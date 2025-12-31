اختفاء غامض يتحول إلى صدمة عائلية وأمنية في مدينة نيم الفرنسية، حيث تحوّل القلق والبحث عن طبيب نفسي معروف إلى اعتراف صادم من ابنه بقتله، في واقعة هزت مدينة نيم، بعد أن سلّم الشاب نفسه للشرطة، معترفاً بقتل والده البالغ من العمر 57 عاماً، ودفنه في حديقة منزل الأسرة بعد شجار وقع قبل أيام.

ملف أمني حساس

صلاح بوعبدالله، الطبيب النفسي المفقود منذ 21 ديسمبر، كان معروفاً لدى السلطات الفرنسية ضمن «الفئة إس»، بسبب نشاطاته المرتبطة بالتطرف السياسي والجمعيات المرتبطة بـ«الإخوان المسلمين» في أوروبا. وكان من المقرر محاكمته بتهمة تمجيد الإرهاب في يناير القادم، فيما أثارت أفعاله السابقة تساؤلات واسعة لدى الأجهزة الأمنية.

اعترافات الابن

اعترف الابن البالغ من العمر 27 عاماً، بأنه خنق والده بيديه خلال شجار، ثم استخدم مجرفة وفأساً لدفن الجثة تحت غطاء بلاستيكي في حديقة المنزل، بينما كان الضحية لا يزال يرتدي ملابسه. وأوضح التحقيق أن القتل لم يكن مرتبطاً بنشاطات والده السياسية أو الأمنية، بل يعود إلى خلافات عائلية.

التشريح يكشف مفاجأة

أكدت نتائج التشريح أن وفاة الضحية ناجمة عن تعرضه للضرب، بينما لا يزال الابن رهن الحبس الاحتياطي ويصر على أن القتل كان «غير متعمد».