يبدأ غداً (الخميس) 1 يناير 2026 بدء تطبيق قرار الهيئة العامة للنقل بإلزام كافة شركات نقل الطرود بعدم استلام أو نقل أي شحنة بريدية لا تتضمن العنوان الوطني وذلك في إطار رفع كفاءة هذا القطاع، وتحسين الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين.
وأوضحت «هيئة النقل» أن هذا القرار يأتي ضمن خطوة إستراتيجية تهدف إلى تحسين تجربة العملاء، وتسريع عمليات التوصيل، إلى جانب الحد من الاتصالات غير الضرورية بين المندوبين والمستفيدين، بما يسهم في تحقيق أعلى معايير الدقة والانسيابية في العمليات التشغيلية التي تمتهنها شركات نقل الطرود.
وأضافت الهيئة أنه يمكن للجميع معرفة العنوان الوطني من خلال أربع منصات رقمية وهي: (أبشر، وتوكلنا، وصحتي، وسبل).
