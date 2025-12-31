عدوى كلوية تُنهي حياة «أسمن رجل في العالم» عن عمر 41 عاماً

The Mexican Juan Pedro Franco, who was recorded in the Guinness World Records in 2017 as the heaviest living person in the world, passed away at the age of 41 due to complications from a severe kidney infection, according to the British newspaper "Daily Mail."



Death of the World's Heaviest Man

Dr. José Antonio Castaneda, Franco's treating physician who had been with him since 2017, confirmed the death in an official statement, noting that his condition deteriorated rapidly in recent days due to systemic complications related to the kidney infection while he was receiving treatment at a hospital in the state of Aguascalientes in central Mexico.





Losing Half His Weight

Franco's weight peaked in 2017 at around 595 kilograms (over 1300 pounds), which left him bedridden for many years and unable to move independently. However, he subsequently underwent an intensive medical program under Dr. Castaneda's supervision, which included a Mediterranean diet rich in fruits and vegetables, followed by two surgeries for gastric reduction (sleeve gastrectomy and then gastric bypass).

The treatment resulted in an astonishing loss of about half his weight, enabling him to walk again after years of partial paralysis and reducing the risks of complications from diabetes and heart disease.

Franco described his feelings after the weight loss, saying: "Just being able to lift your arms and get up to drink a glass of water or go to the bathroom makes you feel amazing; it’s a wonderful feeling of movement and independence."



Surviving COVID-19 in 2020

Franco survived the coronavirus in 2020 despite being classified as high-risk due to his health history.



One of the Most Complicated Cases

His doctor described his condition as "one of the most complicated cases" he had encountered, praising Franco's openness in sharing his struggles, which helped shed light on obesity as a chronic disease that requires long-term care and medical compassion, away from social stigma.

Franco's passing is reminiscent of similar cases that ended in fatal complications, such as American John Brower Minnoch (who died in 1983 at 41 years old weighing an estimated 1400 pounds) and Mexican Manuel Uribe (who died in 2014 at 48 years old after significant weight loss).