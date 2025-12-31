اختفاء غامض يتحول إلى صدمة عائلية وأمنية في مدينة نيم الفرنسية، حيث تحوّل القلق والبحث عن طبيب نفسي معروف إلى اعتراف صادم من ابنه بقتله، في واقعة هزت مدينة نيم، بعد أن سلّم الشاب نفسه للشرطة، معترفاً بقتل والده البالغ من العمر 57 عاماً، ودفنه في حديقة منزل الأسرة بعد شجار وقع قبل أيام.
ملف أمني حساس
صلاح بوعبدالله، الطبيب النفسي المفقود منذ 21 ديسمبر، كان معروفاً لدى السلطات الفرنسية ضمن «الفئة إس»، بسبب نشاطاته المرتبطة بالتطرف السياسي والجمعيات المرتبطة بـ«الإخوان المسلمين» في أوروبا. وكان من المقرر محاكمته بتهمة تمجيد الإرهاب في يناير القادم، فيما أثارت أفعاله السابقة تساؤلات واسعة لدى الأجهزة الأمنية.
اعترافات الابن
اعترف الابن البالغ من العمر 27 عاماً، بأنه خنق والده بيديه خلال شجار، ثم استخدم مجرفة وفأساً لدفن الجثة تحت غطاء بلاستيكي في حديقة المنزل، بينما كان الضحية لا يزال يرتدي ملابسه. وأوضح التحقيق أن القتل لم يكن مرتبطاً بنشاطات والده السياسية أو الأمنية، بل يعود إلى خلافات عائلية.
التشريح يكشف مفاجأة
أكدت نتائج التشريح أن وفاة الضحية ناجمة عن تعرضه للضرب، بينما لا يزال الابن رهن الحبس الاحتياطي ويصر على أن القتل كان «غير متعمد».
Mysterious Disappearance Turns into Family and Security Shock in the French City of Nîmes, Where Anxiety and the Search for a Notable Psychologist Led to a Shocking Confession from His Son About Killing Him, in an Incident that Shook the City of Nîmes, After the Young Man Surrendered to the Police, Confessing to Killing His 57-Year-Old Father and Burying Him in the Family's Garden Following a Dispute that Occurred Days Earlier.
Sensitive Security File
Salah Bouabdallah, the psychologist who went missing on December 21, was known to French authorities as part of the "S category," due to his activities linked to political extremism and associations connected to the "Muslim Brotherhood" in Europe. He was scheduled to be tried for glorifying terrorism next January, while his previous actions raised widespread questions among security agencies.
Son's Confessions
The 27-year-old son confessed that he strangled his father with his hands during an argument, then used a shovel and an axe to bury the body under a plastic cover in the garden of the house, while the victim was still wearing his clothes. The investigation clarified that the murder was not related to his father's political or security activities, but rather stemmed from family disputes.
Autopsy Reveals a Surprise
The autopsy results confirmed that the victim's death was due to being beaten, while the son remains in pre-trial detention and insists that the killing was "unintentional."