أعلن المطرب المصري علي الحجار، عودته لتقديم تترات المسلسلات مجدداً، من خلال مسلسل «رأس الأفعى» بطولة الفنان المصري أمير كرارة، والذي ينافس به في الموسم الرمضاني 2026.

مفاجأة رمضان.. علي الحجار يقدم تتر مسلسل «رأس الأفعى»

عودة علي الحجار

وروج علي الحجار لمشاركته في المسلسل من خلال صفحته الرسمية بمنصة «فيسبوك»، حيث كتب قائلاً: «عودة قوية لمسلسلات رمضان أنا وياسر عبد الرحمن.. مسلسل رأس الأفعى».

قصة العمل

تتمحور أحداث مسلسل «رأس الأفعى» في إطار درامي مستوحى من وقائع حقيقية، حيث يتناول تفاصيل عملية ضبط القيادي الإخواني البارز محمود عزت داخل مسكنه في منطقة التجمع الخامس بعد فترة من الاختفاء.

صناع وفريق العمل

ويشارك في مسلسل رأس الأفعى، كل من أمير كرارة، شريف منير، طارق لطفي، أحمد غزي، ماجدة زكي، كارولين عزمي، وضيفا الشرف فتحي عبدالوهاب، ونضال الشافعي وآخرون، المسلسل تأليف هاني سرحان وإخراج محمد بكير، وإنتاج شركة سينرجي.

عودة ماجدة زكي

كما يشهد العمل عودة الفنانة المصرية ماجدة زكي إلى الشاشة بعد غياب تجاوز أربع سنوات، مما يضيف حالة فنية متنوعة بالمسلسل.