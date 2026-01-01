أعلى «مكب نفايات في العالم».. إجراءات عاجلة من نيبال بشأن جبل إيفرست

أعلنت السلطات النيبالية إلغاء برنامج الإيداع المالي الذي كان يُلزم متسلقي جبل إيفرست بدفع 4000 دولار (نحو 2964 جنيه إسترليني) كضمان، يُسترجع فقط إذا أعادوا معهم ما لا يقل عن 8 كيلوغرامات من النفايات من الجبل.
فشل برنامج الإيداع المالي
جاء هذا القرار بعد 11 عامًا من تطبيق البرنامج الذي أُدخل عام 2014، حيث أثبت فشله في مواجهة مشكلة النفايات المتراكمة على أعلى قمة في العالم.
وكان الهدف من البرنامج تشجيع المتسلقين على إعادة النفايات، مثل أسطوانات الأكسجين والخيام الممزقة والفضلات البشرية والعلب الغذائية، للحفاظ على بيئة الجبل النقية، إلا أن المشكلة لم تختفِ، بل تفاقمت في المخيمات العليا حيث يترك المتسلقون معظم النفايات.
خداع جمع النفايات
وأوضح تشيرينغ شيربا، الرئيس التنفيذي للجنة مكافحة التلوث في ساغارماثا، في حديث لـ«BBC»، أن المتسلقين كانوا يخدعون النظام بجمع النفايات من المخيمات السفلى فقط، حيث تكون أسهل في الوصول، تاركين المخيمات العليا مليئة بالقمامة.
وقال: «من المخيمات العليا، يميل الناس إلى إعادة أسطوانات الأكسجين فقط، بينما تُترك الخيام والعلب والصناديق الغذائية هناك، مما يؤدي إلى تراكم هائل للنفايات».
جمع قمامة على ارتفاع 8000 متر
ويقع جبل إيفرست داخل حديقة ساغارماثا الوطنية، التي شهدت تضاعف عدد السياح في السنوات الأخيرة، مما يجلب ملايين الدولارات للاقتصاد المحلي لكنه يولد كميات هائلة من النفايات.
50 طنًا من النفايات الصلبة
وتقدر دراسة عام 2020 وجود نحو 50 طنًا من النفايات الصلبة المتراكمة على الجبل خلال الـ60 عامًا الماضية، بينما أزال الجيش النيبالي 34 طنًا في 2022.
كما يُقدر أن يُدخل السياح 900 إلى 1000 طن من النفايات سنويًا إلى الحديقة، مع ترك 1 إلى 3 أطنان من الفضلات البشرية بين المخيم الأول والرابع.
وأكد مسؤولون في وزارة السياحة أن معظم الإيداعات كانت تُسترجع، لكن المتسلق الواحد ينتج في المتوسط 12 كيلوغرامًا من النفايات، ولا توجد مراقبة فعالة فوق شلال خومبو الجليدي.
رسوم تنظيف غير قابلة للاسترداد
وبدلاً من ذلك، تخطط نيبال لفرض رسوم تنظيف غير قابلة للاسترداد بقيمة 4000 دولار، لتمويل إنشاء نقطة تفتيش في المخيم الثاني ونشر حراس جبليين لمراقبة التنظيف في المناطق العليا.
وأعرب مينغما شيربا، رئيس بلدية باسانغ لهامو الريفية، عن ترحيب مجتمع الشيربا بهذا التغيير، قائلًا إنهم كانوا يشككون في فعالية النظام القديم منذ سنوات، حيث لم يُعاقب أحد على عدم إعادة النفايات.
ومع استمرار تحول إيفرست إلى «أعلى مكب نفايات في العالم»، يأمل المسؤولون أن يساهم هذا الإجراء الجديد في خطة تنظيف شاملة للجبال النيبالية، لحماية البيئة الفريدة من التلوث المستمر.
The Nepali authorities announced the cancellation of the financial deposit program that required Everest climbers to pay $4,000 (about £2,964) as a guarantee, which would only be refunded if they brought back at least 8 kilograms of waste from the mountain.
Failure of the Financial Deposit Program
This decision came after 11 years of implementing the program, which was introduced in 2014, as it proved ineffective in addressing the issue of waste accumulation on the highest peak in the world.
The aim of the program was to encourage climbers to return waste, such as oxygen cylinders, torn tents, human waste, and food cans, to maintain the mountain's pristine environment. However, the problem did not disappear; rather, it worsened in the higher camps where climbers leave most of the waste.
Waste Collection Deception
Chiring Sherpa, the CEO of the Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee, explained in an interview with the BBC that climbers were deceiving the system by collecting waste only from the lower camps, where it is easier to access, leaving the higher camps filled with garbage.
He said, "From the higher camps, people tend to return only oxygen cylinders, while tents, cans, and food boxes are left there, leading to a massive accumulation of waste."
Garbage Collection at 8,000 Meters
Mount Everest is located within Sagarmatha National Park, which has seen a doubling of tourist numbers in recent years, bringing millions of dollars to the local economy but generating huge amounts of waste.
50 Tons of Solid Waste
A 2020 study estimated that around 50 tons of solid waste have accumulated on the mountain over the past 60 years, while the Nepali army removed 34 tons in 2022.
It is also estimated that tourists bring in 900 to 1,000 tons of waste annually to the park, leaving 1 to 3 tons of human waste between the first and fourth camps.
Officials from the Ministry of Tourism confirmed that most deposits were refunded, but each climber produces an average of 12 kilograms of waste, and there is no effective monitoring above the Khumbu Icefall.
Non-Refundable Cleaning Fees
Instead, Nepal plans to impose a non-refundable cleaning fee of $4,000 to fund the establishment of a checkpoint at the second camp and deploy mountain guards to monitor cleaning in the upper areas.
Mingma Sherpa, the head of the rural municipality of Pasang Lhamu, expressed the Sherpa community's welcome for this change, stating that they had been skeptical about the effectiveness of the old system for years, as no one was penalized for failing to return waste.
As Everest continues to turn into "the highest garbage dump in the world," officials hope that this new measure will contribute to a comprehensive cleaning plan for Nepalese mountains, to protect the unique environment from ongoing pollution.