أعربت 10 دول بينهم بريطانيا وكندا وفرنسا اليوم (الثلاثاء)، عن قلقها البالغ إزاء تدهور الوضع ‍الإنساني مجدداً في غزة، واصفين الوضع بـ«الكارثي».


وطالبت الدول الـ10 -في بيان نشرته وزارة الخارجية البريطانية- إسرائيل بالسماح للمنظمات غير الحكومية بالعمل في مدنها بشكل مستدام ⁠ومنتظم، وضمان استمرار عمل الأمم المتحدة في القطاع الفلسطيني.


مطالبة برفع القيود الإسرائيلية


وقالت كندا والدانمارك وفنلندا وفرنسا وإيسلندا واليابان والنرويج والسويد وسويسرا وبريطانيا في بيان مشترك: «نعرب عن قلقنا البالغ إزاء تدهور الوضع الإنساني مجدداً في غزة، الذي لا يزال كارثياً»، مشددين على ضرورة رفع إسرائيل القيود غير المعقولة المفروضة على بعض الواردات، مثل المعدات الطبية وتلك الخاصة بالإيواء، وفتح ‍المعابر الحدودية ‍لزيادة تدفق المساعدات الإنسانية ⁠إلى غزة.


ورحب البيان بالتقدم المحرز لإنهاء إراقة الدماء في غزة وتأمين إطلاق سراح الرهائن الإسرائيليين، مشدداً بالقول: «مع ذلك، لن نغفل عن معاناة المدنيين في غزة».


ودعا وزراء خارجية الدول الـ10 إلى فتح المعابر لتعزيز تدفق المساعدات الإنسانية إلى غزة، مشيدين بالفتح الجزئي لمعبر جسر اللنبي.


وأكد وزراء الخارجية في البيان أن ممرات أخرى لنقل البضائع لا تزال مغلقة أو تخضع لقيود مشددة، بما في ذلك معبر رفح، لنقل المساعدات الإنسانية.


احتياجات غزة الإنسانية


وأوضح البيان أن الإجراءات الجمركية البيروقراطية وعمليات التفتيش المكثفة تسببت في تأخيرات، بينما يُسمح بدخول الشحنات التجارية بحرية أكبر، مشددين بالقول: «ينبغي أن يكون هدف 4200 شاحنة أسبوعياً، بما في ذلك تخصيص 250 شاحنة تابعة للأمم المتحدة يومياً، حداً أدنى لا حداً أقصى، ويجب رفع هذه الأهداف لضمان وصول الإمدادات الحيوية بالكميات المطلوبة».


ولفت البيان إلى أنه لا يزال 1.3 مليون شخص بحاجة ماسة إلى دعم عاجل للإيواء، وأكثر من نصف المرافق الصحية تعمل جزئياً فقط وتعاني من نقص في المعدات والمستلزمات الطبية الأساسية، وقد أدى الانهيار التام للبنية التحتية للصرف الصحي إلى جعل 740 ألف شخص عرضة لخطر فيضانات سامة، مؤكدين أنه مع حلول فصل الشتاء، يواجه المدنيون في غزة ظروفاً مروعة مع هطول أمطار غزيرة وانخفاض درجات الحرارة.