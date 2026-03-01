أعلنت الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني الإماراتية تكثيف جهودها بالتنسيق مع المطارات والناقلات الوطنية لتفعيل خطط الطوارئ، وضمان استمرارية العمليات في مختلف مطارات الدولة.
وأكدت الهيئة، في تغريدة نشرتها اليوم (الأحد) عبر حسابها على منصة «إكس»، التزامها بتقديم الدعم اللازم للمسافرين، والعمل على ضمان عودة الحركة الجوية بشكل آمن ومنتظم في كافة مطارات الدولة.