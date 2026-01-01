The King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority announced its success in monitoring and documenting the "Rüppell's Vulture" (Gyps rueppellii) within the reserve, marking a significant environmental and historical event; this is the third officially documented sighting at the national level and the first of its kind in the central and eastern regions of the Kingdom.

This sighting holds global significance considering the conservation status of the "Rüppell's Vulture," which is classified as "Critically Endangered" according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), having lost more than 90% of its populations in its original range across the African continent over the past three decades.

The appearance of this rare bird, the "Rüppell's Vulture," in the King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve adds a new record to its limited sightings in the Kingdom, which began in Asir in 1985, followed by a sighting in 2018, and then another in Al-Ula in September 2025; thus, its recent recording in central and eastern Saudi Arabia serves as an important environmental indicator of the quality of natural habitats provided by the reserve.

It is worth noting that the Rüppell's Vulture primarily inhabits the African coastal region and is considered one of the rarest birds in the Arabian Peninsula. Its sighting in the King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve is evidence of the Kingdom's leading role in preserving natural diversity and supporting the goals of Vision 2030. This sighting also reflects the Authority's successful efforts in conserving wildlife and rehabilitating ecosystems, making the reserve a safe and attractive environment for both rare and endemic species alike.