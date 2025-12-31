أعرب محافظ حضرموت سالم الخنبشي اليوم (الأربعاء)، عن شكره للسعودية لما تقدمه من دعم لليمن وخصوصاً حضرموت، موضحاً أن السلطة المحلية في حضرموت عملت بجد مع السعودية لإخراج قوات الانتقالي من المحافظة.


وقال المحافظ: «أتقدم بالشكر الجزيل لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي عهده الأمير محمد بن سلمان والحكومة السعودية لكل أشكال الدعم الذي قدموه لليمن في أحلك الظروف قوات من الانتقالي تبدأ في الانسحاب

ومنها الظروف التي مررنا بها الآن»، مضيفاً: «لولا دعم السعودية لما وصلنا إلى هذه البشائر التي تبشرنا بعودة الأمور إلى وضعها السابق».


وأعلن الخنبشي عن وجود استجابة لدعوة رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد العليمي بالانسحاب من مناطق محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة، مطالباً قوات النخبة الحضرمية ودرع الوطن بملء الفراغات التي ستترك في حالة انسحاب كامل لهذه القوة، وأن يعملوا على الحفاظ على الممتلكات العامة والخاصة وعودة الأمن والسكينة، وأن يعود السلام والوئام إلى المحافظة.


ودعا المحافظ كافة عقلاء ووجهاء حضرموت إلى التكاتف ووحدة الصف، كون ذلك سيعود بالخير والاستقرار والتنمية وتنفيذ حزمة من المشاريع التنموية.


وحث المحافظ أبناء حضرموت الذين انضموا إلى قوات الانتقالي إلى مغادرة مواقعهم، لافتاً إلى أن حضرموت مرت بوضع صعب في الأيام الماضية.


في الوقت ذاته، أكدت مصادر محلية وشهود عيان انسحاب قوات الانتقالي من عدد من المواقع في حضرموت.


وأفادت المصادر أن قوات الانتقالي انسحبت من وادي حضرموت، وغيل بن يمين ومنطقة وادي خرد بمديرية الشحر، ووفقاً للمصادر فإن هناك بعض القوات في منطقة الخشعة لا تزال تنتظر وصول قوات درع الوطن التي ستتولى تأمين المنطقة.