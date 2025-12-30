Ten countries, including Britain, Canada, and France, expressed their deep concern today (Tuesday) about the deteriorating humanitarian situation once again in Gaza, describing the situation as "catastrophic."



The ten countries - in a statement published by the British Foreign Office - called on Israel to allow non-governmental organizations to operate sustainably and regularly in its cities and to ensure the continued work of the United Nations in the Palestinian territory.



Call to Lift Israeli Restrictions



Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Japan, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and Britain stated in a joint statement: "We express our deep concern about the deteriorating humanitarian situation once again in Gaza, which remains catastrophic," emphasizing the need for Israel to lift the unreasonable restrictions imposed on certain imports, such as medical equipment and shelter supplies, and to open border crossings to increase the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.



The statement welcomed the progress made in ending the bloodshed in Gaza and securing the release of Israeli hostages, stressing: "However, we will not overlook the suffering of civilians in Gaza."



The foreign ministers of the ten countries called for the opening of crossings to enhance the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza, praising the partial opening of the Allenby Bridge crossing.



The foreign ministers confirmed in the statement that other corridors for transporting goods remain closed or subject to strict restrictions, including the Rafah crossing, for the transport of humanitarian aid.



Humanitarian Needs in Gaza



The statement clarified that bureaucratic customs procedures and intensive inspections have caused delays, while commercial shipments are allowed to enter with greater freedom, emphasizing: "The target of 4,200 trucks per week, including the allocation of 250 trucks from the United Nations daily, should be a minimum, not a maximum, and these targets must be raised to ensure the delivery of vital supplies in the required quantities."



The statement noted that 1.3 million people still urgently need shelter support, and more than half of health facilities are only partially operational and suffer from a shortage of essential medical equipment and supplies. The complete collapse of the sewage infrastructure has put 740,000 people at risk of toxic flooding, stressing that with the onset of winter, civilians in Gaza face horrific conditions with heavy rainfall and dropping temperatures.