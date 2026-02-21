فيما تتصاعد التوترات بين واشنطن وطهران، كشفت مسؤول كبير في البيت الأبيض أن إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب لا تمتلك حتى الآن دعماً موحداً للمضي قدماً في شن هجوم على إيران.


وأفاد مسؤول آخر بأن ترمب يفضل المسار الدبلوماسي، مؤكداً ضرورة توصل طهران إلى اتفاق قبل فوات الأوان، وشدد على منعها من امتلاك سلاح نووي أو القدرة على تخصيب اليورانيوم، بحسب ما نقلت وكالة «رويترز».


ونقلت شبكة «سي بي إس نيوز» CBS NEWS عن مصادر مطلعة قولها: إن إدارة ترمب تدرس مسارين في التعامل مع إيران، إما مواصلة المفاوضات أو تنفيذ ضربات عسكرية محدودة.


ووفق مصادر الشبكة، عرض وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو على الرئيس الخيارين العسكري والدبلوماسي، وأكد علناً أن التركيز ما زال منصباً على التفاوض، وأن أي تغيير في هذا التوجه سيكون واضحاً.


وفي المسار التفاوضي، لفتت المصادر إلى أن جاريد كوشنر هو الشخصية المحورية المكلفة بمساعدة الرئيس في رسم ملامح الاتفاق الدبلوماسي إلى جانب كبار المسؤولين من بينهم روبيو.


وفي اجتماعات خاصة، أبدى نائب الرئيس جي دي فانس تفضيله عدم تنفيذ ضربات عسكرية ضد إيران، بحسب المصادر.


وذكرت المصادر أن هذه المداولات يستمع لها ترمب باهتمام، بحسب توضيح مسؤول، لكنه في النهاية يتخذ قراره بناء على ما يراه مناسباً للأمن القومي الأمريكي.


وبينما تؤكد إيران على لسان وزير خارجيتها عباس عراقجي إعداد مسودة مقترح مضاد خلال أيام عقب محادثات نووية مع الولايات المتحدة هذا الأسبوع، يدرس الرئيس الأمريكي شن هجمات عسكرية محدودة.


وكرر الرئيس دونالد ترمب دعوته لإيران بالتفاوض، وقال إن الخيار الأفضل أمام إيران هو التفاوض على اتفاق وصفه بالعادل.