قررت اللجنة الوطنية للاستيراد والتصدير في سورية، منع إدخال الدراجات النارية بأنواعها ومسمياتها واستخداماتها كافة إلى الأراضي السورية، سواء كانت جديدة أو مستعملة، اعتباراً من 1 أبريل 2026.
واستند القرار إلى أحكام الإعلان الدستوري، والمرسوم التشريعي رقم 263 لعام 2025 الخاص بإحداث وتنظيم اللجنة، وبناءً على مقتضيات المصلحة العامة، ومتطلبات تنظيم الاستيراد، وضبط حركة دخول وسائل النقل، مع الحرص على تحقيق السلامة العامة.
وأوضح القرار أن الاستثناء الوحيد يشمل الدراجات النارية التي دخلت الأراضي السورية قبل تاريخ نفاذ القرار، وتمت تسوية أوضاعها بمعاملات أصولية نافذة وفق القوانين والأنظمة النافذة آنذاك.
كما كلّف القرار -في مادته الثالثة- الإدارة العامة للجمارك بتنفيذ أحكامه، واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة كافة لمنع إدخال الدراجات النارية عبر جميع المنافذ البرية والبحرية والجوية، وضبط أي مخالفة وفق التشريعات الجمركية والقانونية النافذة.
معالجة أوضاع السيارات
ويأتي هذا القرار بالتزامن مع قرار آخر (رقم 4 لعام 2025) أصدرته اللجنة ذاتها، يتيح معالجة أوضاع السيارات الموجودة فعلياً في المناطق الحرة والمنافذ غير المنسقة إلكترونياً، في خطوة تهدف إلى تنظيم القطاع الجمركي عموماً.
وشهدت الفترة الأخيرة انتشاراً واسعاً للدراجات النارية بما فيها الدراجات العادية و«التوك توك» وغيرها في الشوارع السورية، خصوصاً بعد أحداث 2024-2025، إذ أصبحت وسيلة نقل شائعة ورخيصة، لكنها ارتبطت بارتفاع ملحوظ في حوادث السير، والإزعاج الصوتي، والمخالفات المرورية.
وفي أعقاب التغييرات السياسية في سورية عام 2025، أُحدثت اللجنة الوطنية للاستيراد والتصدير بموجب المرسوم التشريعي رقم 263 لعام 2025، وهي جهة رسمية تابعة للأمانة العامة لرئاسة الجمهورية، تتولى وضع السياسات المتعلقة بالاستيراد والتصدير، بما في ذلك إقرار قوائم السلع المسموح أو الممنوع إدخالها.
The National Committee for Import and Export in Syria has decided to prohibit the entry of motorcycles of all types, names, and uses into Syrian territory, whether new or used, starting from April 1, 2026.
The decision was based on the provisions of the constitutional declaration and Legislative Decree No. 263 of 2025 regarding the establishment and organization of the committee, and in accordance with the requirements of the public interest, the needs for regulating imports, and controlling the entry of means of transport, while ensuring public safety.
The decision clarified that the only exception includes motorcycles that entered Syrian territory before the date of the decision's enforcement and whose status has been regularized through valid official transactions according to the laws and regulations in effect at that time.
The decision also tasked - in its third article - the General Administration of Customs with implementing its provisions and taking all necessary measures to prevent the entry of motorcycles through all land, sea, and air ports, and to control any violations according to the applicable customs and legal regulations.
Addressing the Status of Cars
This decision comes concurrently with another decision (No. 4 of 2025) issued by the same committee, which allows for the regularization of the status of cars actually present in free zones and non-electronically coordinated ports, in a step aimed at organizing the customs sector in general.
Recently, there has been a widespread proliferation of motorcycles, including regular bikes and "tuk-tuks," in Syrian streets, especially following the events of 2024-2025, as they have become a common and inexpensive means of transport. However, this has been associated with a noticeable increase in traffic accidents, noise disturbances, and traffic violations.
Following the political changes in Syria in 2025, the National Committee for Import and Export was established under Legislative Decree No. 263 of 2025. It is an official body affiliated with the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, responsible for setting policies related to imports and exports, including approving lists of goods that are allowed or prohibited from being imported.