أكد أمير منطقة القصيم الأمير الدكتور فيصل بن مشعل بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، خلال مشاركته في النسخة الرابعة من ندوة الإرجاف بعنوان «حرب المعلومات وتزييف الوعي»، أن تنظيم الندوة يأتي إيماناً بالدور التوعوي لإمارة المنطقة ومسؤوليتها تجاه المجتمع، في ظل تعدد المنصات وتسارع تدفق المعلومات.

وأوضح الأمير فيصل بن مشعل أن التحدي القائم يتجاوز مسألة المعلومات المضللة إلى ما وصفه بـ«حرب الوعي»، مشدداً على أن إدراك قيمة الكلمة أصبح ضرورة، وأن الصمت أحياناً يكون أبلغ من الانسياق خلف شائعة أو خبر غير موثوق، لما لذلك من أثر مباشر في حماية الاستقرار المجتمعي.

مشهد عام من النسخة الرابعة لندوة الإرجاف بعنوان «حرب المعلومات وتزييف الوعي».

مشهد عام من النسخة الرابعة لندوة الإرجاف بعنوان «حرب المعلومات وتزييف الوعي».

خلق الفوضى وإثارة الغضب الإلكتروني

من جهته، أشار المتحدث باسم رئاسة أمن الدولة العقيد تركي بن عبدالله الحربي إلى أن المملكة تتعرض لحملات ممنهجة تستهدف خلق الفوضى وإثارة الغضب الإلكتروني واستنزاف وعي المجتمع، مؤكداً أن هذه الحملات تصاعدت مع إطلاق رؤية المملكة 2030 ومشاريعها الكبرى. وأضاف أن تلك المحاولات اعتمدت على تشويه وتشكيك ومغالطات مصدرها خارج الحدود، بدوافع غير إنسانية، متجاهلة قضايا تمس مجتمعاتهم.

وبيّن العقيد الحربي أن الرهانات كانت تقوم على فكرة واحدة تتمثل في التشكيك بإمكانية تحقيق المنجزات المعلنة، إذ استُخدمت أساليب نفسية موجهة لاستهداف الشباب، داعياً أبناء الوطن إلى الانشغال ببناء وطنهم وترك من يسعى لإثارة الشكوك ينشغل بمحاولاته، مؤكداً الثقة في الانتصار بالوعي والعمل.

وأشار إلى أن أبناء هذه الأرض، قبل أكثر من 100 عام، ارتبطوا بالمؤسس ارتباط إيمان وعقيدة، وهو النهج الذي استمر وسيظل أساساً راسخاً في مواجهة محاولات الإرجاف والتضليل.

بدوره، أوضح المتحدث باسم المباحث العامة المقدم الدكتور مهند بن عبدالله الطيار أن كثيراً من الرسائل والمدلولات الإرجافية تُدار من خارج المملكة، ضمن حملات موجهة لا تنسجم مع قيم المجتمع السعودي، وتهدف إلى تشويه الحقائق واستهداف الاستقرار، مؤكداً أهمية الوعي المجتمعي في التصدي لمثل هذه الحملات.

وتأتي ندوة الإرجاف في نسختها الرابعة ضمن جهود وطنية متكاملة لتعزيز الوعي، وترسيخ مسؤولية الكلمة، وبناء حصانة فكرية قادرة على مواجهة التحديات الإعلامية وحملات تزييف الوعي.