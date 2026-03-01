في قصة تبدو كأنها خارجة من فيلم مغامرات، تمكنت فرق الإنقاذ في ولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية من إنقاذ رجل يُدعى أندرو جيدنز (36 عامًا) بعد أن ظل عالقًا حتى كتفيه في وحل كثيف يشبه «الرمال المتحركة» لمدة تزيد على 10 أيام، وسط درجات حرارة متجمدة ودون أي طعام أو ماء.

اختفى جيدنز، وهو من سكان جاكسونفيل، منذ عيد الحب في 14 فبراير، حيث لم يعد يتواصل مع عائلته أو أصدقائه، وبدأت عملية البحث على نطاق واسع بعد أن عثرت شرطة مقاطعة بوتنام على سيارته المهجورة على جانب الطريق قرب مصنع رمال تابع لشركة Vulcan Materials شرق مدينة ميلروز، وهي منطقة صناعية واسعة تحتوي على حفر اقتراض مليئة بالرمال والطين الرطب.


وتستخدم مصانع الرمال مثل تلك التابعة لشركة Vulcan لاستخراج الرمال والحصى للبناء، وغالبًا ما تكون فيها مناطق طينية عميقة وخطرة، خصوصًا بعد الأمطار أو في المناطق المنخفضة، حيث يمكن للطين في هذه الحفر أن يتصرف كـ«رمال متحركة» حقيقية، حيث يبتلع الشخص تدريجيًا ويصعب الخروج منه دون مساعدة.

وخلال الفترة التي قضاها جيدنز عالقًا، شهدت المنطقة درجات حرارة منخفضة جدًا، تجمد جزئي ليلاً، ما زاد من مخاطر انخفاض حرارة الجسم والجفاف الشديد، وبعد أيام من البحث، اكتشف موظفو الشركة جيدنز يوم 23 فبراير مغطى بالطين حتى كتفيه، وكان شبه مختفٍ تحت مستوى العشب المحيط، ما جعله «مموهًا» تقريبًا.


وكان لا يزال على قيد الحياة وقادرًا على التواصل، لكنه في حالة حرجة، حيث استغرقت عملية الإنقاذ عدة ساعات، بعدما شاركت فرق من إدارة إطفاء بالاتكا، وإطفاء مقاطعة بوتنام، وإطفاء ميلروز.

واستخدم المنقذون الحبال والسلالم والمجارف لسحبه تدريجيًا من الوحل الكثيف الذي وصفه رئيس إطفاء ميلروز بأنه «يشبه زبدة الفول السوداني». وبعد الإنقاذ، نُقل جيدنز جوًا إلى مركز صدمات لتلقي العلاج الطبي العاجل.