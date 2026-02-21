حضر الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، مائدة الإفطار الرمضاني للجالية المسلمة في جمهورية رواندا، في سياق زيارته الرسمية للجمهورية لرئاسة الاجتماع الثاني لمجلس علماء أفريقيا.
وشهدت المائدةُ حضورَ عددٍ من علماء القارة الأفريقية والوزراء الروانديين.
The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, the Chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, attended the Ramadan iftar table for the Muslim community in the Republic of Rwanda, during his official visit to the republic to preside over the second meeting of the Council of African Scholars.
The iftar table was attended by a number of scholars from the African continent and Rwandan ministers.