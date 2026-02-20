وقعت الفنانة المصرية انتصار ضحية لمقلب في الحلقة الأولى من برنامج «الكاميرا الخفية» الذي يقدمه تميم يونس خلال موسم رمضان 2026، ويستضيف عددًا من نجوم الفن في مصر والوطن العربي.

وخلال الحلقة، تعرضت لموقف مفاجئ بعدما تم إبلاغها بالمشاركة في إعلان لمنتج تجاري، رغم حضورها لتصوير إعلان خاص بأحد الأعمال الدرامية، ما دفعها إلى الاعتراض بشدة والتأكيد على عدم وجود اتفاق مسبق بشأن هذا الأمر.

اعتراض وتحذير

وأبدت انتصار غضبها من طريقة إدارة الموقف، محذرة من استغلال اسمها أو نشر أي مواد دعائية دون موافقتها.

وفي نهاية الموقف، تبين أن ما حدث كان جزءًا من مقلب مُعد ضمن أحداث البرنامج، لتنتهي حالة الغضب بكشف الحقيقة.

أعمالها في رمضان

وعلى جانب آخر، تشارك انتصار في أكثر من عمل فني بموسم دراما رمضان الحالي من بينها مسلسل «علي كلاي» بطولة الفنان المصري أحمد العوضي، ومسلسل «الكينج» بطولة الفنان المصري محمد إمام، بالإضافة إلى دورها في مسلسل «فخر الدلتا».