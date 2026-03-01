At least 3 people were killed and 14 others were injured today (Sunday) in a shooting incident that occurred in Austin, Texas. According to the city police, initial estimates suggest that the act is terrorist in nature.



Western media reported that the shooter was wearing a shirt bearing the Iranian flag, killing 3 people and injuring 14 others.



Fox News reported that the FBI stated that estimates indicate the incident may be an act of terrorism, while law enforcement told the network that the identity of the attacker has been confirmed as a 53-year-old American of Senegalese descent.



American media circulated a photo of the suspect showing him holding a rifle near the site of the shooting incident.



The attack coincided with the U.S. carrying out an assault on Iran, killing Iranian leader Ali Khamenei and more than 48 of his followers in a bombing that involves Israel, while Iran retaliates with attacks on civilian sites in Gulf countries.