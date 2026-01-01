أكد أمير منطقة القصيم الأمير الدكتور فيصل بن مشعل بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، أن الإرجاف تحوّل من ممارسات فردية عابرة إلى حرب معلومات ممنهجة تستهدف زعزعة الثقة، وبث القلق، وتفكيك الوعي المجتمعي، مستفيداً من تسارع المنصات الرقمية وتداخل الحقيقة مع التزييف.

جاء ذلك خلال رعايته النسخة الرابعة من ندوة «الإرجاف: حرب المعلومات وتزييف الوعي»، أمس (الأربعاء)، وشدد الأمير فيصل بن مشعل على أن التحدي القائم لا يقتصر على تداول معلومات مضللة، بل يمتد إلى التأثير على الإدراك وصناعة قناعات زائفة عبر التكرار، واستغلال العاطفة، واجتزاء الوقائع عن سياقها الحقيقي.

وأوضح أمير القصيم أن الإرجاف يمثل ممارسة خطيرة تتجاوز حدود الشائعة، لما يحمله من أثر مباشر على استقرار المجتمعات وتماسكها، مؤكداً أن قيمة الكلمة أصبحت عنصراً حاسماً في زمن الفضاء المفتوح، وأن الصمت الواعي أحياناً يكون أكثر مسؤولية من الانجراف خلف محتوى غير موثوق.

الاستخدام السلبي للتقنيات الحديثة

وسلطت الندوة الضوء على حرب الوعي بوصفها معركة إدراك قبل أن تكون معركة خبر، حيث تُصنع الرسائل المضللة بعناية لتغيير القناعات، وتحويل الشائعات إلى ما يشبه الحقائق المتداولة، في بيئة رقمية تكرّس التأثير لا الدقة.

وفي هذا السياق، حذّر أمير القصيم من الاستخدام السلبي للتقنيات الحديثة، مشيراً إلى أن الذكاء الاصطناعي، رغم فرصه الواسعة، بات أداة تُستخدم في التزييف العميق، وصناعة مقاطع وأصوات يصعب التمييز بينها وبين الواقع، ما يفرض مسؤولية مضاعفة على الأفراد والمؤسسات في التحقق ورفع الوعي الرقمي.

كما ناقشت الندوة دور الخوارزميات الإعلامية التي لا تعمل بمنطق الحقيقة بقدر ما تعمل بمنطق التفاعل، إذ تُبرز المحتوى المثير للجدل، وتعيد تدوير الرسائل المشحونة، ما يسهم في تشكيل وعي جمعي موجّه دون إدراك المتلقي لمصادر التأثير.

وأكد الأمير الدكتور فيصل بن مشعل أن مواجهة الإرجاف مسؤولية مشتركة تتكامل فيها أدوار المؤسسات الرسمية، والجهات الأمنية، والإعلام، والجامعات، وصناع المحتوى، إضافة إلى الفرد، عبر التثبت، والتحقق، وعدم الانسياق خلف المعلومة غير الموثوقة.

واختتم أمير القصيم حديثه بالتأكيد على أن بناء الوعي يمثل خط الدفاع الأول أمام حملات التضليل، وأن حماية المجتمع تبدأ من حماية العقل، في معركة لا تُحسم بالسلاح، بل بالوعي، والمسؤولية، وإدراك خطورة الكلمة.