The Egyptian artist Intisar fell victim to a prank in the first episode of the show "The Hidden Camera," presented by Tamim Younes during the Ramadan season of 2026, which hosts several stars from the art scene in Egypt and the Arab world.

During the episode, she encountered a surprising situation after being informed about participating in an advertisement for a commercial product, despite being there to film an advertisement for one of the dramatic works, which led her to strongly object and emphasize that there was no prior agreement regarding this matter.

Objection and Warning

Intisar expressed her anger at the way the situation was handled, warning against the exploitation of her name or the publication of any promotional materials without her consent.

At the end of the situation, it became clear that what happened was part of a prank prepared within the events of the show, concluding her anger with the revelation of the truth.

Her Works in Ramadan

On another note, Intisar is participating in several artistic works in the current Ramadan drama season, including the series "Ali Clay," starring the Egyptian artist Ahmed El Awady, and the series "The King," starring the Egyptian artist Mohamed Imam, in addition to her role in the series "Fakhr El Delta."