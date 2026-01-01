Australia has witnessed a sad and bloody start to the new year 2026, with the confirmation of 4 deaths in separate drowning incidents and serious concerns for the fate of two other missing individuals, mostly in the waters of New South Wales off Sydney, in addition to an incident in Queensland, according to The Guardian.

In Queensland, a 35-year-old Irish man died after being found dead in the waters at the famous Whitehaven Beach in the Whitsunday Islands, near the Great Barrier Reef, around 11:00 AM on Wednesday (December 31, 2025). The Queensland Police issued a statement on Thursday indicating that they are preparing a report for the coroner and that it is not appropriate to comment further at this time.

In New South Wales, rough waves and dangerous weather conditions contributed to a series of disasters, and on New Year's Day (January 1, 2026), a 25-year-old woman died at Maroubra Beach in Sydney after being struck by a powerful wave that pushed her into a rocky pool, then swept her out to sea. Her body was found an hour after the aerial and ground search operation began.

Later that same day, another woman, aged 45, died at Dunbogan Beach near Port Macquarie after struggling in the water around 3:00 PM. She was pulled to the shore but died at the scene.

In another horrific incident on Thursday morning at Coogee Beach in Sydney, 4 swimmers were caught in a strong rip current during their morning swim. An off-duty police officer and two lifeguards managed to rescue 3 of them, but a man in his twenties is still missing, and a wide search operation involving police, ambulance services, and jet ski lifeguards continues.

The incidents date back to the previous New Year's Eve (December 31), when a small boat carrying two men and a 14-year-old boy capsized near Barrenjoey Head at Palm Beach north of Sydney. One of the men died at the scene after being rescued, while the other man was rescued by helicopter, and the search for the missing boy continues.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning for dangerous waves along most of the New South Wales coast, indicating high risks for swimming, rock fishing, and boating. Stephen Pearce, the CEO of Surf Life Saving New South Wales, described the past 24 hours as "a very horrific period in terms of drownings," with multiple mass rescues taking place along the coast.