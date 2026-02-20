في منزله بولاية أوهايو، وأمام 5 أعضاء من لجنة الرقابة في مجلس النواب الأمريكي، وجد الملياردير ليزلي ويكسنر نفسه في مواجهة أسئلة ثقيلة بشأن صعود جيفري إبستين إلى الثروة والنفوذ، والدور الذي ربما لعبه في ذلك المسار.

الاستدعاء جاء بعد أحدث دفعة من الوثائق التي أفرجت عنها وزارة العدل الأمريكية في 30 يناير 2026، ضمن أرشيف ضخم جُمِع خلال التحقيقات الفيدرالية في قضية إبستين، الذي أقرّ عام 2008 بتهمة استدراج قاصر لممارسة الدعارة، ثم وُجّهت إليه عام 2019 تهم الاتجار الجنسي بالقاصرات قبل أن يُعثر عليه منتحرًا في سجنه الفيدرالي. ويظهر اسم ويكسنر، بصيغتيه المحجوبة وغير المحجوبة، مرارًا في المراسلات والسجلات المالية.

تجارة التجزئة ليزلي ويكسنر في مركز ويكسنر للفنون في كولومبوس، أوهايو، في 19 سبتمبر 2014.

«لم أرتكب خطأ».. دفاع تحت القسم

ويكسنر (88 عامًا)، مؤسس إمبراطورية L Brands المالكة لعلامات مثل «فيكتوريا سيكريت» و«باث آند بودي وركس»، قال في بيان للجنة قبل شهادته:

«كنت ساذجًا وأحمق وسهل الانخداع حين وضعت ثقتي في جيفري إبستين. لقد كان محتالًا من الطراز العالمي. ورغم أنني تعرضت للخداع، فإنني لم أرتكب أي خطأ وليس لدي ما أخفيه».

الجلسة استمرت 6 ساعات، وأكد العضو الجمهوري البارز جيمس كومر أن ويكسنر «أجاب عن كل سؤال»، فيما يُنتظر نشر التسجيل والنص الكامل للشهادة. في المقابل، شكك النائب الديمقراطي روبرت غارسيا قائلاً إن «لا أحد قدم دعمًا ماليًا لإبستين مكّنه من ارتكاب جرائمه أكثر من ويكسنر».

ويكسنر شدد أيضًا على إخلاصه لزوجته طوال 33 عامًا، رافضًا اتهامات وردت في وثائق قضائية للضحية فيرجينيا جوفري، زعمت فيها أنه كان من بين رجال اتّجر بها إليهم إبستين. ولم تُوجَّه أي تهم جنائية إلى ويكسنر.

من توكيل مطلق إلى قصر مانهاتن

تعود العلاقة إلى منتصف الثمانينات، حين تعرّف ويكسنر على إبستين، الذي كان قد غادر الجامعة وعمل لفترة قصيرة مدرسًا في مدرسة «دالتون» النخبوية، قبل مروره بشركة «بير ستيرنز» وتأسيس شركته الاستشارية.

عام 1991 منح ويكسنر إبستين توكيلاً قانونيًا كاملاً لإدارة استثماراته وتوقيع الشيكات وشراء وبيع الأصول. وتكشف وثائق رسمية عن صفقة منظمة بقيمة 10 ملايين دولار نقلت السيطرة على قصر ويكسنر في شارع إيست 71 بمانهاتن إلى إبستين، ليصبح مقره الرئيسي في نيويورك ورمزًا لمكانته المتصاعدة.

وبحلول التسعينات، أصبح إبستين جزءًا من المنظومة المؤسسية لويكسنر، أمينًا في مؤسسته الخيرية ورئيسًا لشركات عقارية تابعة لها، قبل أن ينقل نشاطه إلى جزر العذراء الأمريكية عام 1996، مقدمًا نفسه كممول دولي يتمتع بشرعية مالية وشبكات واسعة.

ليزلي ويكسنر.

بوابة إلى النخب.. واسم باراك في الصورة

الملفات الجديدة تُظهر كيف تحولت تلك الشرعية إلى جسر عبور نحو شخصيات سياسية رفيعة، من بينها رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي الأسبق إيهود باراك، الذي تعرّف إلى إبستين عام 2003 عبر الرئيس الإسرائيلي الأسبق شمعون بيريس.

بين 2004 و2006 دفعت مؤسسة ويكسنر نحو 2.3 مليون دولار لباراك مقابل دراستين بحثيتين. كما حافظ باراك على تواصل مع إبستين لسنوات لاحقة. وفي إحدى الوثائق القضائية ادعت فيرجينيا جوفري أن ويكسنر وباراك كانا ضمن رجال اتّجر بها إليهم إبستين، دون تقديم أدلة داعمة، ولم تُوجَّه تهم لأي منهما. باراك قال لاحقًا إنه لم يكن على علم بحجم جرائم إبستين وأبدى ندمه على العلاقة.

نفوذ لم يتبخر بعد القطيعة

يقول ويكسنر، إنه قطع علاقته بإبستين عام 2007 بعد اكتشاف «استيلائه على مبالغ طائلة» من أمواله، مؤكدًا أن الأخير أعاد جزءًا كبيرًا منها، بينها 100 مليون دولار عام 2008. غير أن وثائق حديثة أظهرت استمرار تواصل محدود بينهما بعد ذلك التاريخ.

كما كشفت رسائل إلكترونية أن إبستين واصل توسيع علاقاته السياسية، بينها تواصله مع زوجة باراك بشأن مقال رأي خضع لتعديلاته، واستثماره عام 2015 في شركة تقنية للطوارئ كان باراك يرأس مجلس إدارتها، ما يعكس قدرته على تحويل المصداقية المالية التي اكتسبها إلى نفوذ سياسي وتجاري.

تداعيات مستمرة وضغوط متجددة

رغم نفيه أي علم بسلوك إبستين الإجرامي، يتكرر اسم ويكسنر أكثر من ألف مرة في الملفات، في دلالة على مركزية العلاقة التي جمعتهما لعقود. وأكد أمام الكونغرس أنه لم يرَ إبستين مع قاصرات قط، معترفًا بـ«الألم غير المتصور» الذي سببه لضحاياه.

في المقابل، تتواصل الضغوط؛ إذ تسعى مجموعات في جامعة ولاية أوهايو إلى إزالة اسمه من منشآت جامعية ومركز طبي يحمل اسمه، مستندة إلى ارتباطه السابق بإبستين.

هكذا، وبين دفاعه عن نفسه وكمّ الوثائق المتدفق، يبقى اسم ويكسنر حاضرًا في قلب واحدة من أكثر القضايا إثارة للجدل في الولايات المتحدة، فيما تواصل التحقيقات كشف طبقات جديدة من شبكة العلاقات التي صنعت نفوذ إبستين — ثم أسقطته.