حضر الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، مائدة الإفطار الرمضاني للجالية المسلمة في جمهورية رواندا، في سياق زيارته الرسمية للجمهورية لرئاسة الاجتماع الثاني لمجلس علماء أفريقيا.


‏وشهدت المائدةُ حضورَ عددٍ من علماء القارة الأفريقية والوزراء الروانديين.