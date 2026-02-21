Thousands of companies are preparing to launch what could turn into a lengthy legal battle to recover up to $170 billion in tariffs they previously paid to the U.S. government, following the Supreme Court's invalidation of a key tool in President Donald Trump's trade policy, according to Bloomberg.



The Supreme Court did not address the issue of refunds when it ruled on Friday that Trump did not have the legal authority to impose those tariffs under an emergency law.



Trump said during a press conference after the ruling: "They take months to write their opinion, and they don’t even discuss this point," adding: "We will resolve this matter in the courts over the next five years."



Following the Supreme Court's decision, the U.S. president announced the immediate imposition of new global tariffs of 10% based on a different legal provision, but this will not stop the flood of lawsuits that companies intend to file in pursuit of recovering the tariffs they paid.



The impact of the U.S. administration's loss is expected to resonate throughout the global economy, as the size and scope of any potential refund would be unprecedented, according to Bloomberg.



A wide range of companies, both large and small, public and private, have spent the past few months preparing to strengthen their legal positions to reclaim the tariffs they paid, should the court invalidate Trump's actions.



Among the companies seeking refunds are retailers like Costco, major industrial firms such as the American aluminum producer Alcoa, as well as well-known brands and hundreds of small businesses, most of which are based in the United States but also include local branches of foreign companies.