كشفت عروس سعودية لـ«عكاظ»، وقوعها في خصومة مع عريسها بعد ليلة الزفاف، إذ اكتشف العريس أنها أجرت عملية «تكميم» لم تفصح عنها في فترة الخطوبة.

وقالت: طلقني بعد يوم من الزفاف ويطالب بالمهر، مبرراً ذلك بأنني خدعته بعدم إبلاغه قبل الزواج بأنني أجريت عملية تكميم معدة لإنقاص الوزن تركت أثراً بسيطاً على جسدي بسبب مشرط الجراح. وأضافت: لم يسألني هو وأسرته عن الوزن أو إن كنت خضعت لعمليات تجميل، ولو سألوني لأجبتهم بلا تردد.

وتابعت العروس حديثها لـ«عكاظ»، قائلة: إن مثل هذه العمليات تعد شأناً خاصاً، وهي تجميلية لإنقاص الوزن، وليست من شروط الزواج الإفصاح عن مثل هذه العمليات التي باتت من متطلبات الجمال للنساء. وأشارت إلى أنه لم يسألها عن وزنها أو عن سجلها الصحي أو أي معلومات تتعلق بصحتها ولياقتها البدنية.

المحامي طرابلسي: للفسخ توصيف محدّد لا يتسع للذائقة

عن هذه الواقعة قال المحامي فراس طرابلسي لـ«عكاظ»: إنها لا تُقرأ نظاماً بمنطق الانطباع أو التوقع الشخصي، وإنما تُوزن بميزان قانوني دقيق رسمه نظام الأحوال الشخصية، وحدد فيه متى يكون الفسخ مشروعاً ومتى لا يُعتد بالادعاء، فالمادة (104) اشترطت لطلب فسخ عقد الزواج وجود علة مضرة أو منفرة تمنع المعاشرة الزوجية، وهو توصيف محدد لا يتسع للتقدير الشكلي أو الذائقة الحسية لأحد الأطراف، ولا يقوم على الشك أو الافتراض، كما قررت أن تقدير العلة ليس متروكاً لأحد الزوجين، بل من اختصاص المحكمة، ولها الاستعانة بالخبرة الطبية المختصة لتحديد ما إذا كانت العلة قائمة أصلاً، وما إذا كانت مؤثرة على المعاشرة الزوجية من عدمه.

وأضاف المحامي طرابلسي: إن النظام لا ينظر إلى الإجراء الطبي بذاته، وإنما إلى أثره الفعلي. فالعلة الموجبة للفسخ لا تُفترض لمجرد الخضوع لعملية جراحية، ولا تُستنتج من مسماها، بل تُقدَّر بناءً على نتيجتها الواقعية، أما العمليات العلاجية الشائعة، ومنها عملية تكميم المعدة، فلا تُعد في ذاتها سبباً لإنهاء عقد الزواج، ما لم يثبت بدليل طبي معتبر أنها أفضت إلى مانع حقيقي يمنع الحياة الزوجية، وبالتالي، فإن توصيف العملية على أنها «تشويه» أو الادعاء بعدم «الانتفاع» توصيف شخصي لا ينهض الى مرتبة السبب النظامي، ولا يُبنى عليه حكم قضائي، ما لم يُثبت وجود ضرر جوهري ثابت يمنع المعاشرة الزوجية فعلياً، لا على سبيل التوقع أو التصور المسبق. فالنظام لا يُقيم الحقوق على الظنون، ولا يبني الأحكام على الشك.

ربط استرداد المهر بتوقيت العلة

بشأن الآثار المالية، أشار المحامي طرابلسي إلى أن المادة 105 نظمت مسألة المهر تنظيماً دقيقاً، وربطت استحقاقه أو استرداده بتوقيت العلة، وتوقيت الفسخ، وحصول الدخول أو الخلوة من عدمه، فلا يُسترد المهر تلقائياً لمجرد الادعاء، ولا تُسقط حقوق الزوجة إلا في حالات محددة ومقيدة نصّاً، «ومع ذلك، يبقى الصلح خير وأصلاً مقدّماً في مثل هذه الخلافات، متى أُحسن حمله بين يدي العقلاء من الأسرتين، لإصلاح ذات البين وتقريب وجهات النظر قبل الانزلاق إلى خصومة قد تُثقِل كاهل الجميع وفي هذا السياق، ليس أجمل مما قيل عن عمر بن الخطاب رضي الله عنه، حين جاءه رجل يريد طلاق امرأته، فقال له: ولمَ؟ قال: لأني لا أحبها. فقال عمر: وهل كل البيوت بُنيت على الحب؟ فأين المروءة والذمة! في إشارة إلى أن استدامة البيوت تقوم على المسؤولية والحكمة، لا على كمال المشاعر».

الإخصائية الحمزي: أبعاد نفسية معقّدة للتكميم

الأخصائية الاجتماعية حنان الحمزي قالت لـ«عكاظ»: إن طلاق الزوجة بعد الخضوع لعملية تكميم المعدة قد تكون له أبعاد اجتماعية ونفسية معقّدة، ومن الآثار المصاحبة للتكميم التغيّرات النفسية والاجتماعية، أبرزها فقدان التوازن العاطفي في المرحلة الأولى بعد العملية، ما قد ينعكس على العلاقة الزوجية.

وبيّنت الحمزي أن هذه التغيرات قد تتطور إلى أعراض نفسية؛ مثل الاكتئاب، القلق، ضعف القدرة على حل المشكلات سواء داخل المنزل أو في بيئة العمل، إضافة إلى فقدان الثقة بالنفس وتجنب المواجهة في مختلف المواقف. كما أشارت إلى وجود آثار أخرى قد تكون شكلية، تؤدي إلى عدم التوافق الجسدي أو النفسي بين الزوجين، الأمر الذي يسهم في تراجع جودة الحياة الزوجية. وأضافت أن هناك بعض الحالات أُدخلت إلى أقسام الطب النفسي لتلقي العلاج، نتيجة مضاعفات نفسية صاحبت عمليات التكميم، ما يؤكد أهمية الاستعداد النفسي والمتابعة المتخصصة بعد الإجراء.

وعلى الصعيد الأسري، شددت الأخصائية الاجتماعية على ضرورة إطلاع الزوج على أي إجراء تجميلي أو صحي تُقدم عليه الزوجة، تفادياً لحدوث مشكلات أسرية قد تنشأ بسبب الشك أو فقدان الثقة، كما لفتت إلى أن التغيرات الطارئة بعد التكميم، مثل ترهل الجلد، الفقدان السريع للوزن، والتقلبات المزاجية، قد تؤثر على تقبل الزوج لشكل زوجته الجديد، وفي حال غياب التفاهم والدعم المتبادل، قد تتفاقم الخلافات وصولاً إلى الملل ثم الطلاق.