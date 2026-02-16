مفاجأة رمضان.. علي الحجار يقدم تتر مسلسل «رأس الأفعى»

أعلن المطرب المصري علي الحجار، عودته لتقديم تترات المسلسلات مجدداً، من خلال مسلسل «رأس الأفعى» بطولة الفنان المصري أمير كرارة، والذي ينافس به في الموسم الرمضاني 2026.
عودة علي الحجار
وروج علي الحجار لمشاركته في المسلسل من خلال صفحته الرسمية بمنصة «فيسبوك»، حيث كتب قائلاً: «عودة قوية لمسلسلات رمضان أنا وياسر عبد الرحمن.. مسلسل رأس الأفعى».
قصة العمل
تتمحور أحداث مسلسل «رأس الأفعى» في إطار درامي مستوحى من وقائع حقيقية، حيث يتناول تفاصيل عملية ضبط القيادي الإخواني البارز محمود عزت داخل مسكنه في منطقة التجمع الخامس بعد فترة من الاختفاء.
صناع وفريق العمل
ويشارك في مسلسل رأس الأفعى، كل من أمير كرارة، شريف منير، طارق لطفي، أحمد غزي، ماجدة زكي، كارولين عزمي، وضيفا الشرف فتحي عبدالوهاب، ونضال الشافعي وآخرون، المسلسل تأليف هاني سرحان وإخراج محمد بكير، وإنتاج شركة سينرجي.
عودة ماجدة زكي
كما يشهد العمل عودة الفنانة المصرية ماجدة زكي إلى الشاشة بعد غياب تجاوز أربع سنوات، مما يضيف حالة فنية متنوعة بالمسلسل.
The Egyptian singer Ali Al-Hajjar announced his return to presenting the opening themes of TV series again, through the series "Ras Al-Af'a," starring the Egyptian artist Amir Karara, which he will compete with in the Ramadan season of 2026.
Ali Al-Hajjar's Return
Ali Al-Hajjar promoted his participation in the series through his official page on the "Facebook" platform, where he wrote: "A strong return to Ramadan series with me and Yasser Abdel Rahman.. the series Ras Al-Af'a."
Story of the Work
The events of the series "Ras Al-Af'a" revolve around a dramatic framework inspired by true events, as it addresses the details of the arrest of the prominent Muslim Brotherhood leader Mahmoud Ezzat inside his residence in the Fifth Settlement area after a period of disappearance.
Creators and Cast
The series "Ras Al-Af'a" features Amir Karara, Sherif Mounir, Tarek Lotfy, Ahmed Ghazi, Magda Zaki, Caroline Azmy, and guest stars Fathy Abdel Wahab, and Nidal Al-Shafee, among others. The series is written by Hani Sarhan, directed by Mohamed Bakir, and produced by Synergy Company.
Return of Magda Zaki
The work also marks the return of the Egyptian artist Magda Zaki to the screen after an absence of more than four years, adding a diverse artistic element to the series.