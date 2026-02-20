The Arbitration Authority at the Cairo Regional Centre for International Commercial Arbitration has resolved the dispute between producer Mohamed El Shaar and Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab, following the issuance of a final arbitration ruling in case number 1700 for the year 2024.

Details of the Dispute and the Ruling

The dispute concerned the management contract for Sherine's YouTube channel and the exploitation of her artistic works, after the contract was signed between the two parties on October 11, 2018. The authority obligated the artist to pay $495,474.94 in compensation for lost profits, in addition to 1,500,000 Egyptian pounds for material and moral damages, bringing the total compensation to approximately 25 million Egyptian pounds.



Rejection of the Contract Termination Request

The authority confirmed that Sherine had received all her financial entitlements throughout the contract period and rejected her request to terminate the contract, affirming the company's continued management of the official channel in Sherine's name until June 2, 2027, while retaining the right to claim any future compensations in the event of any breach of contractual terms.



