يرقد الزميل علي فقندش على السرير الأبيض في مستشفى الملك فيصل التخصصي بمحافظة جدة، إثر وعكة صحية ألمّت به خلال الأيام الماضية واشتدّت عليه أخيرا، حيث يتلقى الرعاية الطبية اللازمة.


وطالب محبوه وزملاؤه بالدعاء له في هذه الأيام الفضيلة بأن يمنّ الله عليه بالشفاء العاجل، وأن يلبسه ثوب الصحة والعافية، وأن يطمئن قلوب أهله ومحبيه.