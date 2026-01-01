The Ministry of Education has prohibited the use of modern technologies in examination halls, banning mobile phones and similar electronic devices, such as smartwatches. The Ministry of Education's instructions state that if a student is found using any of these devices for cheating, an immediate official report will be filed, and strict and graduated penalties will be applied. These stringent monitoring measures come alongside a concentrated effort to create a suitable psychological and educational environment for students.

The educational mechanisms reveal how to handle violations, starting with a verbal warning for repeated distractions, then moving the student from their seat, and ultimately leading to the confiscation of their exam paper and the preparation of a report upon repeated attempts. In cases of cheating proven electronically or traditionally, the score for the question or questions in which the student cheated will be canceled on the first offense. If the violation is repeated, the penalty escalates to the cancellation of the student's entire exam in that subject.

Students are required not to carry any books or papers related to the subjects, and must use a blue pen exclusively for their answers, avoiding the use of "white-out" or writing more than one answer for a single question.

Among the regulations adopted by the ministry, late students are allowed to enter, provided their delay does not exceed half the time allocated for the exam, and before any other student leaves the hall. Conversely, no student is allowed to submit their answer sheet and leave before half the allotted time has passed, except in cases of health emergencies and with the approval of the school principal.

To ensure the student's interest, if any error is discovered in the question paper during the exam, the committee will redistribute the score of the question to the remaining correct questions.

After the designated time has ended, the invigilators ensure that all answer sheets are collected and signed by the students before being submitted in a special and organized envelope to the control and regulation committee, which is responsible for keeping them in a secure place in preparation for the grading process.