عدوى كلوية تُنهي حياة «أسمن رجل في العالم» عن عمر 41 عاماً

توفي المكسيكي خوان بيدرو فرانكو، الذي سُجل في موسوعة غينيس للأرقام القياسية عام 2017 كأثقل إنسان حي في العالم، عن عمر يناهز 41 عاماً، إثر مضاعفات ناتجة عن عدوى كلوية حادة، وفقاً لما أعلنته صحيفة "ديلي ميل" البريطانية.
وفاة أسمن رجل في العالم
وأكد الطبيب المعالج الدكتور خوسيه أنطونيو كاستانيدا، الذي رافق فرانكو منذ 2017، الوفاة في بيان رسمي، مشيراً إلى أن حالته تدهورت بسرعة في الأيام الأخيرة بسبب مضاعفات جهازية مرتبطة بالعدوى الكلوية، أثناء تلقيه العلاج في مستشفى بولاية أغواسكاليينتيس وسط المكسيك.
فقدان نصف وزنه
وبلغ وزن فرانكو ذروته عام 2017 عند نحو 595 كيلوغراماً (أكثر من 1300 رطل)، مما جعله محصوراً في السرير لسنوات طويلة غير قادر على الحركة الذاتية، لكنه خضع بعد ذلك لبرنامج طبي مكثف تحت إشراف الدكتور كاستانيدا، شمل نظاماً غذائياً متوسطياً غنياً بالفواكه والخضراوات، تلته عمليتان جراحيتان لتصغير المعدة (تكميم ثم تحويل مسار).
وأسفر العلاج عن فقدان مذهل لنحو نصف وزنه، مما مكّنه من المشي مجدداً بعد سنوات من الشلل الجزئي، وقلل من مخاطر الإصابة بمضاعفات السكري وأمراض القلب.
ووصف فرانكو شعوره بعد الفقدان قائلاً: «مجرد القدرة على رفع ذراعيك والنهوض لشرب كوب ماء أو الذهاب إلى الحمام يجعلك تشعر بالعظمة، إنه شعور رائع بالحركة والاستقلالية».
النجاة من كورونا في 2020
ونجا فرانكو عام 2020 من فايروس كورونا رغم تصنيفه ضمن الفئات عالية الخطورة بسبب تاريخه الصحي.
أكثر الحالات تعقيداً
ووصف طبيبه حالته بأنها «واحدة من أكثر الحالات تعقيداً» التي واجهها، مشيداً بانفتاحه على مشاركة معاناته، مما ساعد في تسليط الضوء على السمنة كونها مرضاً مزمناً يتطلب رعاية طويلة الأمد وتعاطفاً طبياً، بعيداً عن الوصم الاجتماعي.
ويُذكّر رحيل فرانكو بحالات مشابهة انتهت بمضاعفات قاتلة، مثل الأمريكي جون براور مينوش (توفي عام 1983 عن 41 عاماً بوزن يُقدر بـ1400 رطل)، والمكسيكي مانويل أوريبي (توفي عام 2014 عن 48 عاماً بعد فقدان وزن كبير).
The Mexican Juan Pedro Franco, who was recorded in the Guinness World Records in 2017 as the heaviest living person in the world, passed away at the age of 41 due to complications from a severe kidney infection, according to the British newspaper "Daily Mail."
Death of the World's Heaviest Man
Dr. José Antonio Castaneda, Franco's treating physician who had been with him since 2017, confirmed the death in an official statement, noting that his condition deteriorated rapidly in recent days due to systemic complications related to the kidney infection while he was receiving treatment at a hospital in the state of Aguascalientes in central Mexico.
Losing Half His Weight
Franco's weight peaked in 2017 at around 595 kilograms (over 1300 pounds), which left him bedridden for many years and unable to move independently. However, he subsequently underwent an intensive medical program under Dr. Castaneda's supervision, which included a Mediterranean diet rich in fruits and vegetables, followed by two surgeries for gastric reduction (sleeve gastrectomy and then gastric bypass).
The treatment resulted in an astonishing loss of about half his weight, enabling him to walk again after years of partial paralysis and reducing the risks of complications from diabetes and heart disease.
Franco described his feelings after the weight loss, saying: "Just being able to lift your arms and get up to drink a glass of water or go to the bathroom makes you feel amazing; it’s a wonderful feeling of movement and independence."
Surviving COVID-19 in 2020
Franco survived the coronavirus in 2020 despite being classified as high-risk due to his health history.
One of the Most Complicated Cases
His doctor described his condition as "one of the most complicated cases" he had encountered, praising Franco's openness in sharing his struggles, which helped shed light on obesity as a chronic disease that requires long-term care and medical compassion, away from social stigma.
Franco's passing is reminiscent of similar cases that ended in fatal complications, such as American John Brower Minnoch (who died in 1983 at 41 years old weighing an estimated 1400 pounds) and Mexican Manuel Uribe (who died in 2014 at 48 years old after significant weight loss).