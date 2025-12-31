The implementation of the General Transport Authority's decision to require all parcel delivery companies to refrain from accepting or transporting any postal shipment that does not include the national address will begin tomorrow (Thursday), January 1, 2026. This is part of an effort to enhance the efficiency of this sector and improve the services provided to beneficiaries.

The "Transport Authority" clarified that this decision is part of a strategic step aimed at improving customer experience, speeding up delivery processes, and reducing unnecessary communications between representatives and beneficiaries, which contributes to achieving the highest standards of accuracy and smoothness in the operational processes carried out by parcel delivery companies.

The authority added that everyone can find out their national address through four digital platforms: (Absher, Tawakkalna, Sehati, and Sabil).