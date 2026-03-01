أعلنت الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني الإماراتية تكثيف جهودها بالتنسيق مع المطارات والناقلات الوطنية لتفعيل خطط الطوارئ، وضمان استمرارية العمليات في مختلف مطارات الدولة.
وأكدت الهيئة، في تغريدة نشرتها اليوم (الأحد) عبر حسابها على منصة «إكس»، التزامها بتقديم الدعم اللازم للمسافرين، والعمل على ضمان عودة الحركة الجوية بشكل آمن ومنتظم في كافة مطارات الدولة.
الطيران المدني الإماراتي: تفعيل خطط الطوارئ لضمان عودة الحركة الجوية
1 مارس 2026 - 23:35 | آخر تحديث 1 مارس 2026 - 23:35
«عكاظ» (جدة)
The General Authority of Civil Aviation in the UAE announced the intensification of its efforts in coordination with airports and national carriers to activate emergency plans and ensure the continuity of operations at various airports across the country.
The authority confirmed, in a tweet published today (Sunday) on its account on the "X" platform, its commitment to providing the necessary support to travelers and working to ensure the safe and regular resumption of air traffic at all airports in the country.