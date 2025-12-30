The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, chaired the session held by the Council of Ministers today in Riyadh.



At the beginning of the session, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques briefed the Council of Ministers on the content of the message he received from the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, regarding the bilateral relations between the two countries. The Council of Ministers then reviewed the overall state affairs in recent days, particularly those related to strengthening the ties between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its brotherly and friendly countries, and supporting various forms of bilateral and multilateral coordination across different levels; in a manner that serves common interests and reinforces the security and stability of the region.



In this context, the Council praised the results of the (third) meeting of the Saudi-Omani Coordination Council, and the progress made between the two countries in the sectors of economy, trade, industry, energy, investment, and other vital areas, as well as the pursuit to expand opportunities for mutual cooperation; achieving further prosperity for the two brotherly peoples.



Protection of Civilians in Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra



Minister of Media Salman bin Yusuf Al-Dosari stated in his statement to the Saudi Press Agency following the session that the Council of Ministers subsequently discussed the latest regional developments and their progress, reaffirming that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will not hesitate to take the necessary steps and measures to confront any infringement or threat to its national security, and its commitment to the security, stability, and sovereignty of Yemen, as well as its full support for the President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council and his government.



The Council appreciated the role of the "Support for Legitimacy in Yemen" coalition in protecting civilians in Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra in response to the request of the President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, and de-escalating tensions; to achieve security and stability and prevent the expansion of the conflict.



Unjustified Escalation Contradicting Support for Legitimacy in Yemen



The Council expressed regret over the outcome of the de-escalation efforts that the Kingdom has been keen on, which were met with an unjustified escalation that contradicts the foundations upon which the Support for Legitimacy in Yemen coalition was established, and does not serve its efforts in achieving the security and stability of Yemen, and does not align with all the promises received by the Kingdom from the sisterly United Arab Emirates.



The Council expressed the Kingdom's hope that wisdom would prevail, prioritizing the principles of brotherhood and good neighborliness, and the close relations that bind the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the interests of brotherly Yemen, and that the United Arab Emirates would respond to the request of the Republic of Yemen for the withdrawal of Emirati forces from Yemen within 24 hours, and to stop any military or financial support to the Southern Transitional Council and any other party within Yemen, and that the United Arab Emirates would take the anticipated steps to maintain the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, which the Kingdom is keen to enhance, and work together towards everything that would promote the prosperity and stability of the region.



Reaffirming the Kingdom's Support for the Sovereignty of Somalia



The Council of Ministers renewed its affirmation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's support for the sovereignty of the sisterly Federal Republic of Somalia and the unity and integrity of its territory, and its rejection of the announcement of mutual recognition between the Israeli occupation authorities and what is called the "Somaliland region"; as it institutionalizes unilateral secessionist measures that violate international law.



The Minister of Media indicated that the Council followed the Kingdom's efforts on both the relief and humanitarian fronts, continuing its pioneering role in providing humanitarian and developmental assistance that includes health, education, shelter, and providing food supplies to those in need and affected in various parts of the world; based on the principles and values derived from the noble Islamic religion.



Development of Circular and Main Road Axes in Riyadh



On the local front, the Council of Ministers reviewed the paths to enhance the comprehensive development journey in various regions of the Kingdom, raise the level of services provided by government agencies, and improve the quality of life for citizens, residents, and visitors; in line with the targets of the (Vision 2030) programs.



The Council noted the commencement of the implementation of the (third group) projects of the development program for circular and main road axes in Riyadh; aimed at supporting the transportation system in the capital, enhancing connectivity between its parts, and preparing it to be a major center for providing sustainable transportation and logistics services in the Middle East.

Decisions:



The Council of Ministers reviewed the topics listed on its agenda, including topics that the Shura Council participated in studying, and also reviewed the conclusions reached by both the Political and Security Affairs Council and the Economic and Development Affairs Council, the General Committee of the Council of Ministers, and the Experts Committee at the Council of Ministers regarding them. The Council concluded the following:



- Approval of a draft memorandum of understanding between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for cooperation in the field of energy.



- Approval of a draft headquarters agreement between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Secretariat of the Green Middle East Initiative.



- Approval of a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation between the Ministry of Justice in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the National Office of the Judiciary in the Republic of Hungary.



- Approval of a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation between the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy in the State of Palestine in the field of communications and information technology.



- Authorizing the Minister of Economy and Planning - or his representative - to sign a draft memorandum of understanding between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the World Economic Forum.



- Approval of a draft memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Health in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Health in the Republic of Iraq for cooperation in health fields.



- Approval of a draft agreement between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan regarding mutual administrative cooperation and assistance in customs matters.



- Approval of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's accession to the "Suppression of Unlawful Acts Relating to International Civil Aviation" (Beijing Convention 2010).



- Approval of a draft air services agreement between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the Republic of Serbia.



- Authorizing the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Space Agency - or his representative - to negotiate with the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs regarding a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the peaceful use of outer space between the Agency and the Office, and to sign it.



- Approval of a draft agreement between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) regarding the establishment of the Regional Center for Dialogue and Peace under the auspices of UNESCO.



- Approval of a draft memorandum of cooperation between the King Abdulaziz Foundation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the National Archive of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



- Amendment of the organization of the General Authority for Defense Development.



- Approval of the regulatory regulations for the special economic zones of (Jazan, cloud computing, King Abdullah Economic City, and Ras Al Khair).



- Approval of the regulatory list for joint governmental committees.



- Approval of the cancellation of the Tourism Development Council and the Tourism Development Councils in the regions, and their organization.



- Approval of the establishment of a commercial and economic office for the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in the city of Riyadh.



- Adoption of the final accounts of the General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information, and the General Authority for Irrigation, for the previous two financial years.



- Directing what is necessary regarding a number of topics listed on the Council of Ministers' agenda, including annual reports for the Equestrian Authority, the General Authority for Food Security, the Communications, Space and Technology Authority, the Saudi Export Development Authority, the Saudi Red Sea Authority, the National Center for Wildlife Development, the Decision Support Center, the Prince Sultan Center for Defense Studies and Research, the King Salman Global Center for the Arabic Language, the Family Affairs Council, and the World Academy of Tourism.



Promotions:



Approval of promotions to the positions of (Ambassador) and (Minister Plenipotentiary) at the rank of (fourteenth), as follows: Promotion of the following individuals to the position of (Ambassador) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Bandar bin Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Zaid, Ibrahim bin Muhammad Saeed bin Sulayman Al-Subhi, Ahmad bin Muhammad bin Abdulwahab Qutub, Iyad bin Ghazi bin Sulayman Hakim, and Abdulmajid bin Rashid bin Fahd Al-Sumari.



- Promotion of the following individuals to the position of (Minister Plenipotentiary) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Ammar bin Yasin bin Khalil Al-Alaaf, Ahmad bin Saad bin Atiyah Allah Al-Harbi, Saleh bin Mubarak bin Awad Al-Anzi, Saleh bin Abdulaziz bin Ali Al-Hammad, Turki bin Ahmad bin Abdulrahman bin Saeed, Muhammad bin Saleh bin Muhammad Al-Suwaid, Faihan bin Muhaya bin Aloush Al-Otaibi, and Muhammad bin Salem bin Muhammad Al-Asiri.



- Promotion of Muhammad bin Gharam Allah bin Awad Al-Duhaysi Al-Maliki to the position of (Business Consultant) at the rank of (fourteenth) at the General Directorate of Border Guard.



- Promotion of Sultan bin Rashid bin Saud Al-Mubdal to the position of (Legal Consultant) at the rank of (fourteenth) at the Public Security.



- Promotion of Salah bin Falah bin Saleh Al-Rashidi to the position of (General Director) at the rank of (fourteenth) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



- Promotion of Muhammad bin Abdullah bin Jumaan Al-Hurqan Al-Dosari to the position of (Business Consultant) at the rank of (fourteenth) at the Ministry of Finance.



- Promotion of Abdulrahman bin Muhammad bin Abdulaziz Al-Hamoud to the position of (Legal Consultant) at the rank of (fourteenth) at the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.



- Promotion of Saad bin Rajih bin Abdullah Al-Shalayan to the position of (Business Consultant) at the rank of (fourteenth) at the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.