The Prince of Al-Qassim Region, Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishaal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, confirmed that the spread of misinformation has transformed from individual transient practices into a systematic information war aimed at undermining trust, spreading anxiety, and dismantling societal awareness, taking advantage of the rapid growth of digital platforms and the intertwining of truth with deception.

This came during his sponsorship of the fourth edition of the seminar "Misinformation: The Information War and the Deception of Awareness," yesterday (Wednesday). Prince Faisal bin Mishaal emphasized that the existing challenge is not limited to the circulation of misleading information but extends to influencing perception and creating false convictions through repetition, emotional exploitation, and taking facts out of their true context.

The Prince of Al-Qassim explained that misinformation represents a dangerous practice that exceeds the limits of rumors, due to its direct impact on the stability and cohesion of societies. He affirmed that the value of words has become a decisive element in the age of open space, and that conscious silence can sometimes be more responsible than being swept away by unreliable content.

The Negative Use of Modern Technologies

The seminar highlighted the war of awareness as a battle of perception before it is a battle of news, where misleading messages are carefully crafted to change convictions and turn rumors into what resembles circulating facts, in a digital environment that emphasizes influence over accuracy.

In this context, the Prince of Al-Qassim warned against the negative use of modern technologies, pointing out that artificial intelligence, despite its vast opportunities, has become a tool used in deepfakes, creating clips and voices that are difficult to distinguish from reality, which imposes a doubled responsibility on individuals and institutions to verify and raise digital awareness.

The seminar also discussed the role of media algorithms that do not operate on the logic of truth as much as they operate on the logic of interaction, as they highlight controversial content and recycle charged messages, contributing to the formation of a directed collective awareness without the recipient realizing the sources of influence.

Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishaal affirmed that confronting misinformation is a shared responsibility that integrates the roles of official institutions, security agencies, media, universities, content creators, in addition to the individual, through verification, fact-checking, and not being swayed by unreliable information.

The Prince of Al-Qassim concluded his remarks by emphasizing that building awareness represents the first line of defense against disinformation campaigns, and that protecting society begins with protecting the mind, in a battle that is not resolved by weapons, but by awareness, responsibility, and recognizing the danger of words.