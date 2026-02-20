شراحيلي: رونالدو صام يومين في رمضان

كشف لاعب نادي النصر السابق شايع شراحيلي تجربة قائد «العالمي» كريستيانو رونالدو مع الصيام في شهر رمضان.
وقال شراحيلي عبر منصة «ثمانية»: «اختلاف مواعيد اللعب في الدوري السعودي خلال شهر رمضان يتأثر به اللاعبون الأجانب أكثر، لأنهم ينتظرون مثلاً حتى العاشرة مساءً لخوض اللقاء، ما يؤثر على نظام نومهم».
رونالدو صام يومين
وأضاف: «كريستيانو رونالدو خاض تجربة الصيام لمدة يومين في العام الماضي، من المؤكد أن الوضع يكون صعباً بالنسبة للاعب كرة القدم في البداية، لكن بعد سبعة أيام يعتاد الجسم على الصيام».
النصر يستعد للقاء الحزم
في سياق آخر، يستعد رونالدو برفقة لاعبي النصر لمواجهة الحزم غداً (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ23 من مسابقة دوري روشن السعودي.
ويحتل النصر المركز الثالث في جدول ترتيب الدوري السعودي برصيد 52 نقطة، جمعها من 17 انتصاراً وتعادل واحد مقابل ثلاث هزائم.
Former Al-Nassr player Shai'a Sharhili revealed the experience of "The Global" captain Cristiano Ronaldo with fasting during the month of Ramadan.
Sharhili said via the "Thamaniya" platform: "The different match timings in the Saudi league during the month of Ramadan affect foreign players more, as they wait until ten in the evening to play, which impacts their sleep schedule."
Ronaldo Fasted for Two Days
He added: "Cristiano Ronaldo experienced fasting for two days last year; it is certainly difficult for a football player at first, but after seven days, the body gets used to fasting."
Al-Nassr Prepares for the Match Against Al-Hazm
In another context, Ronaldo, along with Al-Nassr players, is preparing to face Al-Hazm tomorrow (Saturday), as part of the 23rd round of the Roshan Saudi League.
Al-Nassr is currently in third place in the Saudi league standings with 52 points, accumulated from 17 wins, one draw, and three losses.