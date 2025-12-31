The Governor of Hadhramaut, Salem Al-Khanbashi, expressed his gratitude today (Wednesday) to Saudi Arabia for the support it provides to Yemen, especially Hadhramaut, explaining that the local authority in Hadhramaut has worked diligently with Saudi Arabia to remove the transitional forces from the governorate.



The governor said: “I extend my sincere thanks to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as the Saudi government for all forms of support they have provided to Yemen in the most difficult circumstances

قوات من الانتقالي تبدأ في الانسحاب



including the conditions we are currently experiencing,” adding: “If it weren’t for Saudi support, we would not have reached these promising signs that herald the return of matters to their previous state.”



Al-Khanbashi announced that there has been a response to the call of the President of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, to withdraw from the areas of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra governorates, urging the Hadhrami Elite Forces and the National Shield to fill the gaps that will be left in the event of a complete withdrawal of these forces, and to work on preserving public and private properties and restoring security and tranquility, so that peace and harmony return to the governorate.



The governor called on all wise men and dignitaries of Hadhramaut to unite and stand together, as this will bring goodness, stability, and development, and implement a package of development projects.



He urged the people of Hadhramaut who joined the transitional forces to leave their positions, noting that Hadhramaut has gone through a difficult situation in the past days.



At the same time, local sources and eyewitnesses confirmed the withdrawal of the transitional forces from several locations in Hadhramaut.



The sources reported that the transitional forces withdrew from Wadi Hadhramaut, Ghayl Bin Yamin, and the Wadi Khurd area in the Al-Shahr district, and according to the sources, some forces in the Al-Khasha area are still waiting for the arrival of the National Shield forces, which will take over the security of the area.