في خطوة غير مسبوقة، قرر الفنان المصري محمد رمضان مفاجأة جمهوره بشكل لم يسبق له مثيل، وذلك عبر إهداء حسابه الرسمي على منصة «تيك توك» لأحد المتابعين الأكثر وفاءً!

وفي حساب محمد رمضان الذي يتابعه أكثر من عشرة ملايين شخص، نشر الفنان المصري رسالة قصيرة أثارت ضجة على السوشيال ميديا: «قريبًا هختار واحد من جمهوري لأن نجوم تيك توك هم الجمهور، أنا لا أنافس الجمهور». وأثارت هذه الكلمات القليلة آلاف التعليقات والتكهنات حول من سيكون المحظوظ الذي سيحصل على الحساب.

المتابعون لم يخفوا حماسهم، وتداول البعض سيناريوهات طريفة عن كيفية اختيار الفائز، فيما وصف آخرون المبادرة بأنها «أجرأ خطوة تفاعلية يقوم بها فنان عربي على الإنترنت».

ومن المعروف عن محمد رمضان مبادراته غير التقليدية، حيث يربط جمهوره بالحياة اليومية والفنية بطريقة تثير الترقب الدائم، سواء عبر أغانيه، أو فيديوهاته، أو ظهوراته المفاجئة على المنصات الرقمية.

حتى عائلته تشارك في إضفاء لمسة مرحة على تواجده الرقمي، فقد نشرت شقيقته إيمان فيديو يظهر محمد رمضان مع شقيقه محمود وأفراد الأسرة وهم يرقصون على أنغام أغنيته الشهيرة «محمد.. هو فيه زي محمد»، لتضيف جوًا من الحميمية والمرح على هذا الإعلان الكبير.

ورغم غيابه عن الدراما التلفزيونية للعام الثالث على التوالي، يثبت محمد رمضان أنه يملك قوة تواصل لا تضاهى مع جمهوره، ويستمر في صنع لحظات رقمية تصبح حديث المتابعين على الفور، آخرها أغنيته المشتركة مع لارا ترمب.