شهدت أستراليا بداية حزينة ودامية للعام الجديد 2026، مع تأكيد وفاة 4 أشخاص في حوادث غرق منفصلة، ومخاوف شديدة على مصير شخصين آخرين مفقودين، معظمها في مياه نيو ساوث ويلز قبالة سيدني، إضافة إلى حادثة في كوينزلاند، بحسب صحيفة «الغارديان».

ففي كوينزلاند، توفي رجل أيرلندي يبلغ من العمر 35 عاماً بعد العثور عليه ميتاً في المياه عند شاطئ وايت هيفن الشهير في جزر الويتسانداي، قرب الحاجز المرجاني العظيم، حوالى الساعة 11:00 صباحاً يوم الأربعاء (31 ديسمبر 2025). وأصدرت شرطة كوينزلاند بياناً يوم الخميس يفيد بأنهم يعدون تقريراً للطبيب الشرعي، وأنه من غير المناسب التعليق أكثر في الوقت الحالي.

أما في نيو ساوث ويلز، فقد ساهمت الأمواج العاتية والظروف الجوية الخطرة في سلسلة من الكوارث، وفي يوم رأس السنة (1 يناير 2026)، توفيت امرأة تبلغ 25 عاماً في شاطئ ماروبرا بسيدني بعد أن ضربتها موجة قوية دفعها إلى حوض صخري، ثم جرفتها أمواج أخرى إلى عرض البحر. تم العثور على جثتها بعد ساعة من بدء عملية البحث الجوي والبري.

في وقت لاحق من اليوم نفسه، لقيت امرأة أخرى تبلغ 45 عاماً حتفها في شاطئ دانبوغان قرب بورت ماكواري، بعد أن كانت تكافح في المياه حوالى الساعة 3:00 مساءً. تم سحبها إلى الشاطئ، لكنها فارقت الحياة في الموقع.

وفي حادثة أخرى مروعة صباح (الخميس) في شاطئ كووجي بسيدني، تعرض 4 سباحين لتيار بحري قوي أثناء سباحة صباحية. تمكن شرطي خارج الخدمة ومنقذان من إنقاذ 3 منهم، لكن رجلاً في العشرينيات من عمره لا يزال مفقوداً، وتستمر عملية بحث واسعة تشارك فيها الشرطة والإسعاف والمنقذون على الجت سكي.

وتعود الحوادث إلى يوم رأس السنة السابق (31 ديسمبر)، إذ انقلبت قارب صغير يحمل رجلين وصبياً يبلغ 14 عاماً قرب رأس بارينجوي في شاطئ بالم بيتش شمال سيدني، وتوفي أحد الرجال في الموقع بعد إنقاذه، وتم إنقاذ الرجل الآخر بواسطة مروحية، بينما يستمر البحث عن الصبي المفقود.

وأصدر مكتب الأرصاد الجوية تحذيراً من الأمواج الخطرة على معظم ساحل نيو ساوث ويلز، مشيراً إلى مخاطر عالية للسباحة والصيد من الصخور والإبحار. ووصف ستيفن بيرس، الرئيس التنفيذي لمنظمة إنقاذ الأرواح على الشواطئ في نيو ساوث ويلز، الـ24 ساعة الماضية بأنها «فترة مروعة جداً من حيث الغرق»، مع إجراء عمليات إنقاذ جماعية متعددة على طول الساحل.