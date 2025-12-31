أعرب محافظ حضرموت سالم الخنبشي اليوم (الأربعاء)، عن شكره للسعودية لما تقدمه من دعم لليمن وخصوصاً حضرموت، موضحاً أن السلطة المحلية في حضرموت عملت بجد مع السعودية لإخراج قوات الانتقالي من المحافظة.
وقال المحافظ: «أتقدم بالشكر الجزيل لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي عهده الأمير محمد بن سلمان والحكومة السعودية لكل أشكال الدعم الذي قدموه لليمن في أحلك الظروف
قوات من الانتقالي تبدأ في الانسحاب
ومنها الظروف التي مررنا بها الآن»، مضيفاً: «لولا دعم السعودية لما وصلنا إلى هذه البشائر التي تبشرنا بعودة الأمور إلى وضعها السابق».
وأعلن الخنبشي عن وجود استجابة لدعوة رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد العليمي بالانسحاب من مناطق محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة، مطالباً قوات النخبة الحضرمية ودرع الوطن بملء الفراغات التي ستترك في حالة انسحاب كامل لهذه القوة، وأن يعملوا على الحفاظ على الممتلكات العامة والخاصة وعودة الأمن والسكينة، وأن يعود السلام والوئام إلى المحافظة.
ودعا المحافظ كافة عقلاء ووجهاء حضرموت إلى التكاتف ووحدة الصف، كون ذلك سيعود بالخير والاستقرار والتنمية وتنفيذ حزمة من المشاريع التنموية.
وحث المحافظ أبناء حضرموت الذين انضموا إلى قوات الانتقالي إلى مغادرة مواقعهم، لافتاً إلى أن حضرموت مرت بوضع صعب في الأيام الماضية.
في الوقت ذاته، أكدت مصادر محلية وشهود عيان انسحاب قوات الانتقالي من عدد من المواقع في حضرموت.
وأفادت المصادر أن قوات الانتقالي انسحبت من وادي حضرموت، وغيل بن يمين ومنطقة وادي خرد بمديرية الشحر، ووفقاً للمصادر فإن هناك بعض القوات في منطقة الخشعة لا تزال تنتظر وصول قوات درع الوطن التي ستتولى تأمين المنطقة.
The Governor of Hadhramaut, Salem Al-Khanbashi, expressed his gratitude today (Wednesday) to Saudi Arabia for the support it provides to Yemen, especially Hadhramaut, explaining that the local authority in Hadhramaut has worked diligently with Saudi Arabia to remove the transitional forces from the governorate.
The governor said: “I extend my sincere thanks to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as the Saudi government for all forms of support they have provided to Yemen in the most difficult circumstances
including the conditions we are currently experiencing,” adding: “If it weren’t for Saudi support, we would not have reached these promising signs that herald the return of matters to their previous state.”
Al-Khanbashi announced that there has been a response to the call of the President of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, to withdraw from the areas of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra governorates, urging the Hadhrami Elite Forces and the National Shield to fill the gaps that will be left in the event of a complete withdrawal of these forces, and to work on preserving public and private properties and restoring security and tranquility, so that peace and harmony return to the governorate.
The governor called on all wise men and dignitaries of Hadhramaut to unite and stand together, as this will bring goodness, stability, and development, and implement a package of development projects.
He urged the people of Hadhramaut who joined the transitional forces to leave their positions, noting that Hadhramaut has gone through a difficult situation in the past days.
At the same time, local sources and eyewitnesses confirmed the withdrawal of the transitional forces from several locations in Hadhramaut.
The sources reported that the transitional forces withdrew from Wadi Hadhramaut, Ghayl Bin Yamin, and the Wadi Khurd area in the Al-Shahr district, and according to the sources, some forces in the Al-Khasha area are still waiting for the arrival of the National Shield forces, which will take over the security of the area.