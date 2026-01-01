نبّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقرير له اليوم (الخميس)، من موجة باردة تنخفض معها درجات الحرارة ابتداءً من بعد غد السبت وحتى يوم الثلاثاء, وذلك على أجزاء من مناطق الجوف، والحدود الشمالية، وتبوك، وحائل، والقصيم، والرياض، وشمال المنطقة الشرقية.
وتوقع المركز -بمشيئة الله تعالى- أن تتراوح درجات الحرارة الصغرى ما بين درجتين مئوية إلى درجتين تحت الصفر.
The National Center of Meteorology warned in a report today (Thursday) of a cold wave that will cause temperatures to drop starting from the day after tomorrow, Saturday, until Tuesday, affecting parts of the regions of Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders, Tabuk, Ha'il, Al-Qassim, Riyadh, and the northern part of the Eastern Province.
The center expects - with God's will - that the minimum temperatures will range between two degrees Celsius and two degrees below zero.