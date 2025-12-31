تعتزم النجمة العالمية أنجلينا جولي، مغادرة الولايات المتحدة نهائياً، للبحث عن نمط حياة أكثر هدوءاً واستقلالية بعد سنوات طويلة من الالتزامات العائلية والمطالبات القانونية.

نقطة تحول

ونقلت مجلة «بيبول» عن مصدر مقرّب من جولي بأن الممثلة الشهيرة عرضت منزلها في لوس أنجلوس على مشترين مؤهلين، عقب الانتهاء من أعمال ترميم وتجديد واسعة، في إطار خطة واضحة للانتقال إلى خارج البلاد خلال الفترة المقبلة.

وأوضح المصدر أن جولي تعيش حالة من الحماسة والتفاؤل تجاه هذه المرحلة الجديدة، لا سيما مع انخراطها في مشاريع فنية وإنسانية مختلفة، معتبرة أن عام 2026 سيشكّل نقطة تحوّل تمنحها حرية أوسع في اختيار مكان إقامتها ونمط حياتها بعيداً عن صخب المدينة.

قرارات مؤجلة

وأشار المصدر إلى أن التوصّل إلى تسوية الطلاق في 2024، بعد نزاع قانوني دام 8 سنوات، أتاح لجولي إعادة ترتيب أولوياتها واتخاذ قرارات كانت مؤجّلة منذ فترة طويلة.

وتخطّط أنجلينا جولي لمغادرة لوس أنجلوس فور بلوغ التوأم نوكس وفيفيان الـ18 في 2026، وتدرس حالياً عدداً من الوجهات المحتملة خارج الولايات المتحدة.