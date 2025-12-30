The National Committee for Import and Export in Syria has decided to prohibit the entry of motorcycles of all types, names, and uses into Syrian territory, whether new or used, starting from April 1, 2026.

The decision was based on the provisions of the constitutional declaration and Legislative Decree No. 263 of 2025 regarding the establishment and organization of the committee, and in accordance with the requirements of the public interest, the needs for regulating imports, and controlling the entry of means of transport, while ensuring public safety.

The decision clarified that the only exception includes motorcycles that entered Syrian territory before the date of the decision's enforcement and whose status has been regularized through valid official transactions according to the laws and regulations in effect at that time.

The decision also tasked - in its third article - the General Administration of Customs with implementing its provisions and taking all necessary measures to prevent the entry of motorcycles through all land, sea, and air ports, and to control any violations according to the applicable customs and legal regulations.

Addressing the Status of Cars

This decision comes concurrently with another decision (No. 4 of 2025) issued by the same committee, which allows for the regularization of the status of cars actually present in free zones and non-electronically coordinated ports, in a step aimed at organizing the customs sector in general.

Recently, there has been a widespread proliferation of motorcycles, including regular bikes and "tuk-tuks," in Syrian streets, especially following the events of 2024-2025, as they have become a common and inexpensive means of transport. However, this has been associated with a noticeable increase in traffic accidents, noise disturbances, and traffic violations.

Following the political changes in Syria in 2025, the National Committee for Import and Export was established under Legislative Decree No. 263 of 2025. It is an official body affiliated with the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, responsible for setting policies related to imports and exports, including approving lists of goods that are allowed or prohibited from being imported.