شراحيلي: رونالدو صام يومين في رمضان

Former Al-Nassr player Shai'a Sharhili revealed the experience of "The Global" captain Cristiano Ronaldo with fasting during the month of Ramadan.

Sharhili said via the "Thamaniya" platform: "The different match timings in the Saudi league during the month of Ramadan affect foreign players more, as they wait until ten in the evening to play, which impacts their sleep schedule."

Ronaldo Fasted for Two Days

He added: "Cristiano Ronaldo experienced fasting for two days last year; it is certainly difficult for a football player at first, but after seven days, the body gets used to fasting."

Al-Nassr Prepares for the Match Against Al-Hazm

In another context, Ronaldo, along with Al-Nassr players, is preparing to face Al-Hazm tomorrow (Saturday), as part of the 23rd round of the Roshan Saudi League.

Al-Nassr is currently in third place in the Saudi league standings with 52 points, accumulated from 17 wins, one draw, and three losses.