حظرت وزارة التعليم، استخدام التقنيات الحديثة في قاعات الاختبارات، ومنعت الهواتف الجوالة والأجهزة الإلكترونية المماثلة، مثل الساعات الذكية. وتنص تعليمات وزارة التعليم على أنه في حال ثبوت استخدام الطالب أيّاً من هذه الأجهزة في الغش يتم تحرير محضر رسمي فوري بالحالة، وتطبيق عقوبات صارمة ومتدرّجة، وتأتي الإجراءات الرقابية الصارمة بالتوازي مع تركيز مكثف على تهيئة البيئة النفسية والتعليمية المناسبة للطلاب.

وتكشف آليات التعليم كيفية التعامل مع المخالفات، إذ تبدأ الإجراءات بالإنذار الشفهي عند الالتفات المتكرر، ثم نقل الطالب من مكانه، وصولاً إلى سحب ورقته وإعداد محضر عند تكرار المحاولة، أما في حالات الغش المثبتة إلكترونياً أو تقليدياً، فتُلغى درجة السؤال أو الأسئلة التي ثبت غش الطالب فيها في المرة الأولى. وفي حال تكرار المخالفة، تتصاعد العقوبة لتصل إلى إلغاء اختبار الطالب في المادة بالكامل.

ويتم إلزام الطالب بعدم حمل أي كتب أو أوراق تتعلق بالمواد الدراسية، واستخدام الطالب القلم الأزرق حصراً في الإجابة، مع تجنب استعمال «الطامس» (المبيض) أو تدوين أكثر من إجابة للسؤال الواحد.

ومن التنظيمات التي اعتمدتها الوزارة، يُسمح للطالب المتأخر بالدخول، شرط ألا يتجاوز تأخيره نصف الزمن المخصص للاختبار، وقبل خروج أي طالب آخر من القاعة. وفي المقابل، لا يُسمح لأي طالب بتسليم ورقة إجابته والمغادرة قبل مضي نصف الوقت المحدد، إلا في الحالات الصحية الطارئة وبموافقة مدير المدرسة.

وضماناً لمصلحة الطالب.. عند اكتشاف أي خطأ في ورقة الأسئلة أثناء الاختبار، تتولى اللجنة إعادة توزيع درجة السؤال على بقية الأسئلة الصحيحة.

وبعد انتهاء الوقت المحدد، يتأكد الملاحظون من استلام جميع أوراق الإجابة وتوقيع الطلاب عليها، قبل تسليمها في ظرف خاص ومرتب إلى لجنة التحكم والضبط، التي تتولى حفظها في مكان آمن تمهيداً لعمليات التصحيح.