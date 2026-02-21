In an unprecedented move, Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan decided to surprise his audience in a way never seen before, by gifting his official account on the "TikTok" platform to one of his most loyal followers!

On Mohamed Ramadan's account, which has over ten million followers, the Egyptian artist posted a short message that caused a stir on social media: "Soon, I will choose one from my audience because TikTok stars are the audience; I do not compete with the audience." These few words sparked thousands of comments and speculations about who the lucky person would be to receive the account.

The followers did not hide their excitement, with some sharing amusing scenarios about how the winner would be chosen, while others described the initiative as "the boldest interactive step taken by an Arab artist online."

Mohamed Ramadan is known for his unconventional initiatives, as he connects his audience with daily and artistic life in a way that keeps them constantly anticipating, whether through his songs, videos, or surprise appearances on digital platforms.

Even his family participates in adding a fun touch to his digital presence, as his sister Iman posted a video showing Mohamed Ramadan with his brother Mahmoud and family members dancing to the tune of his famous song "Mohamed... Is there anyone like Mohamed," adding a sense of warmth and joy to this big announcement.

Despite his absence from television drama for the third consecutive year, Mohamed Ramadan proves that he possesses an unmatched communication power with his audience, continuing to create digital moments that instantly become the talk of his followers, the latest being his collaborative song with Lara Trump.