انتهت رسمياً واحدة من أطول النزاعات القانونية في الوسط الفني المصري، بعد صدور حكم تحكيمي نهائي لصالح شركة الإنتاج التابعة للمنتج محمد الشاعر ضد الفنانة شيرين عبدالوهاب، في قضية كانت محور جدل واسع منذ توقيع العقد عام 2018.

وبحسب الحكم الصادر عن مركز القاهرة الإقليمي للتحكيم التجاري الدولي، أصبحت شيرين ملزمة بدفع نحو 25 مليون جنيه تعويضات، تشمل 495 ألف دولار أمريكي عن خسائر محتملة، و1.5 مليون جنيه عن الأضرار المادية والمعنوية الناتجة عن التشهير والإضرار بسمعة الشركة، ما أشعل موجة واسعة من ردود الفعل على مواقع التواصل.

كما أكدت هيئة التحكيم أن جميع المستحقات المالية السابقة تم سدادها بالكامل، ورفضت ادعاءات الفنانة بعدم تقاضيها أي مبالغ خلال فترة العقد، ما يؤكد صحة حقوق الشركة.

الحكم لم يكتفِ بالتعويضات المالية، بل نص على استمرار إدارة الشركة للقناة الرسمية للفنانة على يوتيوب باسم «SHERINE» حتى 2 يونيو 2027، مع الاحتفاظ بحق المطالبة بتعويضات مستقبلية إذا حدث أي إخلال بالعقد.

المتتبعون للشأن الفني وصفوا هذا الحكم بأنه انتصار قانوني كبير لشركات الإنتاج في مواجهة الفنانين الذين يتعاملون مع المنصات الرقمية، ويعيد النقاش حول قوة العقود والتحكيم التجاري في حماية الحقوق المالية والفنية.