أعلى «مكب نفايات في العالم».. إجراءات عاجلة من نيبال بشأن جبل إيفرست

The Nepali authorities announced the cancellation of the financial deposit program that required Everest climbers to pay $4,000 (about £2,964) as a guarantee, which would only be refunded if they brought back at least 8 kilograms of waste from the mountain.

Failure of the Financial Deposit Program

This decision came after 11 years of implementing the program, which was introduced in 2014, as it proved ineffective in addressing the issue of waste accumulation on the highest peak in the world.

The aim of the program was to encourage climbers to return waste, such as oxygen cylinders, torn tents, human waste, and food cans, to maintain the mountain's pristine environment. However, the problem did not disappear; rather, it worsened in the higher camps where climbers leave most of the waste.

Waste Collection Deception

Chiring Sherpa, the CEO of the Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee, explained in an interview with the BBC that climbers were deceiving the system by collecting waste only from the lower camps, where it is easier to access, leaving the higher camps filled with garbage.

He said, "From the higher camps, people tend to return only oxygen cylinders, while tents, cans, and food boxes are left there, leading to a massive accumulation of waste."

Garbage Collection at 8,000 Meters

Mount Everest is located within Sagarmatha National Park, which has seen a doubling of tourist numbers in recent years, bringing millions of dollars to the local economy but generating huge amounts of waste.

50 Tons of Solid Waste

A 2020 study estimated that around 50 tons of solid waste have accumulated on the mountain over the past 60 years, while the Nepali army removed 34 tons in 2022.

It is also estimated that tourists bring in 900 to 1,000 tons of waste annually to the park, leaving 1 to 3 tons of human waste between the first and fourth camps.

Officials from the Ministry of Tourism confirmed that most deposits were refunded, but each climber produces an average of 12 kilograms of waste, and there is no effective monitoring above the Khumbu Icefall.

Non-Refundable Cleaning Fees

Instead, Nepal plans to impose a non-refundable cleaning fee of $4,000 to fund the establishment of a checkpoint at the second camp and deploy mountain guards to monitor cleaning in the upper areas.

Mingma Sherpa, the head of the rural municipality of Pasang Lhamu, expressed the Sherpa community's welcome for this change, stating that they had been skeptical about the effectiveness of the old system for years, as no one was penalized for failing to return waste.

As Everest continues to turn into "the highest garbage dump in the world," officials hope that this new measure will contribute to a comprehensive cleaning plan for Nepalese mountains, to protect the unique environment from ongoing pollution.