تستعد آلاف الشركات لإطلاق ما قد يتحول إلى معركة قضائية مطولة لاسترداد ما يصل إلى 170 مليار دولار من الرسوم الجمركية التي سبق أن سددوها للحكومة الأمريكية، وذلك بعد أن أبطلت المحكمة العليا أداة رئيسية في السياسة التجارية للرئيس دونالد ترمب، حسبما أوردت «بلومبيرغ».
ولم تتطرق المحكمة العليا إلى مسألة استرداد الأموال عندما قضت، الجمعة، بأن ترمب، لم يكن يملك الصلاحية القانونية لفرض تلك الرسوم بموجب قانون للطوارئ.
وقال ترمب خلال مؤتمر صحفي عقب صدور الحكم: «يستغرقون أشهراً طويلة لكتابة رأيهم، ولا يناقشون حتى هذه النقطة»، مضيفاً: «سننهي هذا الأمر في المحاكم خلال السنوات الخمس القادمة».
وأعلن الرئيس الأمريكي عقب قرار المحكمة العليا، فرض رسوم جمركية عالمية جديدة بنسبة 10% فوراً، استناداً إلى بند قانوني مختلف، إلا أن ذلك لن يوقف سيل الدعاوى القضائية التي تعتزم الشركات رفعها سعياً لاسترداد الرسوم التي دفعتها.
ومن المتوقع أن يتردد صدى خسارة الإدارة الأمريكية عبر الاقتصاد العالمي، إذ إن حجم ونطاق أي عملية استرداد محتملة سيكونان غير مسبوقين، وفق «بلومبيرغ».
وأمضى طيف واسع من الشركات، الكبيرة والصغيرة والعامة والخاصة، الأشهر الماضية في الاستعداد لتحسين مواقعها القانونية لاستعادة الرسوم التي دفعتها، حال أبطلت المحكمة إجراءات ترمب.
ومن بين الشركات المطالبة بالاسترداد متاجر التجزئة مثل «كوستكو»، وشركات صناعية كبرى مثل منتج الألومنيوم الأمريكي «ألكوا»، إلى جانب علامات تجارية معروفة ومئات الشركات الصغيرة، إذ إن معظم هذه الشركات مقرها الولايات المتحدة، لكنها تشمل أيضاً فروعاً محلية لشركات أجنبية.
