدف الحكومة من منع الطيران القادم من الإمارات (أبو ظبي أو دبي) هو صد عمليات التهريب المتعددة للمال والسلاح ومن حق الحكومة الشرعية أن تحدد كافة الوجهات التي يتحرك فيها الطيران في اليمن وما زال مطار عدن مفتوحاً أمام كل الرحلات عدا ما تحدده الحكومة.


دراسة تعليق الرحلات لوجهات جديدة


وألمح وكيل الوزارة إلى أن هناك وجهات جديدة أخرى ربما يتم إيقاف الرحالات (منها وإليها) في حال ورود معلومات تؤكد أنها تدعم فكرة التصعيد الذي يخطط له «الانتقالي» في قادم الأيام.


وأشار إلى أن المطار مفتوح، لكن إغلاقه من قبل وزير النقل التابع لـ «الانتقالي» يعد تحدياً للقرارات الحكومية ويعتبر ضمن الدعاية التي يشتغل عليها «الانتقالي» ويخطط لها زاعماً استهداف عدن من خلال إغلاق المطار، مع أن «الانتقالي» هو من أغلقه وليس «الشرعية».


وأضاف: «المجلس الانتقالي هو من أغلق مطار سيئون ويتحكم بمطار المكلا، واليوم يغلق مطار عدن، مخالفاً بذلك قرارات «الشرعية»، وهو من يسير في اتجاه صناعة الأزمات الإنسانية لتعذيب اليمنيين بشكل عام والجنوبيين والحضارم بشكل خاص.