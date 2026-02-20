انتهت رسمياً واحدة من أطول النزاعات القانونية في الوسط الفني المصري، بعد صدور حكم تحكيمي نهائي لصالح شركة الإنتاج التابعة للمنتج محمد الشاعر ضد الفنانة شيرين عبدالوهاب، في قضية كانت محور جدل واسع منذ توقيع العقد عام 2018.
وبحسب الحكم الصادر عن مركز القاهرة الإقليمي للتحكيم التجاري الدولي، أصبحت شيرين ملزمة بدفع نحو 25 مليون جنيه تعويضات، تشمل 495 ألف دولار أمريكي عن خسائر محتملة، و1.5 مليون جنيه عن الأضرار المادية والمعنوية الناتجة عن التشهير والإضرار بسمعة الشركة، ما أشعل موجة واسعة من ردود الفعل على مواقع التواصل.
كما أكدت هيئة التحكيم أن جميع المستحقات المالية السابقة تم سدادها بالكامل، ورفضت ادعاءات الفنانة بعدم تقاضيها أي مبالغ خلال فترة العقد، ما يؤكد صحة حقوق الشركة.
الحكم لم يكتفِ بالتعويضات المالية، بل نص على استمرار إدارة الشركة للقناة الرسمية للفنانة على يوتيوب باسم «SHERINE» حتى 2 يونيو 2027، مع الاحتفاظ بحق المطالبة بتعويضات مستقبلية إذا حدث أي إخلال بالعقد.
المتتبعون للشأن الفني وصفوا هذا الحكم بأنه انتصار قانوني كبير لشركات الإنتاج في مواجهة الفنانين الذين يتعاملون مع المنصات الرقمية، ويعيد النقاش حول قوة العقود والتحكيم التجاري في حماية الحقوق المالية والفنية.
One of the longest legal disputes in the Egyptian artistic community has officially ended, following a final arbitration ruling in favor of the production company affiliated with producer Mohamed El Shaar against artist Sherine Abdel Wahab, in a case that has been the center of extensive controversy since the contract was signed in 2018.
According to the ruling issued by the Cairo Regional Center for International Commercial Arbitration, Sherine is obligated to pay approximately 25 million Egyptian pounds in damages, which includes 495,000 US dollars for potential losses, and 1.5 million Egyptian pounds for material and moral damages resulting from defamation and harm to the company's reputation, sparking a wide wave of reactions on social media.
The arbitration panel also confirmed that all previous financial dues have been fully paid, and rejected the artist's claims of not receiving any amounts during the contract period, which affirms the validity of the company's rights.
The ruling not only included financial compensation but also stipulated that the company would continue to manage the artist's official YouTube channel under the name "SHERINE" until June 2, 2027, while retaining the right to claim future compensation if any breach of contract occurs.
Observers of the artistic scene described this ruling as a significant legal victory for production companies in their dealings with artists who engage with digital platforms, reigniting the discussion about the strength of contracts and commercial arbitration in protecting financial and artistic rights.