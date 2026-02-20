أنهت هيئة التحكيم بمركز القاهرة الإقليمي للتحكيم التجاري الدولي النزاع بين شركة المنتج محمد الشاعر والفنانة المصرية شيرين عبد الوهاب، بعد صدور حكم تحكيمي نهائي في القضية رقم 1700 لسنة 2024.

تفاصيل النزاع والحكم

تعلق النزاع بعقد إدارة قناة شيرين على يوتيوب واستغلال أعمالها الفنية، بعد توقيع العقد بين الطرفين في 11 أكتوبر 2018، حيث ألزمت الهيئة الفنانة بدفع 495,474.94 دولارًا تعويضًا عن الأرباح المفقودة، إضافة إلى 1,500,000 جنيه تعويضًا عن الأضرار المادية والمعنوية، ليصل إجمالي التعويضات إلى نحو 25 مليون جنيه.
رفض طلب فسخ العقد

أكدت الهيئة صحة استلام شيرين لكافة مستحقاتها المالية طوال فترة العقد، ورفضت طلبها بفسخ العقد، مؤكدة استمرار الشركة في إدارة القناة الرسمية باسم شيرين حتى 2 يونيو 2027، مع الاحتفاظ بحق المطالبة بأي تعويضات مستقبلية حال حدوث أي إخلال بالشروط التعاقدية.
