وقعت الفنانة المصرية انتصار ضحية لمقلب في الحلقة الأولى من برنامج «الكاميرا الخفية» الذي يقدمه تميم يونس خلال موسم رمضان 2026، ويستضيف عددًا من نجوم الفن في مصر والوطن العربي.
وخلال الحلقة، تعرضت لموقف مفاجئ بعدما تم إبلاغها بالمشاركة في إعلان لمنتج تجاري، رغم حضورها لتصوير إعلان خاص بأحد الأعمال الدرامية، ما دفعها إلى الاعتراض بشدة والتأكيد على عدم وجود اتفاق مسبق بشأن هذا الأمر.
اعتراض وتحذير
وأبدت انتصار غضبها من طريقة إدارة الموقف، محذرة من استغلال اسمها أو نشر أي مواد دعائية دون موافقتها.
وفي نهاية الموقف، تبين أن ما حدث كان جزءًا من مقلب مُعد ضمن أحداث البرنامج، لتنتهي حالة الغضب بكشف الحقيقة.
أعمالها في رمضان
وعلى جانب آخر، تشارك انتصار في أكثر من عمل فني بموسم دراما رمضان الحالي من بينها مسلسل «علي كلاي» بطولة الفنان المصري أحمد العوضي، ومسلسل «الكينج» بطولة الفنان المصري محمد إمام، بالإضافة إلى دورها في مسلسل «فخر الدلتا».
The Egyptian artist Intisar fell victim to a prank in the first episode of the show "The Hidden Camera," presented by Tamim Younes during the Ramadan season of 2026, which hosts several stars from the art scene in Egypt and the Arab world.
During the episode, she encountered a surprising situation after being informed about participating in an advertisement for a commercial product, despite being there to film an advertisement for one of the dramatic works, which led her to strongly object and emphasize that there was no prior agreement regarding this matter.
Objection and Warning
Intisar expressed her anger at the way the situation was handled, warning against the exploitation of her name or the publication of any promotional materials without her consent.
At the end of the situation, it became clear that what happened was part of a prank prepared within the events of the show, concluding her anger with the revelation of the truth.
Her Works in Ramadan
On another note, Intisar is participating in several artistic works in the current Ramadan drama season, including the series "Ali Clay," starring the Egyptian artist Ahmed El Awady, and the series "The King," starring the Egyptian artist Mohamed Imam, in addition to her role in the series "Fakhr El Delta."