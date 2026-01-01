أعلى «مكب نفايات في العالم».. إجراءات عاجلة من نيبال بشأن جبل إيفرست

أعلنت السلطات النيبالية إلغاء برنامج الإيداع المالي الذي كان يُلزم متسلقي جبل إيفرست بدفع 4000 دولار (نحو 2964 جنيه إسترليني) كضمان، يُسترجع فقط إذا أعادوا معهم ما لا يقل عن 8 كيلوغرامات من النفايات من الجبل.

فشل برنامج الإيداع المالي

جاء هذا القرار بعد 11 عامًا من تطبيق البرنامج الذي أُدخل عام 2014، حيث أثبت فشله في مواجهة مشكلة النفايات المتراكمة على أعلى قمة في العالم.

وكان الهدف من البرنامج تشجيع المتسلقين على إعادة النفايات، مثل أسطوانات الأكسجين والخيام الممزقة والفضلات البشرية والعلب الغذائية، للحفاظ على بيئة الجبل النقية، إلا أن المشكلة لم تختفِ، بل تفاقمت في المخيمات العليا حيث يترك المتسلقون معظم النفايات.

خداع جمع النفايات

وأوضح تشيرينغ شيربا، الرئيس التنفيذي للجنة مكافحة التلوث في ساغارماثا، في حديث لـ«BBC»، أن المتسلقين كانوا يخدعون النظام بجمع النفايات من المخيمات السفلى فقط، حيث تكون أسهل في الوصول، تاركين المخيمات العليا مليئة بالقمامة.

وقال: «من المخيمات العليا، يميل الناس إلى إعادة أسطوانات الأكسجين فقط، بينما تُترك الخيام والعلب والصناديق الغذائية هناك، مما يؤدي إلى تراكم هائل للنفايات».

جمع قمامة على ارتفاع 8000 متر

ويقع جبل إيفرست داخل حديقة ساغارماثا الوطنية، التي شهدت تضاعف عدد السياح في السنوات الأخيرة، مما يجلب ملايين الدولارات للاقتصاد المحلي لكنه يولد كميات هائلة من النفايات.

50 طنًا من النفايات الصلبة

وتقدر دراسة عام 2020 وجود نحو 50 طنًا من النفايات الصلبة المتراكمة على الجبل خلال الـ60 عامًا الماضية، بينما أزال الجيش النيبالي 34 طنًا في 2022.

كما يُقدر أن يُدخل السياح 900 إلى 1000 طن من النفايات سنويًا إلى الحديقة، مع ترك 1 إلى 3 أطنان من الفضلات البشرية بين المخيم الأول والرابع.

وأكد مسؤولون في وزارة السياحة أن معظم الإيداعات كانت تُسترجع، لكن المتسلق الواحد ينتج في المتوسط 12 كيلوغرامًا من النفايات، ولا توجد مراقبة فعالة فوق شلال خومبو الجليدي.

رسوم تنظيف غير قابلة للاسترداد

وبدلاً من ذلك، تخطط نيبال لفرض رسوم تنظيف غير قابلة للاسترداد بقيمة 4000 دولار، لتمويل إنشاء نقطة تفتيش في المخيم الثاني ونشر حراس جبليين لمراقبة التنظيف في المناطق العليا.

وأعرب مينغما شيربا، رئيس بلدية باسانغ لهامو الريفية، عن ترحيب مجتمع الشيربا بهذا التغيير، قائلًا إنهم كانوا يشككون في فعالية النظام القديم منذ سنوات، حيث لم يُعاقب أحد على عدم إعادة النفايات.

ومع استمرار تحول إيفرست إلى «أعلى مكب نفايات في العالم»، يأمل المسؤولون أن يساهم هذا الإجراء الجديد في خطة تنظيف شاملة للجبال النيبالية، لحماية البيئة الفريدة من التلوث المستمر.