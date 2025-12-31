عدوى كلوية تُنهي حياة «أسمن رجل في العالم» عن عمر 41 عاماً

توفي المكسيكي خوان بيدرو فرانكو، الذي سُجل في موسوعة غينيس للأرقام القياسية عام 2017 كأثقل إنسان حي في العالم، عن عمر يناهز 41 عاماً، إثر مضاعفات ناتجة عن عدوى كلوية حادة، وفقاً لما أعلنته صحيفة "ديلي ميل" البريطانية.

وفاة أسمن رجل في العالم

وأكد الطبيب المعالج الدكتور خوسيه أنطونيو كاستانيدا، الذي رافق فرانكو منذ 2017، الوفاة في بيان رسمي، مشيراً إلى أن حالته تدهورت بسرعة في الأيام الأخيرة بسبب مضاعفات جهازية مرتبطة بالعدوى الكلوية، أثناء تلقيه العلاج في مستشفى بولاية أغواسكاليينتيس وسط المكسيك.

فقدان نصف وزنه

وبلغ وزن فرانكو ذروته عام 2017 عند نحو 595 كيلوغراماً (أكثر من 1300 رطل)، مما جعله محصوراً في السرير لسنوات طويلة غير قادر على الحركة الذاتية، لكنه خضع بعد ذلك لبرنامج طبي مكثف تحت إشراف الدكتور كاستانيدا، شمل نظاماً غذائياً متوسطياً غنياً بالفواكه والخضراوات، تلته عمليتان جراحيتان لتصغير المعدة (تكميم ثم تحويل مسار).

وأسفر العلاج عن فقدان مذهل لنحو نصف وزنه، مما مكّنه من المشي مجدداً بعد سنوات من الشلل الجزئي، وقلل من مخاطر الإصابة بمضاعفات السكري وأمراض القلب.

ووصف فرانكو شعوره بعد الفقدان قائلاً: «مجرد القدرة على رفع ذراعيك والنهوض لشرب كوب ماء أو الذهاب إلى الحمام يجعلك تشعر بالعظمة، إنه شعور رائع بالحركة والاستقلالية».
النجاة من كورونا في 2020

ونجا فرانكو عام 2020 من فايروس كورونا رغم تصنيفه ضمن الفئات عالية الخطورة بسبب تاريخه الصحي.
أكثر الحالات تعقيداً

ووصف طبيبه حالته بأنها «واحدة من أكثر الحالات تعقيداً» التي واجهها، مشيداً بانفتاحه على مشاركة معاناته، مما ساعد في تسليط الضوء على السمنة كونها مرضاً مزمناً يتطلب رعاية طويلة الأمد وتعاطفاً طبياً، بعيداً عن الوصم الاجتماعي.

ويُذكّر رحيل فرانكو بحالات مشابهة انتهت بمضاعفات قاتلة، مثل الأمريكي جون براور مينوش (توفي عام 1983 عن 41 عاماً بوزن يُقدر بـ1400 رطل)، والمكسيكي مانويل أوريبي (توفي عام 2014 عن 48 عاماً بعد فقدان وزن كبير).