طلبت الفنانة المصرية وفاء عامر الحصول على 100 ألف دولار للظهور في برنامج رامز جلال الجديد الذي سيعرض رمضان القادم.

تكتم وسرية

ورغم التكتم والسرية على تفاصيل البرنامج، أكدت مصادر مقربة من القائمين عليه في تصريحاتٍ صحفية، أن وفاء عامر وافقت على الظهور في برنامج رامز جلال وتنفيذ المقلب مقابل المبلغ المذكور.

ويعتبر برنامج رامز جلال البرنامج الترفيهي الأكبر في الوطن العربي، ويستضيف عبره عدداً كبيراً من النجوم ومشاهير الوطن العربي في مجالات الفن والرياضة.

نشاط فني

من جهة ثانية تعيش الفنانة وفاء عامر حالة من النشاط الفني، وتُشارك بمسلسلين في رمضان القادم لكل منهما قصة مختلفة تماماً عن الآخر.

المسلسل الأول بعنوان «الست موناليزا» بطولة الفنانة مي عمر، انطلق تصويره الفترة القليلة الماضية، بمشاركة كلٍّ من شيماء سيف، أحمد مجدي، إنجي المقدم، چوري بكر، سوسن بدر، مريم الجندي، سما إبراهيم، تحت قيادة المخرج محمد علي، ومن تأليف محمد سيد بشير.

«الست موناليزا» مكوّن من 15 حلقة فقط، ويتناول قضية مجتمعية تخص المرأة تحديداً.

كما تنافس عامر بمسلسل «السرايا الصفرا»، وستظهر خلال الأحداث في دور «ضرة» لـ سارة سلامة، وستخوضان مواجهة كبيرة، سيكون لها عواقب وخيمة على كليهما، لكن من ستنصر في النهاية بالزوج، ومن ستدخل مستشفى الأمراض النفسية؟

ويُشارك في بطولة المسلسل، كلٌّ من سارة سلامة، إيهاب فهمي، منة عرفة، إلهام عبدالبديع، حسام فارس، ندى بهجت، حسني شتا، غنوة محمود، ناصر سيف، طارق ريحان، ياسمين كساب وآخرون، والعمل تأليف حسين مصطفى محرم، إخراج جوزيف نبيل، وإنتاج محروس المصري.