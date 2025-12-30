قررت اللجنة الوطنية للاستيراد والتصدير في سورية، منع إدخال الدراجات النارية بأنواعها ومسمياتها واستخداماتها كافة إلى الأراضي السورية، سواء كانت جديدة أو مستعملة، اعتباراً من 1 أبريل 2026.

واستند القرار إلى أحكام الإعلان الدستوري، والمرسوم التشريعي رقم 263 لعام 2025 الخاص بإحداث وتنظيم اللجنة، وبناءً على مقتضيات المصلحة العامة، ومتطلبات تنظيم الاستيراد، وضبط حركة دخول وسائل النقل، مع الحرص على تحقيق السلامة العامة.

وأوضح القرار أن الاستثناء الوحيد يشمل الدراجات النارية التي دخلت الأراضي السورية قبل تاريخ نفاذ القرار، وتمت تسوية أوضاعها بمعاملات أصولية نافذة وفق القوانين والأنظمة النافذة آنذاك.

كما كلّف القرار -في مادته الثالثة- الإدارة العامة للجمارك بتنفيذ أحكامه، واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة كافة لمنع إدخال الدراجات النارية عبر جميع المنافذ البرية والبحرية والجوية، وضبط أي مخالفة وفق التشريعات الجمركية والقانونية النافذة.

معالجة أوضاع السيارات

ويأتي هذا القرار بالتزامن مع قرار آخر (رقم 4 لعام 2025) أصدرته اللجنة ذاتها، يتيح معالجة أوضاع السيارات الموجودة فعلياً في المناطق الحرة والمنافذ غير المنسقة إلكترونياً، في خطوة تهدف إلى تنظيم القطاع الجمركي عموماً.

وشهدت الفترة الأخيرة انتشاراً واسعاً للدراجات النارية بما فيها الدراجات العادية و«التوك توك» وغيرها في الشوارع السورية، خصوصاً بعد أحداث 2024-2025، إذ أصبحت وسيلة نقل شائعة ورخيصة، لكنها ارتبطت بارتفاع ملحوظ في حوادث السير، والإزعاج الصوتي، والمخالفات المرورية.

وفي أعقاب التغييرات السياسية في سورية عام 2025، أُحدثت اللجنة الوطنية للاستيراد والتصدير بموجب المرسوم التشريعي رقم 263 لعام 2025، وهي جهة رسمية تابعة للأمانة العامة لرئاسة الجمهورية، تتولى وضع السياسات المتعلقة بالاستيراد والتصدير، بما في ذلك إقرار قوائم السلع المسموح أو الممنوع إدخالها.