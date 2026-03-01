In a story that seems straight out of an adventure movie, rescue teams in the state of Florida, USA, managed to save a man named Andrew Giddens (36 years old) after he had been stuck up to his shoulders in thick mud resembling "quicksand" for more than 10 days, amidst freezing temperatures and without any food or water.

Giddens, a resident of Jacksonville, had been missing since Valentine's Day on February 14, as he had not been in contact with his family or friends. A widespread search operation began after the Putnam County Sheriff's Office found his abandoned car on the side of the road near a sand mine owned by Vulcan Materials east of Melrose, an extensive industrial area containing borrow pits filled with sand and wet clay.



Sand mines like those owned by Vulcan are used to extract sand and gravel for construction, and they often have deep and dangerous muddy areas, especially after rain or in low-lying areas, where the clay in these pits can act like real "quicksand," gradually swallowing a person and making it difficult to escape without help.



During the time Giddens was stuck, the area experienced very low temperatures, with partial freezing at night, which increased the risks of hypothermia and severe dehydration. After days of searching, company employees discovered Giddens on February 23, covered in mud up to his shoulders, and he was almost hidden beneath the level of the surrounding grass, making him nearly "camouflaged."



He was still alive and able to communicate, but in critical condition, as the rescue operation took several hours, with teams from the Palatka Fire Department, Putnam County Fire Department, and Melrose Fire Department participating.



The rescuers used ropes, ladders, and shovels to gradually pull him from the thick mud, which the Melrose Fire Chief described as "similar to peanut butter." After the rescue, Giddens was airlifted to a trauma center for urgent medical treatment.