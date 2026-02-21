قتل ثلاثة من أبرز القيادات المالية لحركة الشباب الصومالية المتورطين في جمع الأموال وتمويل الأعمال الإرهابية في البلاد.


وأفادت وكالة الأنباء الصومالية (صونا)، اليوم (السبت)، بأن الحكومة الفيدرالية كثفت من عملياتها العسكرية الرامية إلى القضاء على الإرهابيين، وأسفرت العمليات المخططة عن مقتل ثلاثة من أبرز القيادات المالية للخوارج والتي ساهمت في جمع الأموال إجباريا ونهب ممتلكات المواطنين.


ولفتت إلى أن العمليات العسكرية التي جرت في محافظتي شبيلي السفلى وجوبا الوسطى، أدت إلى مقتل القادة المتورطين في جمع الأموال، ونهب الممتلكات العامة، وتمويل الأعمال الإرهابية التي تنفذها الحركة في البلاد.


ويدعى القيادي الأول عبدالله حسن والمعروف بـ«عبدالله وداد»، وقتل في عملية عسكرية بمنطقة «كونيو برو» في محافظة شبيلى السفلى، حيث كان يعد المسؤول المالي للحركة في المحافظة.


فيما قتل القيادي أحمد طُبد حيدغ والمعروف بـ«أحمد طيري، في عملية عسكرية مشتركة لقوات جهاز المخابرات الوطني وقوات الكوماندوز الخاصة (غاشان) في محافظة شبيلى السفلى، حيث كان يختبئ القيادي المسؤول عن جمع الأموال إجباريا من المدنيين في محافظة بنادر.


أما القيادي الثالث المدعو محمد سهل والمعروف بـ«أبو أسامة»، فقتل في عملية خاصة بمحافظة جوبا الوسطى.


ويعد أبو أسامة أحد المقربين من القيادي أحمد ديريي، إذ كان يستعد ليحل محل المسؤول المالي للحركة عبدالله واداد، والذي قتل بعملية عسكرية في 23 من الشهر الجاري.


وشغل القيادي أبو أسامة عدة مناصب في صفوف المليشيات أبرزها مسؤول المليشيات في محافظة شبيلى السفلى، وعضو في مجلس الشورى، بالإضافة إلى مسؤول المليشيات في مدينة كيسمايو.


وذكرت الحكومة الفيدرالية أن هذه العمليات تأتي في إطار الجهود المتواصلة الرامية إلى تفكيك الشبكات المالية للحركة بهدف القضاء على نفوذها الاقتصادي وحماية ممتلكات وأرواح المواطنين.


ودعت الحكومة المواطنين إلى العمل والتعاون مع الجهات الأمنية لتعزيز العمليات العسكرية الرامية إلى القضاء على الإرهاب وضمان الأمن والاستقرار في البلاد.