يُعد حساب أبل (Apple Account، المعروف سابقاً بـ Apple ID) البوابة الرئيسية لكل ما تستخدمه على جهاز آيفون أو أي جهاز أبل آخر، فهو يفتح نسخ iCloud الاحتياطية، والتطبيقات المُنزّلة، وكلمات المرور المحفوظة، ومكالمات FaceTime، والرسائل، كما يحتوي على صورك الشخصية، ملفاتك، وسنوات من المحادثات.
لكن إذا حصل شخص آخر على الوصول إليه، فإنه لا يطلع فقط على تفاصيل عشوائية، بل يمكنه السيطرة على حياتك الرقمية المخزنة عبر أجهزتك، لذلك، تُعد الفحوصات البسيطة أمراً حاسماً؛ دقائق قليلة في مراجعة الإعدادات قد توفر عليك الإزعاج، التوتر، وحتى الخسائر المالية لاحقاً.
وبحسب موقع «Times of India» تشجع أبل المستخدمين على معاملة كلمة مرور حسابهم بنفس الجدية التي يعاملون بها بيانات الدخول المصرفية، حيث توفر أبل خطوات واضحة في وثائق الدعم الرسمية للحماية، بما في ذلك تفعيل المصادقة الثنائية (Two-Factor Authentication)، مراجعة الأجهزة الموثوقة، وتحديث معلومات الاستعادة.
هذه الأدوات تضمن أن تبقى أنت الشخص الوحيد القادر على تسجيل الدخول، حتى لو اكتشف أحدهم كلمة المرور.
وحساب أبل ليس مجرد وسيلة تسجيل دخول؛ هو يرتبط بالمشتريات، كلمات المرور المخزنة، والذكريات الشخصية التي قد لا تكون مدعومة في مكان آخر، فإذا وصل شخص آخر إليه، يمكنه حظرك عن جهازك الخاص، إعادة تعيين الإعدادات، أو التلاعب بالبيانات.
وقد يظن الكثيرون أن كلمة مرور متجر التطبيقات هي الخطر الوحيد، لكن الوصول إلى حساب أبل يمنح سيطرة أوسع.
كما أن كلمات المرور الضعيفة أو المُعاد استخدامها تبقى الطريقة الأسهل للمهاجمين، واستخدام الكلمة نفسها عبر خدمات متعددة يزيد من احتمال تعرض حساب أبل للخطر إذا تسرب في مكان آخر.
فحوصات أمنية بسيطة
بحسب خبراء، تبدأ العادات الصغيرة في الحفاظ على أمان حساب أبل دون جهد كبير، ابدأ بمراجعة كلمة المرور: تأكد من أنها طويلة، فريدة، وغير مرتبطة بتفاصيل شخصية مثل أعياد الميلاد أو الأسماء، ويمكن لمدير كلمات المرور تخزينها بأمان دون الحاجة إلى تدوينها.
تفعيل المصادقة الثنائية
تضيف المصادقة الثنائية رمز تحقق عند تسجيل الدخول على جهاز جديد، وتوصي أبل بها لأنها تمنع الوصول حتى لو علم أحدهم كلمة المرور.
ويظهر الرمز على أجهزتك الموثوقة، مما يبقيك مسيطراً، إذا تخطيت هذه الخطوة أثناء إعداد الهاتف، فتفعيلها الآن يضيف حاجزاً قوياً بأقل إزعاج، وفي عام 2025، أصبحت إلزامية للعديد من الميزات، ويمكن تفعيلها من الإعدادات ثم اسمك ثم تسجيل الدخول والأمان.
مراجعة الأجهزة الموثوقة المرتبطة بحساب أبل
مع الوقت، تُستبدل الأجهزة أو تُمنح لآخرين، وإذا لم تُزل الأجهزة القديمة من القائمة الموثوقة، تبقى مرتبطة.
وبالتالي يُنصح بفتح الإعدادات، ثم اضغط على اسمك، وتحقق من قائمة الأجهزة، أزل أي جهاز لم تعد تستخدمه، فالحفاظ على هذه القائمة نظيفة يحد من فرص سوء استخدام الأجهزة القديمة.
الحفاظ على تفاصيل الاستعادة محدثة
إذا نسيت كلمة المرور أو فقدت الوصول إلى جهاز، تصبح معلومات الاستعادة شبكة الأمان، فتحديث رقم الهاتف وعنوان البريد الإلكتروني في إعدادات حساب أبل يضمن إمكانية إعادة تعيين الحساب.
في 2025، أضافت أبل ميزات مثل «حماية الجهاز المسروق» (Stolen Device Protection) لتعزيز الأمان في المواقع غير المألوفة.
اكتشافالتصيد الاحتيالي
تظهر الرسائل التي تدعي نشاطاً مشبوهاً على حساب أبل أصلية في البداية، وغالباً ما تطلب تأكيد التفاصيل عبر رابط، وتنصح أبل بالحذر من الرسائل غير المتوقعة، وتسجيل الدخول فقط عبر الإعدادات الرسمية أو الروابط الموثوقة، وإذا شعرت الرسالة بالإلحاح أو الدرامية، توقف لحظة، كما يمكن التحقق من التنبيهات الحقيقية دائماً من إعدادات الجهاز دون النقر على أي رابط.
An Apple Account (formerly known as Apple ID) is the main gateway to everything you use on your iPhone or any other Apple device. It unlocks iCloud backups, downloaded apps, saved passwords, FaceTime calls, messages, and contains your personal photos, files, and years of conversations.
However, if someone else gains access to it, they are not just looking at random details; they can take control of your digital life stored across your devices. Therefore, simple checks are crucial; a few minutes spent reviewing your settings can save you from hassle, stress, and even financial losses later on.
According to the "Times of India," Apple encourages users to treat their account password with the same seriousness as they treat their banking login information, providing clear steps in their official support documents for protection, including enabling Two-Factor Authentication, reviewing trusted devices, and updating recovery information.
These tools ensure that you remain the only person able to log in, even if someone discovers your password.
Moreover, an Apple Account is not just a means of logging in; it is linked to purchases, stored passwords, and personal memories that may not be backed up elsewhere. If someone else gains access, they can lock you out of your own device, reset settings, or manipulate data.
Many may think that the App Store password is the only risk, but access to an Apple Account grants broader control.
Weak or reused passwords remain the easiest way for attackers, and using the same password across multiple services increases the likelihood of your Apple Account being compromised if it leaks elsewhere.
Simple Security Checks
According to experts, small habits can help keep your Apple Account secure without much effort. Start by reviewing your password: ensure it is long, unique, and not related to personal details like birthdays or names. A password manager can securely store it without needing to write it down.
Enable Two-Factor Authentication
Two-Factor Authentication adds a verification code when logging in on a new device, and Apple recommends it because it prevents access even if someone knows your password.
The code appears on your trusted devices, keeping you in control. If you skipped this step while setting up your phone, enabling it now adds a strong barrier with minimal hassle. As of 2025, it has become mandatory for many features and can be activated from Settings, then your name, then Sign-In & Security.
Review Trusted Devices Linked to Your Apple Account
Over time, devices are replaced or given to others, and if old devices are not removed from the trusted list, they remain linked.
Therefore, it is advisable to open Settings, tap your name, and check the list of devices. Remove any device you no longer use, as keeping this list clean limits the chances of misuse of old devices.
Keep Recovery Details Updated
If you forget your password or lose access to a device, recovery information becomes your safety net. Updating your phone number and email address in your Apple Account settings ensures that you can reset your account.
In 2025, Apple added features like Stolen Device Protection to enhance security in unfamiliar locations.
Phishing Detection
Messages claiming suspicious activity on your Apple Account initially appear legitimate and often request confirmation of details via a link. Apple advises caution with unexpected messages and to log in only through official settings or trusted links. If a message feels urgent or dramatic, take a moment to pause. You can always verify real alerts from your device settings without clicking any link.