في خطوة غير مسبوقة، قرر الفنان المصري محمد رمضان مفاجأة جمهوره بشكل لم يسبق له مثيل، وذلك عبر إهداء حسابه الرسمي على منصة «تيك توك» لأحد المتابعين الأكثر وفاءً!
وفي حساب محمد رمضان الذي يتابعه أكثر من عشرة ملايين شخص، نشر الفنان المصري رسالة قصيرة أثارت ضجة على السوشيال ميديا: «قريبًا هختار واحد من جمهوري لأن نجوم تيك توك هم الجمهور، أنا لا أنافس الجمهور». وأثارت هذه الكلمات القليلة آلاف التعليقات والتكهنات حول من سيكون المحظوظ الذي سيحصل على الحساب.
المتابعون لم يخفوا حماسهم، وتداول البعض سيناريوهات طريفة عن كيفية اختيار الفائز، فيما وصف آخرون المبادرة بأنها «أجرأ خطوة تفاعلية يقوم بها فنان عربي على الإنترنت».
ومن المعروف عن محمد رمضان مبادراته غير التقليدية، حيث يربط جمهوره بالحياة اليومية والفنية بطريقة تثير الترقب الدائم، سواء عبر أغانيه، أو فيديوهاته، أو ظهوراته المفاجئة على المنصات الرقمية.
حتى عائلته تشارك في إضفاء لمسة مرحة على تواجده الرقمي، فقد نشرت شقيقته إيمان فيديو يظهر محمد رمضان مع شقيقه محمود وأفراد الأسرة وهم يرقصون على أنغام أغنيته الشهيرة «محمد.. هو فيه زي محمد»، لتضيف جوًا من الحميمية والمرح على هذا الإعلان الكبير.
ورغم غيابه عن الدراما التلفزيونية للعام الثالث على التوالي، يثبت محمد رمضان أنه يملك قوة تواصل لا تضاهى مع جمهوره، ويستمر في صنع لحظات رقمية تصبح حديث المتابعين على الفور، آخرها أغنيته المشتركة مع لارا ترمب.
In an unprecedented move, Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan decided to surprise his audience in a way never seen before, by gifting his official account on the "TikTok" platform to one of his most loyal followers!
On Mohamed Ramadan's account, which has over ten million followers, the Egyptian artist posted a short message that caused a stir on social media: "Soon, I will choose one from my audience because TikTok stars are the audience; I do not compete with the audience." These few words sparked thousands of comments and speculations about who the lucky person would be to receive the account.
The followers did not hide their excitement, with some sharing amusing scenarios about how the winner would be chosen, while others described the initiative as "the boldest interactive step taken by an Arab artist online."
Mohamed Ramadan is known for his unconventional initiatives, as he connects his audience with daily and artistic life in a way that keeps them constantly anticipating, whether through his songs, videos, or surprise appearances on digital platforms.
Even his family participates in adding a fun touch to his digital presence, as his sister Iman posted a video showing Mohamed Ramadan with his brother Mahmoud and family members dancing to the tune of his famous song "Mohamed... Is there anyone like Mohamed," adding a sense of warmth and joy to this big announcement.
Despite his absence from television drama for the third consecutive year, Mohamed Ramadan proves that he possesses an unmatched communication power with his audience, continuing to create digital moments that instantly become the talk of his followers, the latest being his collaborative song with Lara Trump.