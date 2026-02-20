كشف لاعب نادي النصر السابق شايع شراحيلي تجربة قائد «العالمي» كريستيانو رونالدو مع الصيام في شهر رمضان.

وقال شراحيلي عبر منصة «ثمانية»: «اختلاف مواعيد اللعب في الدوري السعودي خلال شهر رمضان يتأثر به اللاعبون الأجانب أكثر، لأنهم ينتظرون مثلاً حتى العاشرة مساءً لخوض اللقاء، ما يؤثر على نظام نومهم».

شراحيلي: رونالدو صام يومين في رمضان

وأضاف: «كريستيانو رونالدو خاض تجربة الصيام لمدة يومين في العام الماضي، من المؤكد أن الوضع يكون صعباً بالنسبة للاعب كرة القدم في البداية، لكن بعد سبعة أيام يعتاد الجسم على الصيام».

النصر يستعد للقاء الحزم

في سياق آخر، يستعد رونالدو برفقة لاعبي النصر لمواجهة الحزم غداً (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ23 من مسابقة دوري روشن السعودي.

ويحتل النصر المركز الثالث في جدول ترتيب الدوري السعودي برصيد 52 نقطة، جمعها من 17 انتصاراً وتعادل واحد مقابل ثلاث هزائم.