أعلنت هيئة تطوير محمية الملك عبدالعزيز الملكية نجاحها في رصد وتوثيق «نسر روبّل» (Gyps rueppellii) داخل نطاق المحمية، وذلك في حدثٍ بيئي وتاريخي بارز؛ حيث يُعد هذا الرصد الثالث الموثق رسمياً على المستوى الوطني، والأول من نوعه على مستوى منطقتي وسط وشرق المملكة.

ويكتسب هذا الرصد أهمية عالمية بالنظر إلى التصنيف الحيوي لـ «نسر روبّل»، الذي يُصنف ضمن قائمة الأنواع «المهددة بخطر الانقراض الحرج» (Critically Endangered) وفقاً للاتحاد الدولي لحفظ الطبيعة (IUCN)، بعد أن فقد أكثر من 90% من جماعاته في نطاق انتشاره الأصلي بالقارة الأفريقية خلال العقود الثلاثة الماضية.

ويأتي ظهور هذا الطائر النادر «نسر روبّل» في محمية الملك عبدالعزيز الملكية ليضيف سجلاً جديداً لتاريخ مشاهداته المحدودة في المملكة، التي بدأت في عسير 1985، ثم في 2018، تلاها رصد في محافظة العلا في سبتمبر 2025؛ مما يجعل تسجيله الأخير في وسط وشرق المملكة مؤشراً بيئياً مهماً على جودة الموائل الطبيعية التي توفرها المحمية.

يُذكر، أن نسر روبّل ينتشر أساساً في منطقة الساحل الأفريقي، ويُعد من الطيور النادرة جداً في شبه الجزيرة العربية، ويُعد رصده في محمية الملك عبدالعزيز الملكية دليلاً على المكانة الرائدة للمملكة في الحفاظ على التنوع الطبيعي ودعم أهداف رؤية المملكة 2030، كما يعكس هذا الرصد نجاح جهود الهيئة في صون الحياة الفطرية وإعادة تأهيل النظم البيئية، لتصبح المحمية بيئة آمنة وجاذبة للأنواع النادرة والمستوطنة على حدٍّ سواء.