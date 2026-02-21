As tensions rise between Washington and Tehran, a senior official at the White House revealed that President Donald Trump's administration does not yet have unified support to move forward with launching an attack on Iran.



Another official reported that Trump prefers a diplomatic path, emphasizing the necessity for Tehran to reach an agreement before it is too late, and stressed the importance of preventing it from acquiring nuclear weapons or the capability to enrich uranium, according to what was reported by Reuters.



CBS NEWS reported from informed sources that the Trump administration is considering two paths in dealing with Iran: either continuing negotiations or carrying out limited military strikes.



According to network sources, Secretary of State Marco Rubio presented the president with both military and diplomatic options, publicly confirming that the focus remains on negotiation, and that any change in this direction would be clear.



In the negotiation path, sources noted that Jared Kushner is the key figure tasked with assisting the president in shaping the diplomatic agreement alongside senior officials including Rubio.



In private meetings, Vice President J.D. Vance expressed his preference against carrying out military strikes against Iran, according to the sources.



The sources mentioned that Trump listens to these discussions with interest, as clarified by an official, but ultimately makes his decision based on what he sees as appropriate for American national security.



While Iran, through its Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, confirms the preparation of a counter-proposal draft within days following nuclear talks with the United States this week, the American president is considering launching limited military attacks.



President Donald Trump reiterated his call for Iran to negotiate, stating that the best option for Iran is to negotiate a deal he described as fair.