رأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، الجلسة التي عقدها مجلس الوزراء، اليوم، في الرياض.


وفي مستهل الجلسة؛ أطلع خادم الحرمين الشريفين مجلس الوزراء على مضمون الرسالة التي تلقاها من رئيس روسيا الاتحادية فلاديمير بوتين، وتتصل بالعلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، ثم اطّلع مجلس الوزراء على مجمل أعمال الدولة في الأيام الماضية لاسيما المتصلة بتعزيز أواصر العلاقات بين المملكة العربية السعودية والدول الشقيقة والصديقة، ودعم أوجه التنسيق الثنائي والمتعدد على مختلف الأصعدة؛ بما يخدم المصالح المشتركة، ويرسخ أمن المنطقة واستقرارها.


وأشاد المجلس في هذا السياق بنتائج الاجتماع (الثالث) لمجلس التنسيق السعودي العُماني، وبالتقدم المحرز بين البلدين في قطاعات الاقتصاد والتجارة والصناعة والطاقة والاستثمار وغيرها من المجالات الحيوية، والسعي إلى توسيع فرص التعاون المتبادل؛ بما يحقق المزيد من الازدهار للشعبين الشقيقين.

حماية المدنيين بمحافظتي حضرموت والمهرة


وأوضح وزير الإعلام سلمان بن يوسف الدوسري، في بيانه لوكالة الأنباء السعودية عقب الجلسة، أن مجلس الوزراء تناول إثر ذلك مستجدات الأحداث الإقليمية وتطوراتها، مجددًا التأكيد على أن المملكة العربية السعودية لن تتردد في اتخاذ الخطوات والإجراءات اللازمة لمواجهة أي مساس أو تهديد لأمنها الوطني، وعلى التزامها بأمن اليمن واستقراره وسيادته، ودعمها الكامل لرئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني وحكومته.


وقدّر المجلس دور تحالف «دعم الشرعية في اليمن» في حماية المدنيين بمحافظتي حضرموت والمهرة استجابةً لطلب رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني، وخفض التصعيد؛ لتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار ومنع اتساع دائرة الصراع.

تصعيد غير مبرر يخالف دعم الشرعية باليمن


وأعرب المجلس عن الأسف لما آلت إليه جهود التهدئة التي حرصت المملكة عليها وقوبلت بتصعيد غير مبرر يخالف الأسس التي قام عليها تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن، ولا يخدم جهوده في تحقيق أمن اليمن واستقراره، وبما لا ينسجم مع جميع الوعود التي تلقتها المملكة من دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الشقيقة.


وعبر المجلس عن أمل المملكة في أن تسود الحكمة وتغليب مبادئ الأخوة وحسن الجوار، والعلاقات الوثيقة التي تجمع دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية ومصلحة اليمن الشقيق، وأن تستجيب دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة لطلب الجمهورية اليمنية خروج القوات الإماراتية من اليمن خلال 24 ساعة، وإيقاف أي دعم عسكري أو مالي للمجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي وأي طرف آخر داخل اليمن، وأن تتخذ دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الخطوات المأمولة للمحافظة على العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الشقيقين، التي تحرص المملكة على تعزيزها، والعمل المشترك نحو كل ما من شأنه تعزيز رخاء دول المنطقة وازدهارها واستقرارها.

التأكيد على دعم المملكة سيادة الصومال


وجدّد مجلس الوزراء التأكيد على دعم المملكة العربية السعودية سيادة جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية الشقيقة ووحدة أراضيها وسلامتها، وعلى رفض إعلان الاعتراف المتبادل بين سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي وما يسمى «إقليم أرض الصومال»؛ بوصفه يكرّس إجراءات أحادية انفصالية تخالف القانون الدولي.


وبين وزير الإعلام أن المجلس تابع جهود المملكة على الصعيدين الإغاثي والإنساني في ظل مواصلة دورها الريادي بتقديم المساعدات الإنسانية والتنموية التي شملت الصحة والتعليم والإيواء وتوفير المواد الغذائية للمحتاجين والمتضررين في مختلف أنحاء العالم؛ انطلاقًا من المبادئ والقيم المستمدة من الدين الإسلامي الحنيف.

تطوير محاور الطرق الدائرية والرئيسة بالرياض


وفي الشأن المحلي؛ استعرض مجلس الوزراء مسارات تعزيز مسيرة التنمية الشاملة في مختلف مناطق المملكة، ورفع مستوى الخدمات المقدمة من الجهات الحكومية، وتحسين جودة الحياة للمواطنين والمقيمين والزائرين؛ بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات برامج (رؤية 2030).


ونوّه المجلس بالبدء في تنفيذ مشاريع (المجموعة الثالثة) من برنامج تطوير محاور الطرق الدائرية والرئيسة في الرياض؛ بهدف دعم منظومة النقل بالعاصمة، وتعزيز الربط بين أجزائها، وتهيئتها لتكون مركزًا رئيسًا في تقديم وسائل النقل المستدام والخدمات اللوجستية في منطقة الشرق الأوسط.

جانب من جلسة مجلس الوزراء اليوم في الرياض. (واس).

جانب من جلسة مجلس الوزراء اليوم في الرياض. (واس).

قرارات:


واطّلع مجلس الوزراء على الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعماله، من بينها موضوعات اشترك مجلس الشورى في دراستها، كما اطّلع على ما انـتهى إليه كل من مجلسي الشؤون السياسية والأمنية، والشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية، واللجنة العامة لمجلس الوزراء، وهيئة الخبراء بمجلس الوزراء في شأنها، وقد انتهى المجلس إلى ما يلي:


-الموافقة على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية للتعاون في مجال الطاقة.


- الموافقة على مشروع اتفاقية مقر بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية والأمانة العامة لمبادرة الشرق الأوسط الأخضر.


- الموافقة على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون بين وزارة العدل في المملكة العربية السعودية والمكتب الوطني للقضاء بجمهورية المجر.


- الموافقة على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين وزارة الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة الاتصالات والاقتصاد الرقمي بدولة فلسطين في مجال الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات.


- تفويض وزير الاقتصاد والتخطيط -أو من ينيبه- بالتوقيع على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية والمنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي.


- الموافقة على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين وزارة الصحة في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة الصحة بجمهورية العراق للتعاون في المجالات الصحية.


- الموافقة على مشروع اتفاقية بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة جمهورية طاجيكستان حول التعاون والمساعدة الإدارية المتبادلة في المسائل الجمركية.


-الموافقة على انضمام المملكة العربية السعودية إلى اتفاقية «قمع الأفعال غير المشروعة المتعلقة بالطيران المدني الدولي» (اتفاقية بيجين 2010م).


-الموافقة على مشروع اتفاقية الخدمات الجوية بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة جمهورية صربيا.


- تفويض وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات رئيس مجلس إدارة وكالة الفضاء السعودية -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع مكتب الأمم المتحدة لشؤون الفضاء الخارجي في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون في مجال الاستخدام السلمي للفضاء بين الوكالة والمكتب، والتوقيع عليه.


- الموافقة على مشروع اتفاق بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية ومنظمة الأمم المتحدة للتربية والعلم والثقافة (اليونسكو) بشأن إنشاء المركز الإقليمي للحوار والسلام تحت رعاية (اليونسكو).


- الموافقة على مشروع مذكرة تعاون بين دارة الملك عبدالعزيز في المملكة العربية السعودية والأرشيف الوطني بجمهورية كازاخستان.


- تعديل تنظيم الهيئة العامة للتطوير الدفاعي.


- الموافقة على اللوائح التنظيمية للمناطق الاقتصادية الخاصة بـ(جازان، والحوسبة السحابية المعلوماتية، ومدينة الملك عبدالله الاقتصادية، ورأس الخير).


- الموافقة على لائحة اللجان الحكومية المشتركة.


- الموافقة على إلغاء مجلس التنمية السياحي، ومجالس التنمية السياحية في المناطق، وتنظيميهما.


- الموافقة على إنشاء مكتب تجاري واقتصادي لحكومة منطقة هونج كونج الإدارية الخاصة في مدينة الرياض.


- اعتماد الحسابين الختاميين للهيئة العامة للمساحة والمعلومات الجيومكانية، والمؤسسة العامة للري، لعامين ماليين سابقين.


- التوجيه بما يلزم بشأن عدد من الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعمال مجلس الوزراء، من بينها تقارير سنوية لهيئة الفروسية، والهيئة العامة للأمن الغذائي، وهيئة الاتصالات والفضاء والتقنية، وهيئة تنمية الصادرات السعودية، والهيئة السعودية للبحر الأحمر، والمركز الوطني لتنمية الحياة الفطرية، ومركز دعم اتخاذ القرار، ومركز الأمير سلطان للدراسات والبحوث الدفاعية، ومجمع الملك سلمان العالمي للغة العربية، ومجلس شؤون الأسرة، والأكاديمية العالمية للسياحة.

ترقيات:


الموافقة على ترقيات إلى وظيفتي (سفير) و (وزير مفوض) والمرتبة (الرابعة عشرة)، وذلك على النحو الآتي: ترقية الآتية أسماؤهم إلى وظيفة (سفير) بوزارة الخارجية: بندر بن فهد بن عبدالرحمن الزيد، وإبراهيم بن محمد سعيد بن سليمان الصبحي، أحمد بن محمد بن عبدالوهاب قطب، وإياد بن غازي بن سليمان حكيم، وعبدالمجيد بن راشد بن فهد السماري.


- ترقية الآتية أسماؤهم إلى وظيفة (وزير مفوض) بوزارة الخارجية: عمار بن ياسين بن خليل علاف، وأحمد بن سعد بن عطية الله الحربي، وصالح بن مبارك بن عواد العنزي، وصالح بن عبدالعزيز بن علي الحماد، وتركي بن أحمد بن عبدالرحمن بن سعيد، ومحمد بن صالح بن محمد السويد، وفيحان بن محيا بن علوش العتيبي، ومحمد بن سالم بن محمد العسيري.


- ترقية محمد بن غرم الله بن عوض الدهيسي المالكي إلى وظيفة (مستشار أعمال) بالمرتبة (الرابعة عشرة) بالمديرية العامة لحرس الحدود.


- ترقية سلطان بن راشد بن سعود المبدل إلى وظيفة (مستشار قانوني) بالمرتبة (الرابعة عشرة) بالأمن العام.


- ترقية صلاح بن فلاح بن صالح الرشيدي إلى وظيفة (مدير عام) بالمرتبة (الرابعة عشرة) بوزارة الخارجية.


- ترقية محمد بن عبدالله بن جمعان الحرقان الدوسري إلى وظيفة (مستشار أعمال) بالمرتبة (الرابعة عشرة) بوزارة المالية.


- ترقية عبدالرحمن بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز الحمود إلى وظيفة (مستشار قانوني) بالمرتبة (الرابعة عشرة) بالأمانة العامة لمجلس الوزراء.


- ترقية سعد بن راجح بن عبدالله الشلعان إلى وظيفة (مستشار أعمال) بالمرتبة (الرابعة عشرة) بالأمانة العامة لمجلس الوزراء.