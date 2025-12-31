The Egyptian artist Wafaa Amer requested $100,000 to appear on Ramiz Jalal's new show that will air next Ramadan.

Secrecy and Confidentiality

Despite the secrecy surrounding the details of the show, sources close to the organizers confirmed in press statements that Wafaa Amer agreed to appear on Ramiz Jalal's program and to carry out the prank in exchange for the mentioned amount.

Ramiz Jalal's program is considered the largest entertainment show in the Arab world, hosting a large number of stars and celebrities from the fields of art and sports.

Artistic Activity

On another note, artist Wafaa Amer is experiencing a period of artistic activity, participating in two series for the upcoming Ramadan, each with a completely different story from the other.

The first series is titled "Al-Sitt Mona Lisa," starring actress Mai Omar, which recently began filming, featuring Shaimaa Saif, Ahmed Magdy, Engy Al-Muqaddim, Jory Bakr, Sawsan Badr, Mariam Al-Jundi, Sama Ibrahim, under the direction of Mohamed Ali, and written by Mohamed Said Bashir.

"Al-Sitt Mona Lisa" consists of only 15 episodes and addresses a social issue specifically concerning women.

Wafaa Amer will also compete in the series "Al-Saraya Al-Safra," where she will appear as a "rival" to Sara Salama, and they will face a significant confrontation that will have dire consequences for both of them. But who will ultimately win the husband, and who will end up in a psychiatric hospital?

The cast of the series includes Sara Salama, Ihab Fahmy, Menna Arafa, Ilham Abdel-Badi, Hossam Faris, Nada Bahgat, Hosni Shata, Ghina Mahmoud, Nasser Saif, Tarek Rehan, Yasmin Kassab, among others. The work is written by Hussein Mustafa Muharram, directed by Joseph Nabil, and produced by Mahrous Al-Masri.