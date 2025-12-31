Global star Angelina Jolie intends to leave the United States permanently, in search of a quieter and more independent lifestyle after many years of family commitments and legal demands.

Turning Point

People magazine reported that a source close to Jolie revealed that the famous actress has listed her home in Los Angeles for qualified buyers, following extensive renovation and restoration work, as part of a clear plan to move abroad in the near future.

The source explained that Jolie is experiencing a sense of excitement and optimism about this new phase, especially as she engages in various artistic and humanitarian projects, considering that 2026 will mark a turning point that will grant her greater freedom in choosing her residence and lifestyle away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Deferred Decisions

The source noted that reaching a divorce settlement in 2024, after a legal battle lasting 8 years, has allowed Jolie to rearrange her priorities and make decisions that have been long overdue.

Angelina Jolie plans to leave Los Angeles as soon as the twins Knox and Vivienne turn 18 in 2026, and she is currently considering several potential destinations outside the United States.