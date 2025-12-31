Mysterious Disappearance Turns into Family and Security Shock in the French City of Nîmes, Where Anxiety and the Search for a Notable Psychologist Led to a Shocking Confession from His Son About Killing Him, in an Incident that Shook the City of Nîmes, After the Young Man Surrendered to the Police, Confessing to Killing His 57-Year-Old Father and Burying Him in the Family's Garden Following a Dispute that Occurred Days Earlier.

Sensitive Security File

Salah Bouabdallah, the psychologist who went missing on December 21, was known to French authorities as part of the "S category," due to his activities linked to political extremism and associations connected to the "Muslim Brotherhood" in Europe. He was scheduled to be tried for glorifying terrorism next January, while his previous actions raised widespread questions among security agencies.

Son's Confessions

The 27-year-old son confessed that he strangled his father with his hands during an argument, then used a shovel and an axe to bury the body under a plastic cover in the garden of the house, while the victim was still wearing his clothes. The investigation clarified that the murder was not related to his father's political or security activities, but rather stemmed from family disputes.

Autopsy Reveals a Surprise

The autopsy results confirmed that the victim's death was due to being beaten, while the son remains in pre-trial detention and insists that the killing was "unintentional."