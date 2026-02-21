تُجسّد سفر الإفطار في المسجد النبوي منظومة تنظيمية متكاملة تعكس مستوى الحوكمة والدقة في إدارة موائد الصائمين التي يبلغ امتدادها نحو 70 كيلومتراً عند فرشها بشكل مستقيم، في مشهد يعكس حجم الجهود المبذولة لخدمة قاصدي المسجد النبوي خلال شهر رمضان المبارك.
وشهدت سفر الإفطار تطوراً ملحوظاً في آلية تنظيمها، إذ كان أصحاب السُفر في السابق يتولون جلبها وتوفير مختلف الأصناف الغذائية، مثل؛ التمر والشريك ولبن الزبادي، فيما أصبحت اليوم تتم وفق منظومة حوكمة متكاملة عبر منصة «إحسان» ومنصة «نسك»، بوصفها آلية موثوقة تعزز الشفافية والتنظيم وترفع كفاءة التنفيذ.
وتبدأ الآلية بتسجيل الأفراد عبر المنظمات غير الربحية من خلال موقع الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي، ثم سداد الرسوم عبر منصة «إحسان»، إذ يُحتسب للأفراد ما يعادل سفرة واحدة تضم 25 أو 50 وجبة وفق رغبة المتبرع، فيما يُتاح للمنظمات غير الربحية تسجيل 10 سُفر للرجال و10 سُفر للنساء.
The iftar tables at the Prophet's Mosque embody a comprehensive organizational system that reflects the level of governance and precision in managing the tables for fasting individuals, which extend approximately 70 kilometers when laid out in a straight line, in a scene that showcases the immense efforts made to serve those visiting the Prophet's Mosque during the blessed month of Ramadan.
There has been a noticeable development in the organization of the iftar tables, as in the past, the table owners were responsible for bringing them and providing various food items, such as dates, bread, and yogurt. Today, however, it is conducted through a comprehensive governance system via the "Ihsan" platform and the "Nusk" platform, serving as a reliable mechanism that enhances transparency and organization while increasing the efficiency of execution.
The process begins with individuals registering through non-profit organizations via the website of the General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques, followed by paying the fees through the "Ihsan" platform, where individuals are credited with the equivalent of one table that includes 25 or 50 meals according to the donor's preference, while non-profit organizations are allowed to register 10 tables for men and 10 tables for women.