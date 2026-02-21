The iftar tables at the Prophet's Mosque embody a comprehensive organizational system that reflects the level of governance and precision in managing the tables for fasting individuals, which extend approximately 70 kilometers when laid out in a straight line, in a scene that showcases the immense efforts made to serve those visiting the Prophet's Mosque during the blessed month of Ramadan.



There has been a noticeable development in the organization of the iftar tables, as in the past, the table owners were responsible for bringing them and providing various food items, such as dates, bread, and yogurt. Today, however, it is conducted through a comprehensive governance system via the "Ihsan" platform and the "Nusk" platform, serving as a reliable mechanism that enhances transparency and organization while increasing the efficiency of execution.



The process begins with individuals registering through non-profit organizations via the website of the General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques, followed by paying the fees through the "Ihsan" platform, where individuals are credited with the equivalent of one table that includes 25 or 50 meals according to the donor's preference, while non-profit organizations are allowed to register 10 tables for men and 10 tables for women.