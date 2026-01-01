نبّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقرير له اليوم (الخميس)، من موجة باردة تنخفض معها درجات الحرارة ابتداءً من بعد غد السبت وحتى يوم الثلاثاء, وذلك على أجزاء من مناطق الجوف، والحدود الشمالية، وتبوك، وحائل، والقصيم، والرياض، وشمال المنطقة الشرقية.

وتوقع المركز -بمشيئة الله تعالى- أن تتراوح درجات الحرارة الصغرى ما بين درجتين مئوية إلى درجتين تحت الصفر.