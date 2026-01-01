حظرت وزارة التعليم، استخدام التقنيات الحديثة في قاعات الاختبارات، ومنعت الهواتف الجوالة والأجهزة الإلكترونية المماثلة، مثل الساعات الذكية. وتنص تعليمات وزارة التعليم على أنه في حال ثبوت استخدام الطالب أيّاً من هذه الأجهزة في الغش يتم تحرير محضر رسمي فوري بالحالة، وتطبيق عقوبات صارمة ومتدرّجة، وتأتي الإجراءات الرقابية الصارمة بالتوازي مع تركيز مكثف على تهيئة البيئة النفسية والتعليمية المناسبة للطلاب.
وتكشف آليات التعليم كيفية التعامل مع المخالفات، إذ تبدأ الإجراءات بالإنذار الشفهي عند الالتفات المتكرر، ثم نقل الطالب من مكانه، وصولاً إلى سحب ورقته وإعداد محضر عند تكرار المحاولة، أما في حالات الغش المثبتة إلكترونياً أو تقليدياً، فتُلغى درجة السؤال أو الأسئلة التي ثبت غش الطالب فيها في المرة الأولى. وفي حال تكرار المخالفة، تتصاعد العقوبة لتصل إلى إلغاء اختبار الطالب في المادة بالكامل.
ويتم إلزام الطالب بعدم حمل أي كتب أو أوراق تتعلق بالمواد الدراسية، واستخدام الطالب القلم الأزرق حصراً في الإجابة، مع تجنب استعمال «الطامس» (المبيض) أو تدوين أكثر من إجابة للسؤال الواحد.
ومن التنظيمات التي اعتمدتها الوزارة، يُسمح للطالب المتأخر بالدخول، شرط ألا يتجاوز تأخيره نصف الزمن المخصص للاختبار، وقبل خروج أي طالب آخر من القاعة. وفي المقابل، لا يُسمح لأي طالب بتسليم ورقة إجابته والمغادرة قبل مضي نصف الوقت المحدد، إلا في الحالات الصحية الطارئة وبموافقة مدير المدرسة.
وضماناً لمصلحة الطالب.. عند اكتشاف أي خطأ في ورقة الأسئلة أثناء الاختبار، تتولى اللجنة إعادة توزيع درجة السؤال على بقية الأسئلة الصحيحة.
وبعد انتهاء الوقت المحدد، يتأكد الملاحظون من استلام جميع أوراق الإجابة وتوقيع الطلاب عليها، قبل تسليمها في ظرف خاص ومرتب إلى لجنة التحكم والضبط، التي تتولى حفظها في مكان آمن تمهيداً لعمليات التصحيح.
The Ministry of Education has prohibited the use of modern technologies in examination halls, banning mobile phones and similar electronic devices, such as smartwatches. The Ministry of Education's instructions state that if a student is found using any of these devices for cheating, an immediate official report will be filed, and strict and graduated penalties will be applied. These stringent monitoring measures come alongside a concentrated effort to create a suitable psychological and educational environment for students.
The educational mechanisms reveal how to handle violations, starting with a verbal warning for repeated distractions, then moving the student from their seat, and ultimately leading to the confiscation of their exam paper and the preparation of a report upon repeated attempts. In cases of cheating proven electronically or traditionally, the score for the question or questions in which the student cheated will be canceled on the first offense. If the violation is repeated, the penalty escalates to the cancellation of the student's entire exam in that subject.
Students are required not to carry any books or papers related to the subjects, and must use a blue pen exclusively for their answers, avoiding the use of "white-out" or writing more than one answer for a single question.
Among the regulations adopted by the ministry, late students are allowed to enter, provided their delay does not exceed half the time allocated for the exam, and before any other student leaves the hall. Conversely, no student is allowed to submit their answer sheet and leave before half the allotted time has passed, except in cases of health emergencies and with the approval of the school principal.
To ensure the student's interest, if any error is discovered in the question paper during the exam, the committee will redistribute the score of the question to the remaining correct questions.
After the designated time has ended, the invigilators ensure that all answer sheets are collected and signed by the students before being submitted in a special and organized envelope to the control and regulation committee, which is responsible for keeping them in a secure place in preparation for the grading process.