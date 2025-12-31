يُعد حساب أبل (Apple Account، المعروف سابقاً بـ Apple ID) البوابة الرئيسية لكل ما تستخدمه على جهاز آيفون أو أي جهاز أبل آخر، فهو يفتح نسخ iCloud الاحتياطية، والتطبيقات المُنزّلة، وكلمات المرور المحفوظة، ومكالمات FaceTime، والرسائل، كما يحتوي على صورك الشخصية، ملفاتك، وسنوات من المحادثات.

لكن إذا حصل شخص آخر على الوصول إليه، فإنه لا يطلع فقط على تفاصيل عشوائية، بل يمكنه السيطرة على حياتك الرقمية المخزنة عبر أجهزتك، لذلك، تُعد الفحوصات البسيطة أمراً حاسماً؛ دقائق قليلة في مراجعة الإعدادات قد توفر عليك الإزعاج، التوتر، وحتى الخسائر المالية لاحقاً.

وبحسب موقع «Times of India» تشجع أبل المستخدمين على معاملة كلمة مرور حسابهم بنفس الجدية التي يعاملون بها بيانات الدخول المصرفية، حيث توفر أبل خطوات واضحة في وثائق الدعم الرسمية للحماية، بما في ذلك تفعيل المصادقة الثنائية (Two-Factor Authentication)، مراجعة الأجهزة الموثوقة، وتحديث معلومات الاستعادة.

هذه الأدوات تضمن أن تبقى أنت الشخص الوحيد القادر على تسجيل الدخول، حتى لو اكتشف أحدهم كلمة المرور.

وحساب أبل ليس مجرد وسيلة تسجيل دخول؛ هو يرتبط بالمشتريات، كلمات المرور المخزنة، والذكريات الشخصية التي قد لا تكون مدعومة في مكان آخر، فإذا وصل شخص آخر إليه، يمكنه حظرك عن جهازك الخاص، إعادة تعيين الإعدادات، أو التلاعب بالبيانات.

وقد يظن الكثيرون أن كلمة مرور متجر التطبيقات هي الخطر الوحيد، لكن الوصول إلى حساب أبل يمنح سيطرة أوسع.

كما أن كلمات المرور الضعيفة أو المُعاد استخدامها تبقى الطريقة الأسهل للمهاجمين، واستخدام الكلمة نفسها عبر خدمات متعددة يزيد من احتمال تعرض حساب أبل للخطر إذا تسرب في مكان آخر.

فحوصات أمنية بسيطة

بحسب خبراء، تبدأ العادات الصغيرة في الحفاظ على أمان حساب أبل دون جهد كبير، ابدأ بمراجعة كلمة المرور: تأكد من أنها طويلة، فريدة، وغير مرتبطة بتفاصيل شخصية مثل أعياد الميلاد أو الأسماء، ويمكن لمدير كلمات المرور تخزينها بأمان دون الحاجة إلى تدوينها.

تفعيل المصادقة الثنائية

تضيف المصادقة الثنائية رمز تحقق عند تسجيل الدخول على جهاز جديد، وتوصي أبل بها لأنها تمنع الوصول حتى لو علم أحدهم كلمة المرور.

ويظهر الرمز على أجهزتك الموثوقة، مما يبقيك مسيطراً، إذا تخطيت هذه الخطوة أثناء إعداد الهاتف، فتفعيلها الآن يضيف حاجزاً قوياً بأقل إزعاج، وفي عام 2025، أصبحت إلزامية للعديد من الميزات، ويمكن تفعيلها من الإعدادات ثم اسمك ثم تسجيل الدخول والأمان.

مراجعة الأجهزة الموثوقة المرتبطة بحساب أبل

مع الوقت، تُستبدل الأجهزة أو تُمنح لآخرين، وإذا لم تُزل الأجهزة القديمة من القائمة الموثوقة، تبقى مرتبطة.

وبالتالي يُنصح بفتح الإعدادات، ثم اضغط على اسمك، وتحقق من قائمة الأجهزة، أزل أي جهاز لم تعد تستخدمه، فالحفاظ على هذه القائمة نظيفة يحد من فرص سوء استخدام الأجهزة القديمة.

الحفاظ على تفاصيل الاستعادة محدثة

إذا نسيت كلمة المرور أو فقدت الوصول إلى جهاز، تصبح معلومات الاستعادة شبكة الأمان، فتحديث رقم الهاتف وعنوان البريد الإلكتروني في إعدادات حساب أبل يضمن إمكانية إعادة تعيين الحساب.

في 2025، أضافت أبل ميزات مثل «حماية الجهاز المسروق» (Stolen Device Protection) لتعزيز الأمان في المواقع غير المألوفة.

اكتشافالتصيد الاحتيالي

تظهر الرسائل التي تدعي نشاطاً مشبوهاً على حساب أبل أصلية في البداية، وغالباً ما تطلب تأكيد التفاصيل عبر رابط، وتنصح أبل بالحذر من الرسائل غير المتوقعة، وتسجيل الدخول فقط عبر الإعدادات الرسمية أو الروابط الموثوقة، وإذا شعرت الرسالة بالإلحاح أو الدرامية، توقف لحظة، كما يمكن التحقق من التنبيهات الحقيقية دائماً من إعدادات الجهاز دون النقر على أي رابط.