تُجسّد سفر الإفطار في المسجد النبوي منظومة تنظيمية متكاملة تعكس مستوى الحوكمة والدقة في إدارة موائد الصائمين التي يبلغ امتدادها نحو 70 كيلومتراً عند فرشها بشكل مستقيم، في مشهد يعكس حجم الجهود المبذولة لخدمة قاصدي المسجد النبوي خلال شهر رمضان المبارك.


وشهدت سفر الإفطار تطوراً ملحوظاً في آلية تنظيمها، إذ كان أصحاب السُفر في السابق يتولون جلبها وتوفير مختلف الأصناف الغذائية، مثل؛ التمر والشريك ولبن الزبادي، فيما أصبحت اليوم تتم وفق منظومة حوكمة متكاملة عبر منصة «إحسان» ومنصة «نسك»، بوصفها آلية موثوقة تعزز الشفافية والتنظيم وترفع كفاءة التنفيذ.


وتبدأ الآلية بتسجيل الأفراد عبر المنظمات غير الربحية من خلال موقع الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي، ثم سداد الرسوم عبر منصة «إحسان»، إذ يُحتسب للأفراد ما يعادل سفرة واحدة تضم 25 أو 50 وجبة وفق رغبة المتبرع، فيما يُتاح للمنظمات غير الربحية تسجيل 10 سُفر للرجال و10 سُفر للنساء.