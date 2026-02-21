Three of the prominent financial leaders of the Somali youth movement involved in fundraising and financing terrorist activities in the country have been killed.



The Somali News Agency (SONA) reported today (Saturday) that the federal government has intensified its military operations aimed at eliminating terrorists, resulting in the planned operations leading to the deaths of three of the prominent financial leaders of the extremists who contributed to the forced collection of funds and the looting of citizens' properties.



It noted that the military operations conducted in the Lower Shabelle and Middle Juba regions led to the killing of the leaders involved in fundraising, looting public properties, and financing the terrorist activities carried out by the movement in the country.



The first leader is Abdullah Hassan, known as "Abdullah Wadad," who was killed in a military operation in the "Konyo Baro" area of Lower Shabelle, where he was considered the financial officer of the movement in the region.



Meanwhile, the leader Ahmed Tubed Haidgh, known as "Ahmed Tiri," was killed in a joint military operation by the National Intelligence and Security Agency and the special commandos (Gashan) in Lower Shabelle, where he was hiding as the leader responsible for forcibly collecting money from civilians in Banadir region.



The third leader, named Mohammed Sahl, known as "Abu Osama," was killed in a special operation in Middle Juba.



Abu Osama is considered one of the close associates of the leader Ahmed Diriye, as he was preparing to replace the movement's financial officer Abdullah Wadad, who was killed in a military operation on the 23rd of this month.



Abu Osama held several positions within the militias, most notably as the militia leader in Lower Shabelle, a member of the Shura Council, in addition to being the militia leader in the city of Kismayo.



The federal government stated that these operations are part of ongoing efforts aimed at dismantling the movement's financial networks to eliminate its economic influence and protect the properties and lives of citizens.



The government called on citizens to work and cooperate with security agencies to enhance military operations aimed at eradicating terrorism and ensuring security and stability in the country.