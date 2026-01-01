The National Center of Meteorology warned in a report today (Thursday) of a cold wave that will cause temperatures to drop starting from the day after tomorrow, Saturday, until Tuesday, affecting parts of the regions of Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders, Tabuk, Ha'il, Al-Qassim, Riyadh, and the northern part of the Eastern Province.

The center expects - with God's will - that the minimum temperatures will range between two degrees Celsius and two degrees below zero.