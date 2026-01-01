The Prince of Al-Qassim Region, Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, affirmed during his participation in the fourth edition of the "Disinformation" seminar titled "Information Warfare and the Distortion of Awareness," that organizing the seminar comes from a belief in the awareness role of the Emirate of the region and its responsibility towards the community, in light of the multiplicity of platforms and the rapid flow of information.

Prince Faisal bin Mishal explained that the existing challenge goes beyond the issue of misleading information to what he described as a "war of awareness," emphasizing that recognizing the value of words has become a necessity, and that silence can sometimes be more eloquent than succumbing to a rumor or an unreliable news item, due to its direct impact on protecting societal stability.

Creating Chaos and Provoking Electronic Anger

For his part, the spokesman for the Presidency of State Security, Colonel Turki bin Abdullah Al-Harbi, pointed out that the Kingdom is facing systematic campaigns aimed at creating chaos, provoking electronic anger, and draining the community's awareness, affirming that these campaigns have escalated with the launch of Vision 2030 and its major projects. He added that these attempts relied on distortion, skepticism, and fallacies originating from outside the borders, driven by inhumane motives, ignoring issues that affect their communities.

Colonel Al-Harbi indicated that the bets were based on a single idea represented in questioning the possibility of achieving the announced accomplishments, as psychological methods were used to target the youth, calling on the citizens to focus on building their homeland and to leave those who seek to stir doubts to their attempts, affirming confidence in victory through awareness and action.

He pointed out that the sons of this land, more than 100 years ago, were connected to the founder with a bond of faith and conviction, a path that has continued and will remain a solid foundation in confronting attempts at disinformation and deception.

For his part, the spokesman for the General Investigations, Major Dr. Muhannad bin Abdullah Al-Tayyir, clarified that many of the disinformation messages and implications are managed from outside the Kingdom, as part of targeted campaigns that do not align with the values of Saudi society, aiming to distort facts and target stability, emphasizing the importance of community awareness in confronting such campaigns.

The fourth edition of the Disinformation seminar comes as part of comprehensive national efforts to enhance awareness, establish the responsibility of words, and build intellectual immunity capable of facing media challenges and campaigns of awareness distortion.