In his home in Ohio, before 5 members of the House Oversight Committee, billionaire Leslie Wexner found himself facing heavy questions about Jeffrey Epstein's rise to wealth and influence, and the role he may have played in that trajectory.

The subpoena came after the latest batch of documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice on January 30, 2026, as part of a massive archive collected during federal investigations into the Epstein case, who pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting a minor for prostitution, and was later charged in 2019 with sex trafficking of minors before being found dead by suicide in his federal jail. Wexner's name, in both redacted and unredacted forms, appears repeatedly in correspondence and financial records.

تجارة التجزئة ليزلي ويكسنر في مركز ويكسنر للفنون في كولومبوس، أوهايو، في 19 سبتمبر 2014.

"I did not commit a crime"… Testimony under oath

Wexner (88 years old), founder of the L Brands empire that owns brands like "Victoria's Secret" and "Bath & Body Works," said in a statement to the committee before his testimony:

“I was naive and foolish and easily deceived when I placed my trust in Jeffrey Epstein. He was a world-class con artist. And while I was deceived, I did not commit any crime and I have nothing to hide.”

The session lasted 6 hours, and prominent Republican member James Comer confirmed that Wexner “answered every question,” while the full recording and transcript of the testimony are expected to be released. In contrast, Democratic Congressman Robert Garcia questioned, stating that “no one provided financial support to Epstein that enabled him to commit his crimes more than Wexner did.”

Wexner also emphasized his fidelity to his wife for 33 years, rejecting allegations made in court documents by victim Virginia Giuffre, which claimed he was among the men Epstein trafficked her to. No criminal charges have been filed against Wexner.

From a full power of attorney to a Manhattan mansion

The relationship dates back to the mid-1980s when Wexner met Epstein, who had left college and briefly worked as a teacher at the elite Dalton School, before passing through Bear Stearns and founding his own consulting firm.

In 1991, Wexner granted Epstein a full power of attorney to manage his investments, sign checks, and buy and sell assets. Official documents reveal an organized deal worth $10 million that transferred control of Wexner's mansion on East 71st Street in Manhattan to Epstein, making it his main base in New York and a symbol of his rising status.

By the 1990s, Epstein became part of Wexner's institutional framework, serving as a trustee of his charitable foundation and president of affiliated real estate companies, before moving his activities to the U.S. Virgin Islands in 1996, presenting himself as an international financier with financial legitimacy and extensive networks.

ليزلي ويكسنر.

A gateway to the elite… and Barack's name in the picture

The new files show how that legitimacy became a bridge to high-profile political figures, including former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, who met Epstein in 2003 through former Israeli President Shimon Peres.

Between 2004 and 2006, the Wexner Foundation paid Barak about $2.3 million for two research studies. Barak also maintained contact with Epstein for years afterward. In one court document, Virginia Giuffre alleged that Wexner and Barak were among the men Epstein trafficked her to, without providing supporting evidence, and no charges were filed against either of them. Barak later stated that he was unaware of the extent of Epstein's crimes and expressed regret over the relationship.

Influence that did not dissipate after the break

Wexner claims he severed ties with Epstein in 2007 after discovering “he had embezzled large sums” of his money, asserting that the latter returned a significant portion of it, including $100 million in 2008. However, recent documents showed limited continued communication between them after that date.

Emails also revealed that Epstein continued to expand his political connections, including communicating with Barak's wife regarding an op-ed that underwent his edits, and his investment in 2015 in an emergency technology company that Barak chaired, reflecting his ability to convert the financial credibility he gained into political and business influence.

Ongoing repercussions and renewed pressures

Despite denying any knowledge of Epstein's criminal behavior, Wexner's name appears over a thousand times in the files, indicating the centrality of the relationship that spanned decades. He confirmed before Congress that he never saw Epstein with minors, acknowledging the “unimaginable pain” he caused to the victims.

In contrast, pressures continue; groups at Ohio State University are seeking to remove his name from university facilities and a medical center bearing his name, based on his previous association with Epstein.

Thus, amid his defense and the flood of documents, Wexner's name remains at the heart of one of the most controversial cases in the United States, as investigations continue to uncover new layers of the network of relationships that built Epstein's influence — and then brought him down.