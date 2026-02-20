One of the longest legal disputes in the Egyptian artistic community has officially ended, following a final arbitration ruling in favor of the production company affiliated with producer Mohamed El Shaar against artist Sherine Abdel Wahab, in a case that has been the center of extensive controversy since the contract was signed in 2018.

According to the ruling issued by the Cairo Regional Center for International Commercial Arbitration, Sherine is obligated to pay approximately 25 million Egyptian pounds in damages, which includes 495,000 US dollars for potential losses, and 1.5 million Egyptian pounds for material and moral damages resulting from defamation and harm to the company's reputation, sparking a wide wave of reactions on social media.

The arbitration panel also confirmed that all previous financial dues have been fully paid, and rejected the artist's claims of not receiving any amounts during the contract period, which affirms the validity of the company's rights.

The ruling not only included financial compensation but also stipulated that the company would continue to manage the artist's official YouTube channel under the name "SHERINE" until June 2, 2027, while retaining the right to claim future compensation if any breach of contract occurs.

Observers of the artistic scene described this ruling as a significant legal victory for production companies in their dealings with artists who engage with digital platforms, reigniting the discussion about the strength of contracts and commercial arbitration in protecting financial and artistic rights.